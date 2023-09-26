Russell Brand latest: Met Police investigating sexual offence claims as comedian starts new Rumble live stream

Russell Brand appearing on his Rumble channel on Monday evening (Alex Ross)

The Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into sexual assault allegations made against Russell Brand.

Brand has strongly denied accusations made by four women in an investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

On Monday evening, Met Police said they have since received a “number of allegations of sexual offences in London” as well as elsewhere in the country.

An investigation is being carried out by detectives in the Met’s Central Specialist Crime Command, led by Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy.

The announcement came within an hour of Brand presenting his live Rumble video stream, titled ARE WE BEING SILENCED!? The Battle For Free Speech!

If you have information in relation to the allegations against Russell Brand which you would like to share with The Independent’s reporting team, please email yourstories@independent.co.uk

Met Police investigating Russell Brand allegations

Monday 25 September 2023 17:22 , Sam Rkaina

The Metropolitan Police have received a number of sex offence allegations following news reports about Russell Brand.

The comedian and actor has strongly denied accusations made by four women in an investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

On Monday, the force said they have since received a “number of allegations of sexual offences in London” as well as elsewhere in the country.

In a short statement, police said all allegations were non-recent and there have been no arrests.

Full police statement on the launch of the investigation

Monday 25 September 2023 22:00 , Alex Ross

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, from the Met’s Central Specialist Crime Command, said: “We continue to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter how long ago it was, to contact us.

“We understand it can feel like a difficult step to take and I want to reassure that we have a team of specialist officers available to advise and support.”

Story continues

Police launch investigation following Russell Brand sexual assault allegations

Brand on Rumble

Monday 25 September 2023 20:45 , Alex Ross

Brand joined Rumble in September last year, after receiving repeated warnings from YouTube over his mostly Covid-related videos.

Rumble, he claimed, was a better platform for his content, as it advertises looser restrictions and a steadfast “resist censorship” ethos.

Tonight, he released his latest video stream on the channel - within an hour of the Met Police announcing an investigation.

During the show he said he would talk about the “collusion between big tech and Government and an apparent concerted effort by legacy media … to silence independent media voices”.

He added: “Obviously, it’s difficult for me to be entirely objective given the events of the last week, but that’s what we must try to do.”

Russell Brand’s salvation? Inside the YouTube alternative beloved by the Trumps

Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches investigation

Monday 25 September 2023 19:30 , Alex Ross

It was just over a week ago when sexual offence allegations were made through the Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches investigation. Russell Brand has denied all allegations he faces.

The 48-year-old comedian and actor was accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame working for the BBC, Channel 4 and starring in Hollywood films.

He strongly denies the allegations and insists his relationships have always been consensual.

Los Angeles Police Department issue statement

Monday 25 September 2023 18:27 , Alex Ross

The LAPD tonight issued a statement hours after Met Police launched an investigation after receiving sex offence allegations in London as well as elsewhere in the country. The allegations follow news reports about Russell Brand, who has strongly denied all accusations.

A spokesperson said: “We have received no complaints and opened no investigations. If there is a victim who comes forward and a crime has been committed we would investigate.”

Police encourage ‘anyone who believes they have been a victim’ to come forward

Monday 25 September 2023 17:23 , Sam Rkaina

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, from the Met’s Central Specialist Crime Command, said: “We continue to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter how long ago it was, to contact us.

“We understand it can feel like a difficult step to take and I want to reassure that we have a team of specialist officers available to advise and support.”

The force said it will be offering specialist support to all of the women who have made allegations.

On Saturday, Brand thanked his supporters for “questioning” the allegations of rape and sexual assault made against him.

In the three-minute clip, posted on YouTube, Rumble and X, he said the week since the claims were published had been “extraordinary and distressing”.

Ed Balls responds to Brand calling him a ‘clicky-wristed snidey C word’

Thursday 21 September 2023 22:11 , Tara Cobham

Ed Balls has recently responded to Russell Brand calling him a “clicky-wristed snidey C word” on a Channel 4 quiz in January 2015.

Speaking on the Political Currency with George Osborne and Ed Balls podcast, he said: “The next day I was on the TV talking about policy and public spending, and I get asked about Russell Brand and why he'd said this about me.

“And it was totally weird. I mean, what does clicky-wristed mean? I mean, was it about my sexuality? Was it about a disability?

“I just said that I thought Jo Brand was a better political commentator than Russell Brand, and that he was a pound shop Ben Elton, which got a little bit of news coverage.

“As a consequence, this rapid deterioration in my relationship with Russell Brand, which by the way, didn't really exist before.”

