Russell Brand news – latest: Katy Perry and Dannii Minogue comments resurface amid rape allegations

The BBC and Channel 4 have pledged to investigate claims made about comedian Russell Brand after he was accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotionally abusing four women during the height of his fame.

The alleged assaults occurred between 2006 and 2013, while he was a presenter for BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4, and include an assault on a 16-year-old girl.

Meanwhile, resurfaced interviews reveal that his ex-wife Katy Perry described his behaviour as “very controlling”, while pop star Dannii Minogue also labelled him a “vile predator” in 2006.

The Metropolitan Police have said they are aware of the aware of “media reporting of a series of allegations of sexual assault” but had not received any reports in relation to this.

The 48-year-old vehemently denied the “very serious criminal allegations” ahead of the Sunday Times article and an expose which was aired by Channel 4’s Dispatches programme.

The allegations include crew members on his Big Brother spin-off being made to feel they were working as a “pimp” by approaching young women on his behalf, and that he raped a woman at his Los Angeles home.

As the allegations were aired on Saturday, Brand was performing a sold-out gig in London, where he told audience members they would “appreciate” that there were certain things he could not talk about.

Russell Brand denies rape and sexual assault claims against him

Met Police encourages any victims of sexual assault to contact them

BBC ‘urgently looking’ into allegations made about former presenter

Dannii Minogue called Brand a ‘vile predator’ in resurfaced interview

Russell Brand's explosive row with Rod Stewart over daughter Kimberley resurfaces amid rape allegations

Years before disturbing allegations emerged against Russell Brand, the comedian became embroiled in a high-profile row with legendary musician Rod Stewart.

Brand, 48, has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by four women. He has strongly denied all the “very serious allegations” made against him, insisting that his relationships have been “absolutely always consensual”.

The claims appeared in a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches, and date back to the period between 2006 and 2013.

The Independent has contacted Brand’s representatives for further comment.

At the GQ Man of the Year Awards in 2006, Brand incurred the ire of Stewart, 78, after making a crude remark about the singer’s daughter Kimberley.

While accepting the Most Stylish award during the ceremony, Brand made a jibe at Stewart, who was in the audience.

“Here’s to Rod Stewart who had a go at me earlier this year for too much womanising,” he said. “But then again I did have a go on his daughter.”

When Stewart was then invited on stage to accept his Outstanding Achiever award in recognition of his career in music, he didn’t hold back in voicing his disapproval of Brand.

“You went with my daughter, did you?” he said to Brand, before telling him to “stand up”.

An apparently chastened Brand then told the singer that he “took her out for one evening”, prompting Stewart to ask: “Did you behave yourself?”

Brand backtracked on his original remarks, telling Stewart: “I never touched that girl.”

“F***ing right, you didn’t,” Stewart replied, adding: “You mustn’t come up here and boast. I speak here as a father.”

Russell Brand rowed with Rod Stewart after crude remark about daughter

'Urgent' investigations launched after claims of misconduct by Russell Brand

The BBC, Channel 4 and a production company have said they are “urgently” investigating after four women made separate allegations of sexual assault while Russell Brand was a presenter on their programmes.

The comedian and actor, 48, has been accused of rape and sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame and working for the BBC, Channel 4 and starring in Hollywood films.

The claims were made in a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches, and include allegations about Brand’s controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour.

Brand vehemently denies the allegations and said all of his relationships have been “consensual”, in a video posted online.

The BBC said it is “urgently looking into the issues raised” while Brand worked on BBC radio programmes between 2006 and 2008, while Channel 4 announced it is conducting “its own internal investigation” following the allegations.

Elon Musk and Andrew Tate come out in support of Russell Brand

Elon Musk and Andrew Tate came out in support of Russell Brand after he was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotionally abusing four women.

Responding to a video posted by Brand on X/Twitter in which he claimed that he was being targeted as part of a coordinated attack for his right-wing criticism of the media, Musk wrote: “Of course. They don’t like competition.”

Andrew Tate, a far-right influencer who faces rape and human trafficking charges in Romania, also responded on X. In a post, Tate wrote: “Welcome to the club.”

Brand, in his video, said: “Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute.”

From the Sachsgate scandal to conspiracy controversies: A timeline of Russell Brand's life and career

Below, you’ll find a timeline of Brand’s career and controversies, from his early days as a comedian through to today.

Russell Brand career timeline, from controversy to conspiracy theories

Channel 4 removes all programmes linked to Brand

Channel 4 has removed all programmes linked to Russell Brand from its website after the explosive allegations surfaced.

The Telegraph reported that Netflix has also been under pressure to remove all programmes linked to him.

On Sunday, Channel 4 confirmed that episodes of The Great British Bake Off and Big Brother’s Big Mouth box sets featuring Brand have been dropped from its online platform.

Channel 4’s Dispatches programme was involved in the investigation of the Brand allegations, alongside the Times and Sunday Times.

Brand has denied all wrongdoing.

A channel spokesman said: “We’ve taken down all content featuring Russell Brand while we look into the matter. This includes episodes of the Great British Bake Off and the Big Brother box sets that he appeared on.”

Russell Brand comments on Dispatches investigation during live show

Russell Brand told audience members there were things he could not discuss as he performed a comedy gig to thousands of people hours after allegations of rape, sexual assault and coercive behaviour against him were published.

Four women have alleged sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013, when Brand was at the height of his fame, in a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches. He denies all allegations.

The 48-year-old arrived late to his show, Bipolarisation, at the Troubadour Wembley Park theatre in north-west London on Saturday evening.

Russell Brand plays show to thousands in London despite sexual assault claims

Women's charity cuts ties with Russell Brand after allegations of rape and abuse

A charity that aims to end violence against women has cut ties with supporter Russell Brand after he was accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse during a seven-year period at the height of his fame.

Four women have alleged sexual assaults occurred between 2006 and 2013, when Brand was working for BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4 as well as starring in Hollywood films.

The 48-year-old actor and comedian is also facing claims of controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour, following a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

Brand vehemently denies the allegations and, in a video posted online, stated all of his relationships have been “consensual”, before accusing the media of a “co-ordinated attack”.

Women's charity cuts ties with Russell Brand after allegations of rape and abuse

Daniel Sloss routine about men and sexual assault resurfaces after Russell Brand documentary

A routine by stand-up comic Daniel Sloss has resurfaced after he was the “only comedian” to go on the record and speak about Russell Brand.

On Saturday (16 September), actor Brand was accused of sexually assaulting four women between 2006 and 2013. The allegations were made in a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

Daniel Sloss routine about sexual assault resurfaces after Russell Brand documentary

Russell Brand's former PA recalls he was 'always in his underwear' around her

Russell Brand‘s former personal assistant has claimed that he “always only wore his underwear” around her.

Helen Berger, who worked for the comedian in 2006, told Channel 4‘s Dispatches that Brand’s “favourite subject was him.”

