Russell Dickerson and Wife Kailey Reveal They Lost a Baby in 'Wonderful and Heart-Wrenching' 2022

Russell Dickerson and wife Kailey are opening up about their "heart-wrenching" year.

The "Love You Like I Used To" singer and his wife revealed they lost a baby in 2022.

"2022 was incredibly wonderful and heart-wrenching," Kailey wrote in an emotional Instagram post on Saturday.

"In the middle of the craziest year we have ever had, we lost a baby in September at 8 weeks," she wrote alongside a photo of her husband and son, Remington, 2, at the beach looking out at the water.

"It felt like drowning and trying to swim towards the sun to find the surface. I didn't know if I'd ever share this, but something about going into this next year, I needed to leave this news in 2022," she continued.

"The loss; however, is something that will always be written into our story. I know I'll share more about it when I'm ready, but for now, and for the last several months, I'm holding these two extra close," she shared.

Kailey, 32, talked more about the loss and why it's important for people to treat one another with grace and kindness.

"It gives me hope, knowing we are more connected than we think," she wrote. "And it gives me solace knowing nothing and no one's life is perfect or without pain. May we all give each other some more grace this next year… more kindness because we don't know what someone is truly going through… more love because we all need it."

"And may Jesus be near to the broken-hearted. He sure has been for us 🤍," she wrote at the end of her post.

The couple previously shared their pregnancy struggles when they were expecting Remington. Russell opened up about the difficulties in an interview with PEOPLE at the time. "It just got to the point where we're like, 'Well, if it happens, it happens. It'll happen when it does.' It's all God's timing on that part," the "Blue Tacoma" singer said.

The musician, 35, and Kailey met in 2008 when both were music students at Nashville's Belmont University and married in May 2013. In September 2020, they welcomed their son Remington.