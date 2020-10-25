Russell Tovey: ‘We have to fight for art and drama. I say get rid of f***ing maths’

I believe in aliens, I believe in ghosts, I believe in ancestors looking after us...” says Russell Tovey, star of Years and Years and Being Human, hugging one knee. “All of that stuff. I don’t like the idea of dying, and that’s it, black screen forever. I definitely have hope that I’ll see my nan and past pets and hang out on a cloud with the Care Bears. That would feel good.” Alas, the ghosts that crop up in his new supernatural thriller The Sister aren’t exactly of the Care Bear variety. The ITV series, which airs over four consecutive nights in the lead up to Halloween, is creepy, disquieting and tinged with poignancy.

The 38-year-old stars as a happy-go-lucky everyman involved in the death of a young woman. He had to “slightly f*** myself up” to play the role of Nathan, who ends up burying the woman in the woods and then marrying her sister in a misguided attempt at atonement. Such is Tovey’s ability to coax empathy from his audience that you end up rooting for him. “Was you satisfied with the outcome?” he asks, eagerly. Yes, I say, but I felt morally conflicted. “Exactly! You sort of forgive him, even though what he did is so screwed up.”

The crux of the show, says Tovey, is that “good people can make bad mistakes”. It is what makes it more terrifying, in his eyes, than a show about a sociopathic serial killer “who tormented puppies when he was a kid”. And it’s why he found it so hard to shake off at the end of each day. “This sweet guy made a mistake and now it’s ruined his life,” he says, so forlorn, you’d think he was talking about a close friend. “Anybody could make that mistake. Anybody could get in a car after they’ve had a few too many drinks and run someone over. And they could be the most open, giving person and make a stupid mistake and that defines them for the rest of their life. And that kind of scared me. There’s only been a couple of jobs in my life that I took home. I took this home.”

Tovey is speaking over Zoom from the converted Shoreditch warehouse he shares with his boyfriend, the rugby player Steve Brockman. Behind him are two framed Will Boone artworks, one with bold red letters layered over each other, the other an orange, spray-painted hourglass symbol (at least that’s what it looks like to me). Canvases adorn Tovey’s every wall; he loves art so much that he even has a podcast about it, Talk Art, which kept him sane during lockdown. The only thing he loves more is his French bulldog Rocky, whose bark I occasionally hear, followed by the sharp, admonishing snap of someone’s fingers off-camera.

Tovey has a sort of puppyish quality himself, a gentle Jack-the-lad demeanour that he deploys in his many roles as “a loveable dickhead” – the brusque, underestimated Peter Rudge in Alan Bennett’s The History Boys (on-stage in 2004, and on-screen in 2006); a neurotic werewolf in the comedy-drama Being Human; one half of a lazy couple in the BBC sitcom Him & Her; and Smithy’s friend Budgie in Gavin and Stacey. He’s wanted to be an actor ever since he saw Robin Williams in Dead Poets’ Society as a boy. “I remember thinking, ‘If I can do something that makes people feel the way that I felt watching him in that movie, that’s an amazing gift.’”

View photos History Boys: Tovey, Samuel Anderson, James Corden, Andrew Knott, Dominic Cooper, Samuel Barnett, Jamie Parker and Sacha Dhawan in the 2006 filmRex More

His first big break, in a ketchup advert at the age of 12, wasn’t quite “O Captain! My Captain!”, but it got him noticed. Before long, he was cast in a kids’ TV show, Mud, and by 19, he was starring on the London stage. When Nicholas Hytner took over as artistic director at The National Theatre, Tovey became a regular, with supporting roles in plays like Henry V, His Girl Friday, and eventually The History Boys. While there, he and a handful of other promising young actors would be plonked at a table with “a group of billionaires” to try and persuade them to donate to the theatre. “I ended up becoming more Dickensian, more common, ‘cus I thought that’s what they wanted,” he recalls, smiling. “I definitely played into that, and it worked for me. It seemed to benefit me.”