Russell Brand's former PA recalls he was 'always in his underwear' around her

Russell Brand ended marriage to Katy Perry over text 14 months after lavish wedding

Katy Perry’s short-lived relationship with Russell Brand prompted a slew of headlines when the seemingly unlikely couple were first linked back in 2009 – and even more when they broke up just 14 months after their wedding.

Perry, 38, has not addressed the allegations against her former husband. However, she has spoken in the past about the circumstances surrounding her split from Brand, and previously revealed that he called time on their relationship over text.

“He’s a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him,” Perry told Vogue in 2013. “Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011.”

Russell Brand ended marriage to Katy Perry with a text message

Resurfaced footage shows moment Katy Perry found out Russell Brand dumped her

Sunday 17 September 2023 22:56 , Holly Bancroft

Why I'm not surprised by the Russell Brand allegations

Sunday 17 September 2023 22:00 , Holly Evans

“Unless you’ve been living under a rock, by now you’ll have heard about the latest “bombshell” MeToo revelations targeting none other than self-confessed former “lothario” and sex addict Russell Brand.

You’ll likely have watched them, too: Channel 4 Dispatches released their “special investigation” containing a whole host of damning allegations about Brand on Saturday night, as part of a joint investigation with the Sunday Times.

It included allegations of rape, sexual assault and abuse. Brand denies the accusations. For serious allegations to come out about a well-known male comedian – it’s big. It’s shocking. But surprising? Not so much.

Russell Brand: Why I'm not surprised | Victoria Richards

Russell Brand's explosive row with Rod Stewart over daughter Kimberley resurfaces amid rape allegations

Years before disturbing allegations emerged against Russell Brand, the comedian became embroiled in a high-profile row with legendary musician Rod Stewart.

At the GQ Man of the Year Awards in 2006, Brand incurred the ire of Stewart, 78, after making a crude remark about the singer’s daughter Kimberley.

Russell Brand rowed with Rod Stewart after crude remark about daughter

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says Russell Brand is being accused of rape because he's 'fighting globalists'

Sunday 17 September 2023 20:37 , Holly Bancroft

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones defended Russell Brand from rape and sexual assault allegations — by saying the comedian is being targeted because he’s “come out against globalists”.

Jones said he’s been friends with Brand for six years in a video recorded at an airport and circulated on social media on Sunday, a day after stunning allegations emerged against Brand.

“I’ve never seen women throw themselves at anyone like with him,” Jones said, comparing women throwing their “panties” at Elvis.

“It’s like that,” he said, adding that it was “literally women jumping at us.”

“No one ever accused him, for the last 15 years, of assault because they say he’s such a big sweetheart.”

Jones claimed - without any evidence - that “suddenly allegations are happening” to Brand because he has “come out against Big Pharma” and “the globalists”.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones defends Russell Brand from rape claims

Woman who claims she was raped by Brand sent him a letter after alleged attack

Sunday 17 September 2023 20:02 , Holly Bancroft

The woman who claims she was raped by Russell Brand sent him a letter after her alleged attack, according to a new report in The Times.

In an extract, shared in the newspaper, she wrote: “I’m completely disgusted in the way you treated me. Sad that I trusted you. Very angry with you and myself for getting sucked into your narcissistic world. Do you know what you put me through? My body through?”

She continued: “Why didn’t you stop when I asked you to?.. You completely broke me down. I was having fun hanging out with you, but you mistook that trust and turned it into something so ugly. No means no.”

Following the alleged assault, the woman went with a friend to UCLA Santa Monic Medical Centre’s Rape Treatment Center where she says she provided her underwear and other samples as evidence.

Russell Brand has denied that any sexual relations he has had with women were nonconsensual.

'It's time': Woman who accuses Brand of rape says she is strong enough to talk now

Sunday 17 September 2023 18:59 , Holly Bancroft

A woman, who has alleged that she was raped by Russell Brand at his home in Los Angeles, told The Times she has come forward because: “I’m stronger now, to talk about it.”

The woman said at the time of the alleged attack in 2012 she didn’t feel she could publicly challenge him. She told the paper: “Whereas at the time, I was so depleted of everything that I thought I was worth nothing. And that is not true. I am a stronger woman because of it.”

Brand has denied all the allegations against him and said that all his past relationships were consensual.

Dannii Minogue labelled Brand a 'vile predator' in resurfaced interview

Sunday 17 September 2023 18:25 , Holly Evans

Australian singer Dannii Minogue once called Russell Brand as a “vile predator” following an appearance on his MTV chatshow, 1 Leicester Square back in 2006.

“He is completely crazy and a bit of a vile predator,” she said. “I certainly don’t think he has cured his sex addiction, that’s for sure. He wouldn’t take no for an answer. [...] He always goes that step too far. Never quite far enough to slap his face, but usually too far.

“He’s obviously very intelligent - but he wears more make-up than I do. Normally I love guys with eyeliner on. It can be very sexy, but not on Russell. Absolutely no way, never, he’s just not my type.”

She continued: “I was told he got sacked from MTV in the past for wearing an Osama bin Laden costume to work the day after September 11. I couldn’t believe that I’d just agreed to be interviewed by someone who would do something like that, it really unnerved me. And then throughout the whole interview, he kept making shocking remarks that I can’t even repeat. Just uttering the words would make me blush.”

Dannii Minogue called Brand a ‘vile predator’ (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Katy Perry revealed Brand was 'very controlling' during 2013 interview

Sunday 17 September 2023 18:21 , Holly Evans

“He’s a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him,” Perry told Vogue in 2013. “Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011.”

She added that had found Brand’s humour “hysterical in some ways”, until “he started making jokes about me and he didn’t know I was in the audience, because I had come to surprise him at one of his shows”.

“At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, I can’t handle the equalness,” she continued. “He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting.

“I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like: This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me. So I have moved on from that.”

Katy Perry with then-husband Russell Brand at the 2011 MTV VMAs (Getty Images)

Trainspotting writer Irvine Welsh reacts to 'shocking' Russell Brand allegations

Sunday 17 September 2023 18:00 , Holly Evans

Trainspotting writer Irvine Welsh reacts to 'shocking' Russell Brand allegations

Russell Brand: In Plain Sight review – Dispatches film adds new, sinister dimensions to already harrowing claims

Sunday 17 September 2023 17:34 , Holly Evans

“Don’t be afraid of your own sexuality,” Russell Brand says in a chat show clip dating back to the height of his fame in the mid-Noughties. The comedian, his hair backcombed into his then-signature birds’ nest, takes a pause, before adding a caveat in a slightly more hushed register. “Do be a bit afraid of mine though.”

It’s just one of many such scenes, painstakingly unearthed by the producers of Dispatches’ Russell Brand: In Plain Sight, which have acquired a sinister layer of meaning in the wake of disturbing allegations levelled against the 48-year-old, in Channel 4’s documentary and an investigation by The Sunday Times and The Times.

Russell Brand: In Plain Sight adds new, sinister layers to already harrowing claims

Russell Brand tells show audience members 'there are things he cannot discuss'

Sunday 17 September 2023 17:00 , Holly Evans

Russell Brand told audience members there were things he could not discuss as he performed a comedy gig to thousands of people hours after allegations of rape, sexual assault and coercive behaviour against him were published.