He said he is “appalled by the terrible allegations in which very brave women have come forward”, adding, “at potentially great cost to them, but totally the right thing to do.”

Watch: Brand claims show ‘terrible behaviour tolerated’, says C4 boss

Thursday 21 September 2023 22:00 , Tara Cobham

ITV boss says ‘perhaps’ leaders not calling out inappropriate behaviour enough

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:00 , Tara Cobham

ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall has said strong leaders are needed to call out inappropriate behaviour, and feels “perhaps that has not happened enough”.

Dame Carolyn reflected on how the industry is handling abuses of power within its ranks at the Royal Television Society (RTS) Cambridge conference on Thursday.

Speaking at the RTS conference, Dame Carolyn said: “It’s a really serious issue. I think there are two things, some are historic and some are current, and then there will be more emerging.

“It won’t be just our industry, it will be much wider than that society. But I think that the one thing to know for sure is that every single broadcaster will take it very seriously. No-one wants this to happen. It’s appalling some of the things that have emerged.”

Asked if she feels the message is getting through to the top talent and executives, Dame Carolyn added: “I think the only way that happens is someone speaking up, but also how the talent is managed, and that’s another very big area that we spend an awful lot of time on, which is that you have to have strong leaders, managers who will say ‘that’s not appropriate’ or ‘we’ve had complaints come out and this is what we’re going to do about it’.

“I think, perhaps, that has not happened enough because that’s not come out enough.”

Piers Morgan reveals Katy Perry’s disturbing ‘nickname’ for Brand

Thursday 21 September 2023 20:06 , Tara Cobham

Piers Morgan claimed in his recent column that Katy Perry had a nickname for her ex-husband Russell Brand, who currently faces accusations of rape and sexual abuse.

Brand has vehemently denied the allegations made against him.

In his latest op-ed for The Sun published on Tuesday (19 September), Morgan, 58, recalled meeting Perry, 38, at a Vanity Fair party in Washington DC in 2013 – a year after her divorce from Brand.

It was here that Morgan claims Perry referred to her ex-husband as “Rasputin” – the infamous Russian mystic and holy man known for his influence over the Tsars and his storied sexual exploits.

Tom Murray reports:

Piers Morgan reveals Katy Perry’s disturbing ‘nickname’ for Russell Brand

Brand’s history of dating celebrities – and clashing with their loved ones

Thursday 21 September 2023 20:00 , Tara Cobham

Russell Brand’s relationships with women have come under the spotlight as the star faces serious allegations of sexual wrongdoing.

The 48-year-old comedian and actor has since been accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame working for the BBC, Channel 4 and starring in Hollywood films.

He strongly denies the allegations and insists his relationships have always been consensual.

On Monday evening, one former partner spoke out on the allegations – the granddaughter of the late Fawlty Towers star Andrew Sachs.

Georgina Baillie is one of a number of women with famous parents whom Brand had relationships with, while also having very public spats with their fathers.

Barney Davis reports:

Russell Brand’s history of dating celebrities – and clashing with their loved ones

Watch: Brand jokes about raping a woman in resurfaced podcast interview

Thursday 21 September 2023 19:00 , Tara Cobham

BBC statement on latest Brand allegation

Thursday 21 September 2023 18:41 , Tara Cobham

A woman has alleged Russell Brand exposed himself to her and then laughed about it on his BBC Radio 2 show minutes later, the BBC has reported.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We’re very sorry to hear of these allegations and we will look into them. We are conducting a review to look at allegations of this nature and if the woman who has shared her story is willing to speak to us, we would be very keen to hear from her and anyone else who may have information.

“A key part of the review is to understand what complaints were made at the time, if there was knowledge of Russell Brand’s conduct while he worked on BBC radio, and what was done as a result. We will of course speak to the bureau team and anyone who was working there in 2008 as part of this.

“Further, the Director General has been very clear that some broadcasts from that period were, and are, inexcusable and totally unacceptable, and would never be aired today.”

Brand ‘exposed himself to woman then laughed about it on BBC radio’

Thursday 21 September 2023 18:13 , Tara Cobham

A woman has alleged Russell Brand exposed himself to her and then laughed about it on his BBC Radio 2 show minutes later, the BBC has reported.

The woman claimed to the BBC that the incident happened in 2008 in Los Angeles when she was working in the same building as the corporation.

A mere few minutes later, Brand was recorded laughing, according to the BBC, as his co-presenter said the comedian had “showed his willy to a lady”.

Brand has vehemently denied all the allegations made against him and has maintained that all of his relationships have been consensual.

