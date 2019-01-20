Russell Westbrook Asked If He's Cool With Joel Embiid: 'F--- No'

Russell Westbrook had some harsh words for 76ers center Joel Embiid on Saturday while discussing an Embiid foul in the fourth quarter of Oklahoma City's 117-115 victory. After being asked if he's "cool" with the Philadelphia star, Westbrook responded, "f--- no."

Westbrook and Embiid engaged in a minor scuffle late in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia. Embiid toppled over Westbrook as the Thunder guard gathered himself near the basket, sending Westbrook onto the floor behind the basket. Westbrook got up after a moment and began to charge at Embiid, ultimately restrained by teammates.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Russell Westbrook has to be held back from going after Joel Embiid after collision under basket pic.twitter.com/UZYS4KZZmH — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 19, 2019

Saturday wasn't the first instance of bad blood between Westbrook and Embiid. The pair feuded last season, punctuated by a mammoth dunk from Embiid over Westbrook in January 2018.

Story continues

The Thunder sit third in the West at 27–18 following Saturday's victory. Philadelphia is fourth in the East at 30–17.