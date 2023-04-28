Russell Howard: exasperatingly smutty – and completely irresistible

Faultless delivery: Russell Howard

“Top-shelf thick, I am,” says Russell Howard, beaming. This is, of course, untrue. There’s an exceptionally sharp mind behind his dumb, laddish shtick. His new touring show is a reminder of why the 43-year-old has become one of the most popular comedians in the country – and of the delicate balancing act required to maintain that broad fanbase.

His TV show, Russell Howard’s Good News, was point-making topical comedy for people who don’t like the idea of topical comedy. There’s increasingly a political dimension to his stand-up, too, between all the gags about dogs, football and willies. Comedians with a message are often accused of preaching to the choir, but I don’t think that’s the case with Howard. He’s arguably one of the most effective political stand-ups around, for the way he can keep any crowd on board, being didactic without being divisive. His clueless everyman persona plays into this: isn’t it weird that Liz Truss got a six-figure pension after just a few weeks in her last job? Isn’t it odd, how Jeff Bezos pays less tax than a nurse? If even he – this oblivious bloke from Bristol – has noticed, something really must be a bit off, mustn’t it?

“Laughter’s the lubricant that makes life bearable,” he declares. That bumper-sticker philosophy (a nod back to his last Netflix special, Lubricant) looks naff in print, but in the theatre it rings true – particularly in his more personal material. His stories about his family are a delight. The Howard clan use ruthless mutual Micky-taking as a kind of survival mechanism, one that came to the rescue when his “psycho” father had a near-fatal accident, an anecdote that’s the emotional heart of the set.

Yet I wish he’d rein in his worst instincts. After a gross-out joke about Gregg Wallace and a sex act goes over well, he can’t resist milking it throughout the set, in a series of clunky tacked-on callbacks. It’s as if he has to balance out each clever or sweet routine with one that’s crass and puerile. When we’ve already had one acted-out bit of air-shagging (for a gag about the King and Queen form a “thrupple” with Stormzy), we don’t really need another one to cap off a bit in which Bill Cosby helps to rape Putin. None of this stuff is shocking, but nor does it play to the strengths of his sunny-side-up style; it feels cheap.

You can fault the material, but the delivery is faultless. God, the man can put on a show. Howard is a brilliantly talented live performer. He throws himself into each routine, bouncing all over the place vocally and physically, but knows when to damp down the Duracell bunny energy to make room for light and shade. It’s impossible not to be won around. If only, at 43, he could outgrow the smut.

Russell Howard returns to the London Palladium on April 28 and 29, and Sept 10-12, and tours the UK until September; russell-howard.co.uk