The BBC reported that, while the woman did not make a formal complaint, the corporation’s management was told of the incident in 2019 but no formal action was taken. The broadcaster has reportedly now said it will investigate the latest allegations as part of its review into Brand’s time at the BBC.

New industry standards body ‘aware harassment happening in real time’

Thursday 21 September 2023 18:00 , Tara Cobham

The interim CEO of the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA) said that the body is aware harassment in the industry is taking place in real time.

Jen Smith told BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour: “We are aware that people are experiencing these issues in real time.

“So while progress has been made there’s still a need for this independent standards authority, there is a gap in provision and we are recognising that whilst there has been improvement, it’s still happening to people.

“My message to my colleagues across the creative industries, freelancers, right now experiencing these issues. Please go to our website you can see existing provision, we see you, we hear you… we are getting established as quickly as we can.”

Asked whether the allegations made against Brand have hastened the set up of CIISA, Ms Smith added: “We recognise that this is urgent, we are working as quickly and diligently as we can. I think it has focused the minds of industry leaders.”

CIISA is being set up to uphold and improve standards of behaviour across the creative industries. Its proposed services include a confidential advice line, a resolution mediation service and advice for individuals who are taking their concerns to the police.

The body is set to go live with its services “next year”, according to Ms Smith.

Watch: Ed Miliband defends Brand interview on 2015 campaign trail

Thursday 21 September 2023 17:00 , Tara Cobham

New standards body could sanction entertainers amid Brand allegations

Thursday 21 September 2023 16:00 , Tara Cobham

A new creative industry body has said that it could recommend sanctions for harmful behaviour amid the sexual assault allegations made against Russell Brand.

Brand, 48, vehemently denies the allegations that four women made in a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

The interim CEO of the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA), Jen Smith, spoke to BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour about guidance the body would be able to give when it goes live.

She said: “It may be a sanction, that that person should no longer be a member of a professional body.

“It may be an educational intervention, it may be recommendations to the employer about how that person works going forward.”

The Channel 4 Dispatches programme included an allegation of rape and comments from Brand’s former personal assistant, Helen Berger, who claimed that he “always only wore his underwear” and said that she once saw him asking people to get the numbers of audience members attending his show.

Katharine McPhee responds to uproar over resurfaced Russell Brand clip

Thursday 21 September 2023 14:59 , Holly Evans

Katharine McPhee has responded after a clip of Russell Brand flirting with her on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night show in 2013 was resurfaced on social media.

Old footage of Brand has begun circulating online after the comedian was accused of rape and sexual assault by four women.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place between 2006 and 2013, when Brand was at the height of his fame and presenting on BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4.

Read more here

Katharine McPhee responds to uproar over resurfaced Russell Brand clip

‘Jimmy Savile police unit’ working with Met on Russell Brand allegations

Thursday 21 September 2023 13:45 , Holly Evans

A police unit established in the wake of the Jimmy Savile scandal is working with the Metropolitan Police to probe allegations made against comedian Russell Brand.

The 48-year-old presenter has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by four women during the height of his fame between 2006 and 2013. He has vehemently denied the claims and said that his relationships were “absolutely always consensual”.

Officers from the Hydrant Programme have now confirmed they are supporting the Met Police with their enquiries, and have urged women to come forward.

Read more here

‘Jimmy Savile police unit’ working with Met on Russell Brand allegations

Rumble defends letting Russell Brand keep advert money and criticises ‘disturbing’ MP’s letter

Thursday 21 September 2023 12:53 , Holly Evans

Video streaming site Rumble has criticised the chair of a parliamentary committee for writing a letter asking it to suspend Russell Brand from receiving advertising revenue on its platform.

Brand has more than 1.4 million followers on Rumble and used the platform to post his pre-emptive denial video after being approached with allegations of rape, sexual harassment and abusive behaviour by news organisations.

In a statement posted on X, Rumble said its chief executive Chris Pavlovski had received an “extremely disturbing” letter from Dame Caroline Dinenage, chair of the culture, media, and sport committee.

Read more here

Rumble defends Russell Brand’s advert income, calls MPs a ‘cancel culture mob’

‘You don’t do that’: Sharon Osbourne condemns Russell Brand comments to Rod Stewart and Bob Geldof

Thursday 21 September 2023 11:46 , Holly Evans

Sharon Osbourne has condemned Russell Brand’s past comments to Rod Stewart and Bob Geldof on separate occasions, in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Brand, 48, has been accused by four women of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, following a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

In light of the allegations against Brand, a number of the comedian’s most controversial moments have been resurfaced, including two separate altercations with musicians Stewart and Geldof after Brand made remarks about their daughters.