Four women have alleged sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013, when Brand was at the height of his fame, in a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches. He denies all allegations.

The 48-year-old arrived late to his show, Bipolarisation, at the Troubadour Wembley Park theatre in north-west London on Saturday evening.

Russell Brand plays show to thousands in London despite sexual assault claims

Channel 4 conducting internal investigation

Sunday 17 September 2023 16:57 , Holly Evans

Channel 4 has said it is conducting its own internal investigation following allegations about Russell Brand.

In a statement, the broadcaster said: “We have asked the production company who produced the programmes for Channel 4 to investigate these allegations and report their findings properly and satisfactorily to us.“

“Channel 4 is also conducting its own internal investigation, and we would encourage anyone who is aware of such behaviour to contact us directly.”

The statement added: “We will be writing to all our current suppliers reminding them of their responsibilities under our Code of Conduct, as we are committed to ensuring our industry has safe, inclusive and professional working environments.”

Met Police to speak to Sunday Times and Channel 4 about Brand allegations

Sunday 17 September 2023 16:50 , Holly Evans

The Metropolitan Police has said it will speak to the Sunday Times and Channel 4 after their investigation about Russell Brand.

The force said in a statement: “We are aware of media reporting of a series of allegations of sexual assault. At this time, we have not received any reports in relation to this.

“If anyone believes they have been the victim of a sexual assault, no matter how long ago it happened, we would encourage them to contact police.

“We spoke with the Sunday Times on Saturday, September 16. We will be making further approaches to the Sunday Times and Channel 4 to ensure that any victims of crime who they have spoken with are aware of how they may report any criminal allegations to police.”

BBC ‘urgently looking’ into allegations made about former presenter

Sunday 17 September 2023 16:06 , Holly Evans

A BBC spokesperson said: “The documentary and associated reports contained serious allegations, spanning a number of years. Russell Brand worked on BBC radio programmes between 2006 and 2008 and we are urgently looking into the issues raised.”

Amnesty International encourages women to come forward

Sunday 17 September 2023 16:05 , Holly Evans

In a statement, Amnesty International said it found the allegations “shocking and distressing” and that it did not have a relationship with the comedian. Brand took part in the charity’s Secret Policeman’s Ball event in 2012 and 2006.

The charity said that while “no complaints or concerns” were raised at the time of the events in relation to his conduct, it was “very aware of the barriers women face in raising complaints of sexual assault, and would encourage any women to let us know if there is anything that they experienced at that time that is of concern”.

Production company launches inquiry over allegations Russell Brand ‘used staff as pimps’

Sunday 17 September 2023 15:43 , Holly Evans

The production company behind a TV show fronted by Russell Brand has launched an urgent investigation after staff claimed they were made feel like “pimps” for the comedian.

The probe by Banijay UK comes after the former presenter and actor was accused of rape, sexual assault and the emotional abuse of four women during the height of his fame between 2006 and 2013.

The 48-year-old has vehemently denied the “very serious criminal allegations” uncovered in a joint investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches programme.

Production company launches inquiry over claims Russell Brand 'used staff as pimps'

I'm a female comedian – the Russell Brand allegations are only the start

Sunday 17 September 2023 15:22 , Holly Evans

It felt inevitable, to be honest. Women in comedy were all braced for it. Within minutes of the Russell Brand allegations being made public – allegations Brand has denied in no uncertain terms – people swept in to criticise everyone who was aware of the rumours around him and “did nothing”.

Responsibility was placed on us, those who were quietly protecting each other but were deemed to have not taken enough action to prevent this kind of alleged behaviour.

And my God, we are so tired.

I'm a female comedian – the Russell Brand allegations are only the start | Vix Leyton

Senior MPs call for BBC and Channel 4 investigations

Sunday 17 September 2023 15:13 , Holly Evans

The former Tory justice secretary Robert Buckland has called for the BBC and Channel 4 to investigate allegations about Mr Brand’s behaviour.

“They should look back [if any red flags were raised]. BBC and Channel 4 will have to ask themselves questions, and look at whether a culture of alleged behaviour was allowed to continue,” he told The Independent.

The senior Tory added: “It has to be handled properly, because you can’t ignore it. The BBC cannot be seen to be indecisive on something as serious as this alleged behaviour.”

Rosie Duffield, the Labour MP for Canterbury, also said the BBC and Channel 4 should now investigate exactly what they knew about Mr Brand.

“The BBC and Channel 4 certainly have questions to answer,” she said. The senior backbencher told The Independent that it was also a “good idea” for the culture select committee to probe TV execs about whether any red flags were raised.

Damian Collins, former culture minister and ex-culture committee chair, said the allegations against Mr Brand about his time at BBC Radio and Channel 4 programmes should be “investigated fully”.

“UK broadcasters who have previously worked with Russell Brand should also be clear about whether they have ever received any similar allegations of personal misconduct that were made against him and if so how they were investigated and the action taken,” he told The Telegraph.

Bannijay UK launches urgent internal investigation

Sunday 17 September 2023 14:00 , Holly Evans

A spokesperson for production company Bannijay UK, which bought Endomol in 2020, told The Sun: “In light of the very serious allegations ... relating to the alleged serious misconduct of Russell Brand produced by Endomol between 2004 and 2005 Bannijay UK has launched an urgent internal investigation.

“We also ask anyone who feels that they were affected by Brand’s behaviour while working on these productions to contact us in confidence.”

Endomol was the company producing Brand’s show Big Brother’s Big Forum on behalf of Channel 4 during the mid-2000s.

Russell Brand dropped by agent following sexual assault allegations

Sunday 17 September 2023 13:41 , Holly Evans

Russell Brand has been dropped by his agent Tavistock Wood after being accused of rape and sexual assault by four women.

In a joint investigation released by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 on Saturday (16 September), the comedian and actor has been accused of sexually assaulting four women between 2006 and 2013. Others have accused Brand of predatory and abusive behaviour.

Brand has vehemently denied the allegations, insisting that his prior relationships have been “absolutely always consensual”.

Russell Brand dropped by agent following sexual assault allegations

Rhian Sugden claims ex Russell Brand joined No More Page 3 campaign after 'getting declined' by models

Sunday 17 September 2023 13:30 , Holly Evans

Former Page 3 model Rhian Sugden has spoken out about her brief relationship with Russell Brand, after the comedian was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse.

The allegations against Brand were made by four women in a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches. They date back to the height of the British presenter’s fame, between 2006 and 2013.

Brand, 48, has strongly denied all the “very serious allegations” against him, insisting that his past relationships have been “absolutely always consensual”.

Rhian Sugden claims Brand joined No More Page 3 fight after models turned him down

Russell Brand ended marriage to Katy Perry over text 14 months after lavish wedding

Sunday 17 September 2023 12:30 , Holly Evans

Katy Perry’s short-lived relationship with Russell Brand prompted a slew of headlines when the seemingly unlikely couple were first linked back in 2009 – and even more when they broke up just 14 months after their wedding.

