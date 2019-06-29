Russell gets penalty for incident that "ruined" Kvyat's qualifying

Russell gets penalty for 'ruining' Kvyat's qualifying

Williams's George Russell has landed a three-place Austrian Grand Prix grid penalty for impeding Daniil Kvyat, an incident the Toro Rosso Formula 1 driver felt could have had serious consequences.

Russell was going slowly at the back of a queue of cars that also included Kvyat's team-mate Alex Albon in the first part of qualifying when he was caught by the Russian at the penultimate corner.

Kvyat was able to jink his steering to the left quickly to avoid the Williams, but the incident ruined his lap and ended his chances of progressing to Q2.

The stewards felt Russell had "unnecessarily impeded" Kvyat, but noted in their decision that "car #63 [Russell] was not given the requisite warning by the team in a timely fashion about car #26 [Kvyat] approaching on a fast lap".

"Furthermore, the situation was compounded by car #23 [Albon] overtaking car #63 during a slow lap, just before the incident in question."

Kvyat, who told the team at the time that he "almost killed someone," said he was concerned about the safety implications.

"What can I say?," said Kvyat when asked by Autosport about the incident. "These things happen, I got blocked today, my qualifying was ruined.

"I was surprised to see the car right there on the line. I think we also have to be grateful that nothing worse than that happened.

"I think if I would have committed to the corner already, it would have been hard to avoid.

"But luckily I saw something white entering the corner and then I had to do this [turn left].

"It wasn't pleasant from inside the car, that's for sure."

Russell, who also received a penalty point, said he had not realised Kvyat was approaching on a hot lap.

"I didn't know there were any cars coming up behind me," he told Sky Sports F1.

"I was warming tyres up and there was a bunch of cars ahead, and the next thing I know Dany [Kvyat] is sort of driving around the outside of the track. A bit frustrating really, just one of those things.

"Usually quick cars on track are going about 40 seconds a lap quicker than you.

"You get the messages from the team. I think the team [was caught] off guard maybe, because everyone ahead was massively backing up, we would have expected to be across the line by that point already.

"I was focussing on the road ahead and didn't realise anyone was behind me."

Kvyat said Russell had apologised when they met in race control.

"He said, 'Sorry, but look, the team didn't say to me anything' when we were at stewards and it's true," added Kvyat.

"But I think in quali you always should double check the mirrors yourself.

"But the speed difference was huge as well, so its hard for me to judge."