Sharon Osbourne condemns Russell Brand comments to Rod Stewart and Bob Geldof

Russell Brand backs down in row with council over security fencing

Thursday 21 September 2023 10:19 , Holly Evans

Russell Brand has backed down in a row with a local council after he put up a security fence outside his pub without planning permission.

The comedian erected a brown fabric-coated structure at the Grade-II listed Crown Inn, located in the quaint village of Pishill, near to his home in Henley-on-Thames.

It appeared a day after he was accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, following a joint investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches. Brand has strongly denied the allegations.

Read more here

Russell Brand backs down in row with council over security fencing

‘Furious’ Russell Brand ‘left Roast Battle’ after Katherine Ryan ‘predator’ remarks

Thursday 21 September 2023 09:12 , Holly Evans

Russell Brand left the series Roast Battle on Comedy Central after co-star Katherine Ryan kept mentioning sexual abuse claims on camera, a new report claims.

Brand, 48, was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by four women as part of a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches last weekend. He has vehemently denied all allegations and maintained that all of his sexual relationships were consensual.

Ryan starred in the first season of Roast Battle alongside Brand and Jimmy Carr in 2018. Brand departed after six episodes, with Jonathan Ross taking his spot as a judge.

Read more here

‘Furious’ Russell Brand ‘left Roast Battle’ after Katherine Ryan ‘predator’ remarks

‘One of the Russell Brand allegations involves stealthing. The same thing happened to me'

Thursday 21 September 2023 08:20 , Holly Evans

“There is a lot to be horrified by when it comes to the allegations facing Russell Brand. As part of a lengthy investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches, there are detailed accounts of sexual assault, emotional abuse, and controlling behaviour.

“There are claims he exploited his position as a public figure to exert power over younger, more junior colleagues, alongside suggestions of grooming and coercion. It is harrowing, to say the least. (Brand vehemently denied the allegations in a video released on Friday, saying that his relationships have been “absolutely always consensual”.)

“Published last weekend, the allegations have prompted a surge in online discourse around sexual violence. There is talk of further criminality, culpability of his employers, and a culture of silence that meant Brand and his reputation were, for a long time, professionally impenetrable. But there is one thing very few people are discussing – and it’s something I haven’t been able to stop thinking about. That’s because it happened to me.”

Read more from Olivia Petter here

The Russell Brand allegations included stealthing. The same thing happened to me

Rumble criticises ‘disturbing’ MP’s letter and defends letting Russell Brand keep advert money

Thursday 21 September 2023 07:00 , Maroosha Muzaffar

The video-streaming platform Rumble says its CEO received a “disturbing” letter from the head of a UK parliamentary committee, which called for Russell Brand to be denied advertising revenue on the site due to recent allegations of rape and sexual harassment.

The platform, in a statement posted on X, said on Wednesday that its CEO Chris Pavlovski had received the letter from Dame Caroline Dinenage, chair of the culture, media and sport committee.

“We regard it as deeply inappropriate and dangerous that the UK Parliament would attempt to control who is allowed to speak on our platform or to earn a living from doing so,” the statement said.

Brand has 1.4 million followers on Rumble, which has attracted a large number of right-wing content creators with its loose approach to moderation.

Why allegations like the ones against Russell Brand can take years to come to light

Thursday 21 September 2023 06:30 , Natalie Crockett

Following the rape and sexual assault allegations against Russell Brand, social media is full of conspiracy theories as to why they have been published now.

In a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches, the 48-year-old comedian and TV presenter was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by four women, including a 16-year-old girl, during the height of his fame.

The alleged assaults occurred between 2006 and 2013, while Brand was presenting shows for the BBC and Channel 4. Brand has vehemently denied all allegations, saying all of his relationships have been consensual.

As the allegations spark inquiries by the BBC and Channel 4, questions from MPs and a widespread debate about the UK’s comedy scene, many on social media have been asking why it took so long for the allegations against Brand to be made public.

Read more from Roisin O’Connor here:

Why allegations like the ones against Russell Brand can take years to come to light

Watch: Russell Brand allegations show ‘terrible behaviour towards women tolerated’, says Channel 4 boss

Thursday 21 September 2023 06:15 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon has said the Russell Brand allegations show that “terrible behaviour” towards women has been “historically tolerated” in the television industry.

Ms Mahon addressed the claims against the former Channel 4 presenter as she opened the Royal Television Society’s Cambridge Convention on Wednesday 20 September.

“The allegations made against Russell Brand are horrendous and as a CEO of Channel 4 and as a woman in our industry, I found the behaviours described in Dispatches and The Sunday Times and The Times articles disgusting and saddening,” she said.