The British comedian, 48, has now been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse during the height of his fame by four women. The claims were made in a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

Russell Brand ended marriage to Katy Perry with a text message

What are the allegations against Russell Brand?

Sunday 17 September 2023 12:00 , Holly Evans

Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by four women in an investigation that sheds light on the comedian’s behaviour during the height of his fame.

The comedian and media personality has denied all the “very serious allegations” aimed at him, which date back to between 2006 and 2013.

Brand performed to a 2,000-strong crowd on Saturday night in Wembley Park Theatre – but did not directly address the allegations made as part of an investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches programme.

What are the allegations against Russell Brand?

Brand told audience he ‘absolutely cannot talk’ about allegations

Sunday 17 September 2023 11:29 , Holly Evans

During a performance of his stand-up comedy show last night, Brand told the audience “I appreciate you” after arriving 45 minutes late.

The comedian performed at Wembley Park Theatre while the Channel 4 Dispatches documentary was being aired.

After asking the audience not to film, he said: “I really appreciate your support, I love you, I want to do a fantastic show for you.

“I’ve got a lot of things to talk to you about. There are obviously some things that I absolutely cannot talk about and I appreciate that you will understand.

“I love you lot already. I’m going to give you everything I’ve got, let’s go.”

Russell Brand leaves the Troubabour Wembley Park theatre (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

'I want to see your mascara run': Woman claims Russell Brand sexually assaulted her at 16

Sunday 17 September 2023 10:58 , Holly Evans

'I want to see your mascara run': Woman claims Russell Brand assaulted her at 16

'Wider questions' for TV industry after Russell Brand rape allegation, says Tory minister

Sunday 17 September 2023 10:38 , Holly Evans

Cabinet minister James Cleverly said there are questions for the TV industry to answer after Russell Brand faced allegations of rape and sexual assault, which the comedian vehemently denies.

Four women have alleged sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013, when Mr Brand was working for the BBC Radio and Channel 4.

Mr Cleverly told BBC One’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that he thought “sadly” there were wider questions to answer for the entertainment industry in the wake of the claims.

'Wider questions' for TV industry after Russell Brand allegations, says Tory minister

Women's violence charity cuts ties with Brand

Sunday 17 September 2023 10:21 , Holly Evans

A charity supporting women and mothers struggling with substance abuse and addiction have cut ties with comedian Russell Brand.

Trevi Women said they were “deeply saddened” by the allegations and had ended their association with Brand and his Stay Free Foundation.

In a full statement, they said: “We are deeply saddened and upset by the stories reported on this evening’s Channel 4 Dispatches programme regarding Russell Brand.

“Russell became aware of our charity in 2022 after hearing about some of the incredible mothers we have helped to become drug-free over the years. He wanted to support our cause and raise money through his Stay Free Foundation.

“Today’s media revelations have been difficult to process but our priority remains and continues to be the safety and well-being of all women and girls now and in the future. We have ended our association with Russell Brand and the Stay Free Foundation.

“As a charity whose values put women’s voices at the heart of what we do, we always prioritise supporting women affected by violence and abuse and empower them to live without violence and fear. We understand that for some women, today’s media content could be triggering, and for those who may need support, please contact The Survivor Pathway.”

Cleverly suggests wider questions for entertainment industry after Brand allegations

Sunday 17 September 2023 10:09 , Holly Evans

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has suggested there are wider questions for the entertainment industry to answer after Russell Brand faced allegations about his conduct, which the comedian and actor vehemently denies.

Mr Cleverly told BBC One’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: “I think there are some real challenges where you have these very, very acute differentials in power, whether that be in the entertainment industry, whether that be in politics and we see this in the commercial world as well.

James Cleverly suggests wider questions for media industry

“I think we have to be particularly careful when we listen to the voices of the people who are relatively powerless because we, I think, collectively have missed opportunities to do the right thing and intervene much, much earlier, and we’ve got to be better at this.”

Pressed on whether there are questions for the industry, Mr Cleverly replied: “Sadly, I think there are.”

Foreign secretary warns of ‘very significant power differentials’

Sunday 17 September 2023 09:54 , Holly Evans

James Cleverly has spoken of the dangers of “sharp differentials in power” after Russell Brand was accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse.

The Foreign Secretary did not comment specifically on the allegations, which Brand denies.

He told the Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips programme on Sky News that he believed there was a “particular problem, where you have environments where there are very, very sharp differentials in power”.

He said: “We see that in the film industry, the entertainment industry and sadly, of course, we sit in the area that I work in terms of politics, where you have very, very significant power differentials, long working hours, people in that environment.

“Now, that is absolutely no excuse for individual misconduct and people have to take responsibility for their own conduct.

“In those environments, I think institutionally we need to be particularly vigilant. We need to make sure that we are going out of our way to protect the people that have less power than those around them. We need to respond to their concerns very, very quickly when they are highlighted.”

Police urge 'victims' to come forward after Russell Brand accused of rape and sexual assault

Sunday 17 September 2023 09:26 , Holly Evans

Police have encouraged any potential victims to come forward after comedian Russell Brand was accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotionally abusing four women.

Scotland Yard said it was “aware of media reporting of a series of allegations of sexual assault”, after the allegations unearthed in a joint investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches were published on Saturday.

Police urge 'victims' to come forward after Russell Brand accused of rape

Clip shows Bob Geldoff laying into Russell Brand at 2007 NME awards

Listen: Russell Brand offers 'naked assistant' to meet Jimmy Savile in resurfaced audio

Sunday 17 September 2023 08:15 , Andy Gregory

In resurfaced audio from a BBC Radio 2 interview, Russell Brand appeared to offered his personal assistant to massage Jimmy Savile, reports my colleague Holly Patrick.

The audio was played in Channel 4’s Dispatches programme on Saturday.

Russell Brand: A career in comedy defined by darkness and delusions

Sunday 17 September 2023 07:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Scandal-ridden comedian. Hollywood husband. Drug addict-turned-wellness-guru. Left-wing activist. Conspiracy theorist.

Over the course of two decades in the spotlight, the British stand-up and presenter Russell Brand has put forward many different personas to the public.

Now, another, darker side to the comic has emerged, after he released a video to deny “serious criminal allegations from four women, one as young as 16, covering period from 2006 to 2013”, which he said related to his “promiscuous” past.

Russell Brand: A career in comedy defined by darkness and delusions

Timeline of allegations made against Russell Brand

Sunday 17 September 2023 07:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse while he was at the height of his fame.

Four women have alleged sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013, while the comedian and actor also faces allegations of controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour, following a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

Brand strenuously denies the allegations.

Here is a timeline of the allegations made against Brand:

2006 –

A woman claims she was sexually assaulted by Brand during a three-month relationship when she was 16 and still at school in 2006.

Timeline of allegations made against Russell Brand

Tucker Carlson backs Russell Brand

Sunday 17 September 2023 06:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Commentator Tucker Carlson backed comedian Russell Brand after he posted a video on social media denying the sexual assault allegations.

