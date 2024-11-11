Russell Martin settles multi-million pound ‘tapping up’ dispute with Swansea

Russell Martin joined Southampton in June 2023, after the team’s relegation to the Championship - Getty Images/Lee Parker

Russell Martin and Swansea City have settled their multi-million pound legal dispute over his defection to Southampton.

As revealed by Telegraph Sport in April, Swansea sued their former manager for “breach of contract” almost nine months after his controversial exit.

Those proceedings were stayed last Monday via a court order agreed by both parties, the existence of which has now been made public.

Swansea took Martin to the High Court after warning they would pursue “full compensation” over the departure of a man who had more than a year remaining on his deal with them.

The club alleged Martin or his agent helped Southampton avoid paying £2 million versus £1.25 million for his services by informing his prospective employer the full figure only applied if he joined a Premier League team.

Southampton plunged into the Championship at the end of that season and former Scotland defender Martin was named their manager a week after their top-tier share was transferred to Burnley.

He went on to help Southampton secure immediate promotion via the play-offs but is the favourite to be the first Premier League boss sacked this season, with the club rock bottom of the table.

No action taken by Premier League

The legal claim lodged by Swansea revealed the league had been asked to launch a “tapping up” investigation into the circumstances of Martin’s June 2023 switch, amid allegations he or his agent had spoken to Southampton without the Welsh club’s “written consent”.

Martin denied in his defence to the legal claim that he had been the subject of an illegal approach by his current team, stating it was his agent, Louie Evans, who had initiated contact in April last year.

He also admitted Evans had disclosed the value of his release clause to Southampton the following month, three days after a defeat by Fulham condemned them to Premier League relegation.

He denied that information was confidential or that the move represented a breach of his contract, while no action was taken by the Premier League over the tapping up complaint.

Martin’s lawyers and both clubs have been approached for comment about the staying of the legal proceedings.

Martin, 38, replaced Rubén Sellés as Southampton manager on a three-year contract following their relegation.

Henrik Kraft, the club’s chairman, said Martin had been the “stand-out candidate”, while the new manager added: “It’s a privilege to accept this opportunity at Southampton, a club with such a long and rich history.

“My aim is to get this club back where it belongs – in the top flight of English football.”