Brand has strongly denied the rape and sexual assault allegations which span between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame while working for the broadcaster, BBC and starring in Hollywood films.

Brand allegations show ‘terrible behaviour towards women tolerated’, says C4 boss

Russell Brand’s Australia gig cancelled as Paramount+, Channel 4 and BBC pull shows

Thursday 21 September 2023 06:00 , Maroosha Muzaffar

An appearance from Russell Brand at an Australian festival next year has been cancelled after a number of sexual assault allegations were made against the comedian.

Brand, 48, had been due to take part in The Wanderlust Festival in February 2024. Both the festival and Brand have agreed not to proceed with his shows.

The decision was made after a joint investigation, published over the weekend, by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches, revealed that four women have made allegations of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse against Brand.

His alleged actions took place between 2005 and 2013, during which time Brand acted as a presenter for both BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4. Brand has vehemently denied all claims.

The outlets have since reported that several more women have come forward with similar allegations, which are now being “rigorously checked”.

Russell Brand’s Australia gig cancelled as Paramount+, Channel 4 and BBC pull shows

Rumble: What is the YouTube alternative Russell Brand is using to post videos?

Thursday 21 September 2023 05:45 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Russell Brand’s punishment by YouTube has drawn attention to another, alternative video sharing site: Rumble.

While Brand has not been banned from YouTube in the wake of recent allegations, the site did say that it would remove the ability to monetise his videos there through advertising. In the wake of that recent announcement, some – including ex-Fox News presenter Dan Bongino, who is both a shareholder in the platform and one of its biggest stars – have suggested that Brand could instead take his videos to that site.

He would be just the latest alternative creator, many of whom are conservatives who have run into moderation issues on other more mainstream sites, to focus on the platform. Already, even as he was able to use YouTube as normal, he has gathered a sizeable following on Rumble: Brand has 1.4 million followers, nearly as many as the 2.3 million he has on TikTok.

Rumble began in 2013, and for a long time operated quietly as yet another video-sharing site that most of the world hadn’t heard of; Rumble says that its early years were about “empowering [...] small content creators”. It wasn’t until around 2020 that the site became the rising and alternative centre that it has become today.

What is ‘Rumble’, where Russell Brand is posting videos?

ICYMI: Why are Russell Brand’s accusers only talking about it now? I’ll tell you why...

Thursday 21 September 2023 05:30 , Natalie Crockett

“Why are they only talking about this now?” “Why didn’t they report it to the police?” “Did they bring it upon themselves?” “Are they doing it for the money?” “Is this all just a plan to take down another successful man?”

It doesn’t matter whether it’s the president of the United States, a stand-up comedian or someone’s brother-in-law – when women speak out about alleged male violence, we hear the same, predictable responses.

Even before the allegations of sexual assault and rape had been shared by The Sunday Times, thousands took to social media to criticise the women as liars, attention seekers, fame-hungry, mentally ill... even plants from the government.

Anything but telling the truth.

Jessica Taylor has more:

This is why Russell Brand’s accusers are only talking about it now | Jessica Taylor

ICYMI: Russell Brand’s prank call to rape helpline in 2008

Thursday 21 September 2023 05:15 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Russell Brand was widely condemned in 2008 after prank-calling an emergency rape phoneline during a stand-up routine.

The controversial incident is attracting renewed attention, after Brand, 48, accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by four women, with the alleged incidents taking place between 2006 and 2013.

Brand vehemently denied the allegations in a video released before the report by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches was made public, saying that his relationships have been “absolutely always consensual”.

Russell Brand’s prank call to rape helpline in 2008

Rumble criticises ‘disturbing’ MP’s letter and defends letting Russell Brand keep advert money

Thursday 21 September 2023 05:10 , Maroosha Muzaffar

The video-streaming platform Rumble says its CEO received a “disturbing” letter from the head of a UK parliamentary committee, which called for Russell Brand to be denied advertising revenue on the site due to recent allegations of rape and sexual harassment.

The platform, in a statement posted on X, said on Wednesday that its CEO Chris Pavlovski had received the letter from Dame Caroline Dinenage, chair of the culture, media and sport committee.

“We regard it as deeply inappropriate and dangerous that the UK Parliament would attempt to control who is allowed to speak on our platform or to earn a living from doing so,” the statement said.

Brand has 1.4 million followers on Rumble, which has attracted a large number of right-wing content creators with its loose approach to moderation.

Everything we know about Katy Perry and Russell Brand’s short-lived marriage

Thursday 21 September 2023 04:53 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Russell Brand is currently at the centre of a sex abuse scandal after four women accused the ex-BBC presenter of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse.