“Criticize the drug companies, question the war in Ukraine, and you can be pretty sure this is going to happen,” Carlson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The claims, which have now been published by The Sunday Times and Channel 4, detail the alleged rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse of four women between 2006 and 2013.

Who is Laura Gallacher, Russell Brand's wife of six years?

Sunday 17 September 2023 06:00 , Holly Evans

Russell Brand’s personal life was once the subject of regular media headlines, surrounded by scandal and controversy due to his very public antics.

In recent years, however, Brand, 44, appears to have made efforts to keep his home life out of the spotlight, following a tumultuous marriage and subsequent divorce from pop star Katy Perry.

While the comedian, actor and presenter is back in the headlines as he denies what he calls “very serious criminal allegations” set to be made against him, little is known about his wife of six years, Laura Gallacher.

Who is Laura Gallacher, Russell Brand's wife of six years?

Russell Brand performs in 2,000-seat London theatre despite allegations

Sunday 17 September 2023 05:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Russell Brand performed at his sold-out stand-up comedy show in London as he faced allegations of sexual assault.

He was seen arriving at the 2,000-seater Troubabour Wembley Park theatre in north-west London on Saturday evening. The performance had been due to begin at 7pm but was delayed by more than 45 minutes because the comedian was reportedly stuck in traffic.

The show took place as a documentary was shown on Channel 4 detailing his alleged sexual abuse.

Mr Brand faces allegations from four women, one as young as 16, covering the period from 2006 to 2013 – all of which he denies. Others have accused Mr Brand of predatory and abusive behaviour, which Mr Brand also denies.

‘Welcome to the club’: Andrew Tate tells Russell Brand

Sunday 17 September 2023 05:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Comedian Russell Brand also appeared to receive support from Andrew Tate, the former kickboxing champion turned influencer charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania. Mr Tate has denied any wrongdoing.

“Welcome to the club,” Mr Tate wrote, tagging Mr Brand’s X account and sharing an image of a cartoon knight with the caption: “On my way to fight the crazy b**** allegations.”

Mr Brand’s sister-in-law, TV and radio broadcaster Kirsty Gallacher, also appeared to support him, as she shared his video along with a red heart emoji to her Instagram Stories.

Russell Brand tells audience members 'there were things he could not discuss'

Sunday 17 September 2023 04:13 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Russell Brand told audience members there were things he could not discuss as he performed a comedy gig to thousands of people hours after allegations of rape, sexual assault and coercive behaviour against him were published.

Four women have alleged sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013, when Brand was at the height of his fame, in a joint investigation The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches. He denies all allegations.

The 48-year-old arrived late to his show, Bipolarisation, at the Troubadour Wembley Park theatre in north-west London on Saturday evening.

Russell Brand comments on Dispatches allegations during live show

Russell Brand plays show in 2,000-seat London theatre despite sexual assault allegations

Sunday 17 September 2023 04:00 , Holly Evans

Russell Brand has arrived at his sold-out stand-up comedy show in London as he faces allegations of sexual assault.

He was seen arriving at the 2,000-seater Troubabour Wembley Park theatre in north-west London on Saturday evening. The performance had been due to begin at 7pm but was delayed by more than 45 minutes because the comedian was reportedly stuck in traffic.

Russell Brand plays show to thousands in London despite sexual assault claims

Elon Musk backs Russell Brand

Sunday 17 September 2023 03:51 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Elon Musk was quick to respond to Russell Brand’s video on Friday, in which the British comedian strenuously denied some “very serious allegations” made against him.

The claims, which have now been published by The Sunday Times and Channel 4, detail the alleged rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse of four women between 2006 and 2013.

Mr Musk responded to Mr Brand’s social media post, writing: “Of course. They don’t like competition".

Russell Brand backed by Elon Musk and Andrew Tate after video statement

In full: The allegations against Russell Brand

Sunday 17 September 2023 03:00 , Holly Evans

Comedian Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assaults, and emotionally abusing four women during the height of his fame.

The comedian and presenter has vehemently denied the allegations, insisting that his prior relationships have been “absolutely always consensual”.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel and social media pages, he refuted the “very, very serious criminal allegations” and described the claims as “astonishing” and “rather baroque”.

Comedian Russell Brand accused of rape and sexual assault

If you need support, contact Rape Crisis

Sunday 17 September 2023 02:00 , Holly Evans

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk.

If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)

Russell Brand denies 'serious criminal allegations' related to his 'promiscuous' past in video

Sunday 17 September 2023 01:00 , Holly Evans

Russell Brand has shared a video on his YouTube channel denying the “very serious allegations” made against him.

“I’ve received two extremely disturbing letters or a letter and an email. One from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks, as well as some pretty stupid stuff like my community festival should be stopped, that I shouldn’t be able to attack mainstream media narratives on this channel,” he claimed in the video.

Russell Brand denies 'very serious criminal allegations' regarding 'promiscuous' past

Russell Brand: A career in comedy defined by darkness and delusions

Sunday 17 September 2023 00:00 , Holly Evans

Scandal-ridden comedian. Hollywood husband. Drug addict-turned-wellness-guru. Left-wing activist. Conspiracy theorist. Over the course of two decades in the spotlight, the British stand-up and presenter Russell Brand has put forward many different personas to the public.

Now, another, darker side to the comic has emerged, after he released a video to deny “serious criminal allegations allegations from four women, one as young as 16, covering period from 2006 to 2013”, which he said related to his “promiscuous” past.

The 48-year-old comedian and actor said he “absolutely refutes” the claims and suggested two “mainstream media outlets” were making a “coordinated” attack against him.

Russell Brand: A career in comedy defined by darkness and delusions

More pictures emerge of Brand leaving Wembley theatre

Saturday 16 September 2023 22:34 , Holly Evans

Brand has denied all the allegations against him (PA)

Russell Brand seen leaving the Wembley Park Theatre (PA)

Comedian raises concerns on what more could have been done to stop Brand

Saturday 16 September 2023 22:25 , Holly Evans

Daniel Sloss, the only comedian prepared to speak on camera for the Dispatches documentary, raised his concerns about what more could have been done to stop Brand’s allegedly predatory behaviour.

He said: “Questions that should have been asked about Russell before he was employed for certain things, I don’t believe they were asked.”

Russell Brand vehemently denies the allegations that he called “very serious” and “criminal”.

Russell Brand has denied the allegations (PA) (PA Wire)

Women led like ‘lambs to slaughter’, former production assistant says

Saturday 16 September 2023 22:15 , Holly Evans

Former staff who worked alongside Brand on his Channel 4 productions say that he allegedly targeted young women in the audience, who were often at university age.

He would allegedly “point out women” that he found attractive and asked staff to pass them his number and hotel details.

Speaking in the documentary, a woman says she felt as though the women were “lambs for slaughter” and they often phoned afterwards and reported feeling “used”.

She claimed that staff were made to feel “a pimp to Russell Brand’s needs”.

Brand spotted leaving Wembley theatre

Saturday 16 September 2023 22:00 , Holly Evans

Russell Brand has been pictured leaving Wembley Park Theatre after his stand-up comedy show.

