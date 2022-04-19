Russell County sheriff used a radar trailer to catch speeders. Then it was stolen

A speed-warning trailer usually helps law enforcement arrest folks for driving too fast. But investigators from the Russell County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two suspects for allegedly stealing the thing.

Gabriel Mendoza Garcia and Steve Gerome Spann were arrested and charged Monday with first-degree theft of property and first-degree criminal mischief, the office’s investigative division announced Tuesday on its Facebook page. They are accused of stealing a speed-warning trailer belonging to the sheriff’s office.

“It appears they were trying to get the batteries to sell the batteries,” Sheriff Heath Taylor told the Ledger-Enquirer. “Batteries are bringing a high dollar now.”

Investigators found the trailer and one of the suspects, who led them to the other suspect, by tracking the trailer via GPS, Taylor said.

“It just shows you,” he said, “we’ve got crazy people running around.”