The Essex-born comedian and actor, 48, pre-emptively and vehemently denied the allegations against him. The claims were first made public this weekend following a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

One of the women who spoke out against the Rock of Ages actor alleged he raped her at his apartment in Los Angeles on 1 July 2012, which would have been shortly after his relationship with pop star Katy Perry ended in divorce.

The Independent has contacted Perry’s representatives for comment.

Details about the celebrity couple’s turbulent relationship came to light in the weeks and months after separating, with Brand’s behaviour facing scrutiny following the release of the Perry-focused music documentary Part of Me in 2012.

Everything we know about Katy Perry and Russell Brand’s short-lived marriage

What’s next for Russell Brand?

Thursday 21 September 2023 04:30 , Natalie Crockett

The decision by YouTube to “demonetise” Russell Brand is a slightly curious one. They certainly hit him where it hurts: in his bank balance. About £1 million a year. Yet they’ve allowed his existing back catalogue of conspiracism and gobbledegook “wellness” material to remain up; and he can knock out as much self-aggrandising nonsense as he wants, provided he doesn’t make any money out of it. I think we know that the first post-demonetisation Brand video of the new era will be like: baroque, you might say.

So, he’s been sort of half-cancelled by YouTube. It’s as if the board and its advisors couldn’t quite decide what to do about him, and they opted for a messy compromise. Like all compromises, however, no one ends up satisfied. The Brand-haters will think YouTube are still offering this despicable misogynist a platform to air his unhinged views and exercise his obscene passion for self-love. Yet the Brand fanbase will conclude that “they” – the world government of fevered imagination – have ordered YouTube to do it.

Read more from Sean O’Grady here:

What’s next for Russell Brand? | Sean O’Grady

‘I confronted Russell Brand about his behaviour years ago – he had no regrets’

Thursday 21 September 2023 03:30 , Natalie Crockett

I was not a 16-year-old schoolgirl when I went to interview Russell Brand six years ago. I was a professional woman in my thirties, a journalist from a national newspaper doing my job. When I arrived, I shook his hand. When I left – after he’d complimented my “Malteser” eyes – he offered me a cuddle, an exchange that reveals a lot about how Brand sees women. The tip of a misogynist attitude, which I wanted to confront him about. But then, as now, the only victim he recognised was himself.

Today, Brand faces very serious and specific allegations of rape and sexual assault from a number of women and the police have begun inquiries. As the investigation into him takes place it bears all the signs of a comedy MeToo moment. But as Brand’s supporters claim he is innocent until he is tried in a legal forum, a larger cultural shift is taking place of women who want a wider discussion about consent and who – like me – think the age-old defence that “if nothing illegal happened then there is no problem” no longer cuts it.

When Katie Glass challenged him six years ago about his sexual exploits, she found the newly styled guru utterly lacking in self-awareness and contrition. What he told her revealed everything we know about how he sees women – and what is flawed about the age of consent.

Read more here:

‘I confronted Russell Brand about his behaviour years ago – he had no regrets’

Russell Brand: A career in comedy defined by darkness and delusions

Thursday 21 September 2023 02:30 , Natalie Crockett

Scandal-ridden comedian. Hollywood husband. Drug addict-turned-wellness-guru. Left-wing activist. Conspiracy theorist. Over the course of two decades in the spotlight, the British stand-up and presenter Russell Brand has put forward many different personas to the public. Now, another, darker side to the comic has emerged, as he has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotionally abusing four women.

Brand released a video on Saturday 17 September before the allegations were made public to deny “serious criminal allegations” ,which he said related to his “promiscuous” past.

The 48-year-old comedian and actor said he “absolutely refutes” the claims and suggested two “mainstream media outlets” were making a “coordinated” attack against him. Later that day, a joint Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches investigation was released, revealing the allegations against him.

Brand’s comedy style has always relied on shock tactics and thrived on controversy, but a look back at his story – from the so-called “Sachsgate” scandal to previous comments from other celebrities – prompts uncomfortable questions.

Katie Rosseinsky has more:

Russell Brand: A career in comedy defined by darkness and delusions

I’m a female comedian – the Russell Brand allegations are only the start

Thursday 21 September 2023 01:30 , Natalie Crockett

It felt inevitable, to be honest. Women in comedy were all braced for it. Within minutes of the Russell Brand allegations being made public – allegations Brand has denied in no uncertain terms – people swept in to criticise everyone who was aware of the rumours around him and “did nothing”. Responsibility was placed on us, those who were quietly protecting each other but were deemed to have not taken enough action to prevent this kind of alleged behaviour. And my God, we are so tired.