The show was delayed by 45 minutes as the comedian faces serious allegations including rape and sexual assault.

Brand is facing allegations of rape and sexual assault (Reuters)

Brand spotted leaving a theatre in Wembley this evening (Reuters)

Statement from Big Brother production company

Saturday 16 September 2023 21:52 , Holly Evans

A spokesman for Banijay UK, which bought Endemol in 2020, said it had reviewed files and correspondence and could find no records of issues about Brand being raised formally or discussed with Endemol.

It said: “We take our duty of care to our cast, crew and staff extremely seriously. While the legacy company, Endemol, did have a code of conduct, support policies and escalation procedures in place during the period in question, they were not as robust as our current processes.

“We are sorry these women did not feel supported and protected while working on these productions and in light of these serious allegations encourage to them to contact us in confidence.”

Russell Brand said he denies serious allegations about his personal life in a video posted online (Philip Toscano, PA) (PA Archive)

Former runner recalls Brand flashing her in dressing room

Saturday 16 September 2023 21:45 , Holly Evans

A woman who worked as a runner on Big Brother’s spin-off show, which Brand presented, said that production managers didn’t want to “rock the boat” and took advantage of her friendship with the presenter.

She recalled the “line being crossed” after Brand flashed her in his dressing room.

She claimed that she later engaged in a consensual sexual relationship with him but he swore her to secrecy, telling her to that it would break a clause in his contract.

Brand had ‘upper hand’ in alleged relationship with schoolgirl

Saturday 16 September 2023 21:32 , Holly Evans

One woman who met Brand in 2006 started dating him at the age of 16, she said. She told the Channel 4 documentary: “It shouldn’t be legal for a 16 year old to have a relationship with a man in their 30s.. I always felt like he had the upper hand.”

Describing what their first date was like, she said: “I was a child that had got dressed up for dinner. I liked him and I felt a bit giddy and I felt special. I woke to text messages from him saying he had dreamt we were married.”

She claimed that she lost her virginity to Brand and that he had caused a “wedge” between her and her parents. Other allegations include a sexual assault at his home and controlling behaviour, including Brand ordering her to stay in a bath for an hour.

Personal assistant said Brand ‘could not stop sleeping with women’

Saturday 16 September 2023 21:29 , Holly Bancroft

Helen Berger, who worked as Brand’s personal assistant in 2006, said: “He could not stop sleeping with women and he was never satisfied by it, he was never happy.”

She recalled that he would frequently just wear his underwear and showed his friends intimate photographs of women.

When asked if she had concerns around consent, she responded: “I never once thought that he was someone who would rape anybody or assault anybody.”

Brand was ‘never satisfied’ by sleeping with women

Woman details being pushed against the wall by Brand

Saturday 16 September 2023 21:22 , Holly Evans

A woman has detailed meeting Brand in Hollywood in 2012, and kissing him backstage at one of his first shows in LA.

The two consensually engaged in sexual activity and began to message and phone call.

She recalled: “I was out late and he happened to call me and say ‘I had a really bad day please come over’. He said ‘please come, just come and cuddle with me’.

“He comes running out of the bedroom naked. He came at me with kisses and stuff, which was kind of fun and then it wasn’t that fun when I couldn’t move. I knew what he wanted from me at that point.

“He pushed me up against a wall and I was like ‘What are you doing’”

“I tried to get away from him.. I’m telling him to get off me and he won’t get off… I was very distraught. Trying to get out of the house with him being so much taller than me. I couldn’t move.”

She claims that Brand raped her against the wall and texted her with an apology. Documents show that the woman attended a rape crisis centre and decided agaainst reporting the alleged assault to the police.

Brand has denied all allegations.

Channel 4 Dispatches programme airs

Saturday 16 September 2023 21:12 , Holly Evans

Channel 4’s Dispatches programme investigating the allegations against Russell Brand has begun to air.

Sara Pascoe says several comedians tried 'setting up union' to stop industry's 'sexual predators'

Saturday 16 September 2023 20:47 , Holly Evans

Sara Pascoe has said that several comedians have tried “setting up a union” to stop “predators” in the industry.

The stand-up comic made the revelation in a new interview with The Independent, saying that these comedians hoped “a good enough union” might have prevented predatory behaviour.

Her remarks come as comedian and actor Russell Brand was accused of raping four women in an investigation by The Times. Brand has denied the allegations and says all of his relationships have been consensual.

Sara Pascoe says comedians tried 'setting up union' to stop 'sexual predators'

MPs ‘closely monitoring’ allegations against Brand

Saturday 16 September 2023 20:37 , Holly Evans

The Commons Culture, Media and Sport Committee Chair Dame Caroline Dinenage said that MPs would be “closely monitoring” the response to the allegations against Russell Brand.

“The Sunday Times has reported some very serious and concerning allegations against Russell Brand. In yet another story of alleged power exploitation within the TV industry, his behaviour has been characterised as an ‘open secret’ by those in his orbit,” she said.

“The Culture, Media and Sport Committee are keen to understand the response of the police to the body of evidence collected. We will be closely monitoring the responses of the media, especially our Public Service Broadcasters, to these allegations, and looking at the questions that this, yet again, raises about the culture in the industry as a whole.”

Comedian seen arriving at London theatre

Saturday 16 September 2023 20:30 , Holly Evans

Russell Brand has been pictured arriving at a theatre in north-west London ahead of his stand-up show this evening.

The comedian and actor is due to perform to an audience of around 2,000 people at Wembley Park Theatre.

The show had been delayed by around 45 minutes due to his late arrival.

He is currently facing a number of serious allegations accusing him of rape and sexual assault during the height of his fame.

In a video posted earlier today, he denied the allegations and claimed his relationships had always been consensual.

Russell Brand is due to perform his stand-up comedy show this evening (PA)

Russell Brand seen arriving at a north-west London theatre (PA)

Russell Brand arrives at Wembley theatre for comedy show

Saturday 16 September 2023 20:20 , Holly Evans

Russell Brand has been seen arriving at a north-west London theatre ahead of a scheduled comedy show.

The 48-year-old could be seen arriving at the Troubabour Wembley Park theatre as he faces claims about his sexual behaviour at the height of his fame.

He has vehemently denied the allegations.

The venue has a capacity of 2,000 and staff could be heard telling audience members who arrived late that the show was due to start shortly before Brand’s arrival.

The sold-out performance had been due to begin at 7pm, but was delayed by more than 45 minutes.

Russell Brand set to play show in 2,000-seat London theatre despite sexual assault allegations

Saturday 16 September 2023 19:58 , Holly Evans

Russell Brand is set to perform a sold out stand-up comedy show for a 2,000 crowd in London on Saturday as he faces allegations of sexual assault.

The show is set to take place as a documentary is shown on Channel 4 detailing his alleged sexual abuse.

Brand faces allegations from four women, one as young as 16, covering the period from 2006 to 2013 - all of which he denies. Others have accused Brand of predatory and abusive behaviour, which Brand also denies.

Russell Brand set to play show to thousands in London despite sexual assault claims

Who is Laura Gallacher, Russell Brand's wife of six years?

