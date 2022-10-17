Russell Crowe and Girlfriend Britney Theriot Make Red Carpet Debut at Poker Face Premiere in Italy

Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot

Britney Theriot and Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe and his girlfriend Britney Theriot hit the red carpet in Rome over the weekend for the premiere of Crowe's new film Poker Face.

On Sunday, the 58-year-old actor and Theriot appeared together on the red carpet for the first time since their relationship went public in November 2020.

Crowe wore a black suit over a dark T-shirt and black shoes to the premiere of the upcoming movie, which he co-wrote, directed and stars in, alongside Liam Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.

Theriot, meanwhile, wore a printed blue, black and white dress and carried a black handbag, sporting heels and black wristwatch alongside the Oscar winner for the couple's event debut.

Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot

Maria Moratti/Getty Britney Theriot and Russell Crowe

Crowe and Theriot, who have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, were first spotted getting affectionate while playing tennis together in November 2020, according to photographs published by the Daily Mail.

The pair reportedly met on the set of the film Broken City in 2013 during Theriot's brief stint as an actress, according to IMDB — which also lists her as an assistant to Crowe on his 2022 film The Greatest Beer Run Ever with Zac Efron.

Otherwise, Theriot transitioned from acting to real estate. In October 2017, she joined Louisiana-based agency Mirambell Realty as an agent. In February 2019, the agency announced on Facebook that Theriot was one of the top individual producers that month.

Before dating Theriot, Crowe was married to Danielle Spencer from 2003 to 2018, having first separated from Spencer in 2012. The exes share two sons: Charles and Tennyson.

Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot

Primo Barol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Britney Theriot and Russell Crowe

Since the couple were first linked, they have been photographed playing tennis together in Sydney on several occasions.

Crowe and Theriot were also spotted at the Australian Open in January, watching the Women's Singles Final match between Ashleigh Barty of Australia and Danielle Collins of United States.

In July, Crowe shared a photo on Twitter of himself and Theriot with Charles, Tennyson and their friends during a sightseeing trip to Rome (where he famously filmed Gladiator).

"Taking the kids to see my old office," Crowe joked in the caption of the picture.

Taking the kids to see my old office pic.twitter.com/uySmnOWHvo — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 18, 2022

Crowe and Theriot have also traveled together beyond Italy. They've been seen in various locales throughout their relationship including St. Tropez, France and Sydney.

The pair are also frequently seen riding bikes together. In April 2021, Theriot and Crowe joined singer Rita Ora for an oceanside bike ride in Sydney, as seen in photos published by the Daily Mail.

They also enjoyed a Valentine's Day ride in 2022 and were recently seen biking in Dublin this past August, where the actor was filming The Pope's Exorcist, according to The Sun.

Poker Face premieres in theaters Nov. 16.