Women in comedy work hard to keep themselves and each other safe from problematic male colleagues, writes comedian Vix Leyton. Will the allegations against Russell Brand ignite the change the industry needs?

Read the full piece here:

I’m a female comedian – the Russell Brand allegations are only the start | Vix Leyton

How conspiracists jumped to defend Russell Brand before allegations were even made

Thursday 21 September 2023 00:30 , Natalie Crockett

Hours before a string of explosive allegations were made about Russell Brand’s alleged behaviour towards women, the comedian had already set the conspiracy theory wheel turning by releasing his own video, in which he “absolutely refutes” claims of sexual wrongdoing.

With an audience of 6.5 million subscribers, many attracted to his YouTube channel due to its alignment with the anti-vaccine movement and Covid denialism, Brand has spent years repeatedly lashing out at the “mainstream media”.

It was no surprise therefore that his two-minute-long denial accused the Sunday Times and Channel 4 of a “co-ordinated attack” against him, as he questioned: “Is there another agenda at play?”

Read the full story:

How conspiracists jumped to defend Russell Brand before allegations were even made

Rumble: What is the YouTube alternative Russell Brand is using to post videos?

Wednesday 20 September 2023 23:30 , Natalie Crockett

Russell Brand’s punishment by YouTube has drawn attention to another, alternative video-sharing site: Rumble.

While Brand has not been banned from YouTube in the wake of recent allegations, the site did say that it would remove the ability to monetise his videos there through advertising. In the wake of that recent announcement, some – including ex-Fox News presenter Dan Bongino, who is both a shareholder in the platform and one of its biggest stars – have suggested that Brand could instead take his videos to that site.

He would be just the latest alternative creator, many of whom are conservatives who have run into moderation issues on other more mainstream sites, to focus on the platform. Already, even as he was able to use YouTube as normal, he has gathered a sizeable following on Rumble: Brand has 1.4 million followers, nearly as many as the 2.3 million he has on TikTok.

Read more about Rumble here:

What is ‘Rumble’, where Russell Brand is posting videos?

Ed Miliband says he ‘regrets’ giving interview to Brand

Wednesday 20 September 2023 22:22 , Tara Cobham

Ed Miliband said he regrets giving an interview to Russell Brand ahead of the 2015 general election — but the former Labour leader said he felt “duty-bound” at the time to counter the comedian’s comments about not voting.

Asked at Politico’s Energy and Climate UK event on Wednesday whether he regretted the interview, Mr Miliband, who is now Labour’s shadow energy security and net zero secretary, said: “Yes, of course.

“I think the allegations that have come to light are horrific and my solidarity is with the women who have come forward to tell their stories.

“I did lots of interview during that campaign. Russell Brand was going round saying people shouldn’t vote. I went and did an interview on his programme because I wanted young people to get out and vote.

“But obviously knowing what I know now, obviously I regret doing it.”

Put to him that some would say it showed a lack of judgment, Mr Miliband replied: “Look, hindsight is a wonderful thing. As I say, I did lots and lots of interviews.

“This was someone who was gaining notoriety at that point for saying to people, ‘Do not vote because it will make no difference’. And I felt duty-bound, if there was an opportunity to do so, to say to young people in particular, who he was targeting… that it would make a difference.”

Culture Secretary calls YouTube decision on Brand ‘appropriate’

Wednesday 20 September 2023 21:17 , Natalie Crockett

The Culture Secretary has said YouTube’s decision regarding Russell Brand was “appropriate” when she was questioned about the video hosting site stopping the comedian from making money from his online channel.

Asked by BBC Radio 4’s The Media Show if she is comfortable with the demonetisation of Brand’s YouTube channel, Lucy Frazer said: “Everyone will take independent decisions in relation to actions that concern them, that is appropriate.

“There are a number of elements to this, so it’s really important, as I said, that people come forward and the justice system works for them.

“I’m the Culture Secretary, and within my brief falls the media, and within the media, obviously, we have a very thriving free press, of which investigative journalism is part of that, and that is an important part of our media process.

“So as long as journalism (acts) within the law, we have a very clear judicial process as to what should and should not be reported, we have a very clear process in relation to media freedoms as well. And I think those two systems sit well in our country side by side.”

Ms Frazer had earlier delivered a speech at the Royal Television Society Cambridge Conference.

Lucy Frazer described the allegations against comedian Russell Brand as ‘deeply shocking’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Culture Secretary receives ‘assurances’ about BBC and C4 investigations

Wednesday 20 September 2023 21:12 , Tara Cobham

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said she has spoken to Channel 4 and the BBC and received “assurances” about their investigations into Russell Brand’s time with the broadcasters.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s The Media Show from the Royal Television Society (RTS) Cambridge Conference on Wednesday, Ms Frazer also said: “These are very serious allegations that have been made and I would encourage anyone who feels that they might have been a victim of any sexual assault or any anything else to come forward and make that known to the police.