Saturday 16 September 2023 19:43 , Holly Evans

Russell Brand’s personal life was once the subject of regular media headlines, surrounded by scandal and controversy due to his very public antics.

In recent years, however, Brand, 44, appears to have made efforts to keep his home life out of the spotlight, following a tumultuous marriage and subsequent divorce from pop star Katy Perry.

While the comedian, actor and presenter is back in the headlines as he denies what he calls “very serious criminal allegations” set to be made against him, little is known about his wife of six years, Laura Gallacher.

Who is Laura Gallacher, Russell Brand's wife of six years?

Brand due to perform at Wembley tonight

Saturday 16 September 2023 19:25 , Holly Evans

Russell Brand is due to perform his new stand-up comedy show this evening at Wembley Park Theatre.

Hundreds of ticket holders are due to watch ‘Russell Brand: Bipolorisation’ whicn was scheduled to begin at 7pm.

The theatre has not made any announcements on its website or social media page following the allegations made against Brand.

Brand denies allegations and accuses media of ‘co-ordinated attack’

Saturday 16 September 2023 19:15 , Holly Evans

Brand has vehemently denies the allegations and in a video posted online on Friday, stated all of his relationships have been consensual, before accusing the media of a “co-ordinated attack”.

In the clip, the 48-year-old claimed he was facing a “litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks”.

“Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” he said.

Russell Brand has denied the allegations which he calls ‘aggressive attacks’ (Russell Brand/PA) (PA Media)

“These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies and as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.”

He continued: “Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well.

“To see that transparency metastasised into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question is there another agenda at play.”

Channel 4’s statement on Brand allegations

Saturday 16 September 2023 19:02 , Holly Evans

Channel 4 said in a statement: “Channel 4 is appalled to learn of these deeply troubling allegations, including behaviour alleged to have taken place on programmes made for Channel 4 between 2004 and 2007.

“We are determined to understand the full nature of what went on. We have carried out extensive document searches and have found no evidence to suggest the alleged incidents were brought to the attention of Channel 4. We will continue to review this in light of any further information we receive, including the accounts of those affected individuals.

“We will be asking the production company who produced the programmes for Channel 4 to investigate these allegations and report their findings properly and satisfactorily to us.

“In the many years since the alleged incidents took place, there has obviously been extensive change in Channel 4’s management and commissioning teams. Today, Channel 4 has a zero-tolerance approach to unacceptable behaviour and has a robust Code of Conduct. We require all suppliers to have in place rigorous safeguarding policies and provide whistleblowing support, including Channel 4’s Speak Up facility.

“We are committed to ensuring our industry has safe, inclusive and professional working environments.”

Female comedians set up online groups to warn each other of predatory behaviour in the comedy industry

Saturday 16 September 2023 18:48 , Holly Evans

Female comedians reportedly set up onine groups to warn each other of comedians and those who had displayed predatory behaviour within the industry.

Comedian Daniel Sloss told The Sunday Times: “I know for many, many years that women have been warning each other about Russell.”

Another female comedian claimed that Brand was “like the Predator” at parties and that he had once chased her around and bit her face despite her being uncomfortable.

Brand has denied all allegations against him.

A female comedian was allegedly chased and bitten by Brand (Getty Images)

Full statement from the BBC

Saturday 16 September 2023 18:36 , Holly Evans

A BBC spokesperson said: “Russell Brand worked for a number of different organisations of which the BBC was one. As is well known, Russell Brand left the BBC after a serious editorial breach in 2008 – as did the then controller of Radio 2.

“The circumstances of the breach were reviewed in detail at the time. We hope that demonstrates that the BBC takes issues seriously and is prepared to act.

“We will always listen to people if they come forward with any concerns, on any issue related to any individual working at the BBC, past or present.”

Listen: Russell Brand prank calls Andrew Sachs on radio show

Saturday 16 September 2023 18:24 , Holly Evans

Russell Brand and Jonathan Ross prank-called Andrew Sachs in resurfaced audio from an episode of The Russell Brand Show on BBC Radio 2 from 2008.

The comedian and the chat show host made several calls to the Fawlty Towers actor, and Brand left a voice message saying he had sex with Sachs’s granddaughter Georgina Baillie.

Listen: Russell Brand prank calls Andrew Sachs on radio show

Brand’s behaviour an ‘open secret’ in radio and TV

Saturday 16 September 2023 18:18 , Holly Evans

According to insiders who worked for BBC radio at the time, complaints were allegedly made about Brand’s behaviour to Lesley Douglas, the then controller for Radio 2 and 6 Music.

In December 2007, it is claimed that a complaint was made after “an alarming display of aggression” from Brand, which included him hurling objects and “urinating in a bottle in full view of everyone”.

Earlier that year, he called Jimmy Savile, who suggested they meet if Brand brought a sister. As he does not have a sister, he responded: “I’ve got a personal assistant. And part of her job description is that anyone I demand she greet, meet, massages, she has to do it. She’s very attractive, Jimmy.”

Four years later, Savile would be exposed as one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders.

Brand has denied the allegations against him and said they were “very serious allegations that I absolutely refute”.

Russell Brand’s behaviour was reportedly an ‘open secret’ among TV insiders (Alamy)

Literary agent dumps Russell Brand after sexual abuse allegations

Saturday 16 September 2023 17:56 , Holly Evans

Russell Brand’s literary agents removed him from their website after they were approached by The Sunday Times.

In 2020, a woman contacted Brand’s literary agent Angharad Wood, co-founder of Tavistock Wood which is owned by talent agency Curtis Brown, to inform them that Brand had a relationship with her while she was a 16-year-old schoolgirl.

She received a response from Brand’s lawyer dening her allegations and implying “it was almost blackmail”.

After being approached by the newspaper three years later, Brand was removed from the Curtis Brown and Tavistock Wood website.

In a statement on behalf of Tavistock Wood, they said: “Russell Brand categorically and vehemently denied the allegation made in 2020, but we now believe we were horribly misled by him. TW has terminated all professional ties to Brand.”

Brand allegedly threatened woman with legal action after assault claim

Saturday 16 September 2023 17:40 , Holly Evans

A fourth woman claimed that Brand sexually assaulted her at his home after pinning her down on the bed when they were alone together.

She told The Sunday Times that she had been “screaming so hard” until Brand relented and became “super angry”.

After becoming aware of her allegation, she claims that Brand threatened her with legal action and she feared her career would be affected.

The newspaper reports that three separate sources confirmed she had told them about her allegation at the time.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Brand denied the allegations against him and claimed there was a “serious and concerted agenda” against him.

A woman claims that Brand sexually assaulted her at his home in West Hollywood (Ian West/PA Wire)

Sexual jokes, kisses, and nipples: Russell Brand's most awkward interview moments

Saturday 16 September 2023 17:29 , Holly Evans

From kisses to jokes about getting women pregnant, Russell Brand has always been a controversial character that many TV show hosts struggled to deal with during interviews.

