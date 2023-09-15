Russell Brand Says He’s About to Face ‘Serious Allegations,’ Denies Them (Video)

Russell Brand shared an impassioned video to his YouTube Channel in which he denied unspecified “serious allegations” on Friday.

In the clip, which you can watch above, he said he’s received letters from two media outlets alleging “a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks.”

“But amidst this litany of astonishing rather baroque attacks, [there are] often very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” the comedian told his followers.

He did not get into specifics but did reference being “promiscuous” in the past and insisted in the video that all his relationships have been consensual.

“As I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous,” he said. “Now, during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual.

“I don’t mind them using my books and my standup to talk about my promiscuous consensual conduct in the past,” he said. “What I seriously refute are these very, very serious criminal allegations. Also, it’s worth mentioning that there are witnesses whose evidence directly contradicts the narrative that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct, apparently, in what seems to me to be a coordinated attack.”

He does not name the outlets that are about to come out with the story, except to describe them as “a mainstream media TV company” and “a newspaper.” According to The Mirror, the TV company is the UK’s Channel 4, which declined to comment, and they are poised to air a segment on the allegations Brand refers to.

The comedian and actor, whose films include “Get Him to the Greek” and “Death on the Nile,” said that he sees “another agenda at play,” in the as-yet-unsurfaced allegations, comparing it to the “coordinated media attacks” on other people who promote vaccine conspiracy theories like U.S. podcaster Joe Rogan.

Story continues

He went on to say, “I’m aware that you guys have been saying in the comments for a while, ‘Watch out, Russell. They’re coming from you.’ … It’s been clear to me, or at least it feels to me like there’s a serious and concerted agenda to control these kind of spaces and these kind of voices. And I mean, my voice along with your voice.”

On Friday, a different British outlet, The Express, wrote about a previous scandal involving Brand, which they refer to as “Sachsgate.” In 2008, Brand and BBC One broadcaster Jonathan Ross made a vulgar prank call to “Fawlty Towers” star Manuel Sachs in which Brand claimed to have slept with Sachs’ granddaughter, Georgina Baillie.

The post Russell Brand Says He’s About to Face ‘Serious Allegations,’ Denies Them (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.