Russell Brand's most awkward interview moments

How to watch Channel 4's Dispatches investigation tonight

Saturday 16 September 2023 17:24 , Holly Evans

Channel 4 has revealed the subject of the mysterious Dispatches on a previously unknown subject airing tonight (Saturday 16 September).

On Friday (15 September), viewers noticed the episode on TV schedules during a prime spot on Saturday evening.

The episode was originally listed without a title as a Dispatches Special, with its description reading: “A 90-minute special Dispatches investigation.”

How to watch Channel 4's Dispatches investigation tonight

Saturday 16 September 2023 17:14 , Holly Evans

Another woman claimed that Brand raped her against the wall of his Los Angeles home, causing her to visit a rape crisis centre and undergo months of therapy.

He allegedly invited the woman in July 2012 before sexually assaulting her without a condom with a “glazed look” over his face.

After she left his home “in a daze”, he sent her a text message reading: “I’m sorry. That was crazy and selfish. I hope you can forgive me, I know that you’re a lovely person. X.”

Brand allegedly raped a woman at his Los Angeles home (Alamy)

She responded that he had taken advantage and “scared the s**t out of me” and stressed: “When a girl says NO it means no.” In a second text, which The Sunday Times reports has been verified by multiple sources as Brand’s number, he wrote that he was “embarrassed” by his behaviour.

The woman informed a close friend who took her to the Rape Treatment Center (RTC) at UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center that day, but she decided against making a police report.

Her treatment records, which have been shown to the newspaper, state she provided samples as evidence and that she was worried “her name will be dragged through the dirt” if a police report was made.

Brand has vehemently denied the allegations and insisted his relationships were “always consensual”.

Actor ‘showed intimate pictures’ of women to his friends

Saturday 16 September 2023 16:52 , Holly Evans

A former personal assistant to Brand has claimed that he had openly shown his friends intimate pictures of women, which had left her feeling “sick to my stomach”.

Helen Berger, who worked for the presenter in 2006, was also told by one of his managers that her being gay was a “plus” for the job, which she believes was his effort to “make sure that I would be safe”.

She also claimed that he was a “narcissist” who would often only wear underwear while she worked, while another celebrity assistant was told by Brand during her interview that he “liked to walk around with nothing on”.

Liliana dalla Pianna, who worked for Brand between December 2007 and January 2008, believed she was hired by his managers as she was “nearer to his mother’s age”.

Channel 4 crew members felt they were ‘working as a pimp for him'

Saturday 16 September 2023 16:44 , Holly Evans

The Sunday Times reports that during the early years of Brand’s career as a Channel 4 presenter, TV researchers and runners alleged he would get them to approach young female audience members for him to meet after filming.

Two former crew members working on Brand’s Big Brother’s Big Mouth claimed they felt as though they were working as a “pimp” for Brand.

One claimed that he appeared in his hotel room in his underwear and suggested a “quickie” while another claimed he flashed his penis towards her in his dressing room.

The latter entered a relationship with Brand, who insisted they keep it as a “complete secret” as part of his contract with production company Endemol. Endemol has since reviewed the contract and confirmed that no such clause existed.

Brand has denied the allegations against him and has said they are a “litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks”.

Russell Brand at the British Comedy Awards in 2006 (Getty Images)

From the Sachsgate scandal to conspiracy controversies: A timeline of Russell Brand's life and career

Saturday 16 September 2023 16:35 , Holly Evans

Russell Brand is back in the headlines after sharing a video that appeared to pre-empt some “very serious criminal allegations” he says are about to be made against him.

The comedian, actor and presenter is believed to be the subject of a forthcoming newspaper investigation and Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, which is set to air on Saturday 16 September at 9pm.

Brand, 48, says he “absolutely refutes” the accusations against him, which he did not disclose but referred to as “very, very serious criminal allegations”.

Ahead of the documentary, here’s a timeline of Brand’s career and controversies, from his early days as a comedian through to today.

Russell Brand career timeline, from controversy to conspiracy theories

Brand allegedly had three month relationship with schoolgirl

Saturday 16 September 2023 16:33 , Holly Evans

Russell Brand allegedly had a three-month relationship with a 16-year-old girl while he was an adult aged 30, it has been claimed.

At the time, he was a BBC radio presenter and had met the schoolgirl while she was shopping in Topshop before inviting her on a date.

She told The Sunday Times that he referred to her as “the child” and became increasingly controlling, with his management aware that he had a teenage girlfriend.

On their first date, she claims he asked her to confirm if she was 16 and said: “I don’t give a f*** if you’re 12 . . . I need to know where I stand legally.”

He allegedly provided her with “scripts” on deceiving her parents, and told her not to trust her friends.

She claims that he sexually assaulted her at his home before their relationship ended after she discovered him in bed with another woman.

Brand has denied all allegations made by The Sunday Times and said that his relationships were “absolutely always consensual”.

Russell Brand allegedly had a relationship with a 16-year-old schoolgirl (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Russell Brand accused of rape and sexual assaults of four women

Saturday 16 September 2023 16:13 , Holly Evans

The comedian Russell Brand has been accused of raping and sexually abusing four women during the height of his fame.

The 48-year-old has denied the allegations following an investigation by The Sunday Times.

Four women have alleged sexual assaults betwen 2006 and 2013, while others have accused him of controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour.

Why I'm not surprised by the Russell Brand allegations

Saturday 16 September 2023 16:10 , Holly Evans

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, by now you’ll have heard about the latest “bombshell” MeToo revelations targeting none other than self-confessed former “lothario” and sex addict Russell Brand.

You’ll likely be preparing to watch them, too: Channel 4 Dispatches are releasing their “special investigation” containing a whole host of damning allegations about Brand on Saturday night.

For serious allegations to come out about a well-known male comedian – it’s big. It’s shocking. But surprising? Not so much.

Victoria Richards has more

Russell Brand: Why I'm not surprised | Victoria Richards

Presenter Kirsty Gallacher backs Brand with social media post

Saturday 16 September 2023 15:45 , Holly Evans

Brand’s sister-in-law Kirsty Gallacher has backed him after reposted his two minute video denying “very serious criminal allegations made against him”.

Ms Gallacher, 47, is the older sister of Brand’s wife Laura. The Smooth Radio presenter shared the video on Instagram with a large red love heart ahead of a Channel 4 programme this evening.

Brand backed by Elon Musk and Andrew Tate as he denies 'serious criminal allegations'

Saturday 16 September 2023 15:30 , Holly Evans

Elon Musk was quick to respond to Russell Brand’s video on Friday, in which the British comedian strenuously denied some “very serious allegations” made against him.

The allegations, which have not yet been revealed, are set to be explored in a documentary on Saturday and published in a newspaper.

Brand shared the three-minute video on his YouTube channel and X (formerly Twitter), the social media company owned by Musk.

Russell Brand backed by Elon Musk and Andrew Tate after video statement

Full video: Watch Russell Brand's denial ahead of TV investigation

Saturday 16 September 2023 15:12 , Holly Evans

Comedian Russell Brand’s released a video to social media denying “criminal allegations” that are due to be published this evening by two mainstream media outlets.