“In relation to the industry, I’m really pleased that investigations are taking place with those companies that are concerned, I think it’s really important for people who go to work, whatever industry they work in, that they feel safe at work.

“And so I would be encouraging industry leaders to look within their organisations and ask themselves whether anything needs to change.”

BBC boss on Brand’s Radio 2 exit: ‘We’re always going to have questions’

Wednesday 20 September 2023 20:30 , Tara Cobham

BBC director general Tim Davie has said a “rigorous piece of work” was conducted when Russell Brand departed BBC Radio 2 but noted that there will always be questions in hindsight on whether more could have been done at the time.

Mr Davie was the director of audio at the corporation when Brand left his Radio 2 show in 2008 after he and guest Jonathan Ross left a “lewd” voicemail for Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs – who died in 2016 – about his granddaughter.

Asked why more was not done at the time during a session at the Royal Television Society (RTS) Cambridge Conference on Wednesday, Mr Davie said they did a “rigorous piece of work” on the situation which led to “significant departures”.

He added: “I always look back with hindsight when you hear things coming out and you go ‘Could you have done more?’ We’re always going to have questions.”

The BBC boss said he is “proud” of the culture at the corporation, adding: “We’re having, I think, profound conversations and we have been for years now in terms of saying are we getting it right in terms of ensuring that (there are) no abuses of power, that people behave flawlessly in terms of respecting each other, kindness.”

MPs ask if Elon Musk ‘personally intervened’ on Brand’s Twitter status

Wednesday 20 September 2023 20:00 , Natalie Crockett

Social media site X has been asked by a senior MP if owner Elon Musk, who changed its name from Twitter, “has personally intervened in any decisions on Russell Brand’s status on the platform”.

Following rape and sexual assault allegations being made against Brand, online content platforms that host his content including YouTube and podcasting company Acast said that he will not make money from advertisements on their sites and apps.

Culture, Media and Sport Committee chairwoman Dame Caroline Dinenage has written to other video hosting sites and social media outlets on Wednesday to ask whether Brand can make “profit from his content” on their platforms.

These include X, where the presenter has 11.2 million followers on the site formerly known as Twitter, right-wing video platform Rumble where has 1.4 million followers, and Instagram which has 3.8 million followers and is run by Meta.

Dame Caroline also pointed to a response by Mr Musk following Brand posting a video on Friday denying the allegations and the comedian and actor saying he has been “promiscuous” but that all of his relationships have been “consensual”.

In the communication to X chief executive Linda Yaccarino, Dame Caroline said: “We would be grateful if you could confirm whether Mr Brand monetises his content and, if so, we would like to know whether X intends to join YouTube in suspending Mr Brand’s ability to earn money on the platform.

“Given Elon Musk’s response to Mr Brand’s tweet regarding the allegations, where he wrote ‘Of course. They don’t like competition’, we are also keen to understand whether Mr Musk has personally intervened in any decisions on Mr Brand’s status on the platform.

“We would also like to know what X is doing to ensure that creators are not able to use the platform to undermine the welfare of victims of inappropriate and potentially illegal behaviour.”

Recap: Watch resurfaced footage showing Sean Lock say he ‘hates’ Brand

Wednesday 20 September 2023 19:15 , Tara Cobham

Culture Secretary fears ‘scandals of #MeToo’ for film and TV industry

Wednesday 20 September 2023 18:27 , Tara Cobham

The Culture Secretary has said she wants the film and TV industry to be “synonymous with talent, opportunity and inclusivity” and “not the scandals of #MeToo” as she addressed the allegations comedian Russell Brand has denied.

During her keynote speech at the Royal Television Society (RTS) Cambridge Conference on Wednesday, Lucy Frazer said: “Those allegations are deeply shocking. And it’s right that the police are encouraging anyone who believes they may be a victim of a sexual offence to come forward.

“It’s also right for the organisations involved in his employment to conduct transparent investigations into whether complaints were made or concerns were raised and what action, if any, was taken.”

Reflecting on the culture of the industry, she added: “It is incumbent on all of us to make sure that this industry is synonymous with talent, opportunity and inclusivity, not the scandals of #MeToo.

“TV studios, production facilities and offices need to be places where people feel safe. Places where working cultures are responsible and accountable and don’t allow the possible abuses of power. Places where everybody feels able to speak up, no matter how junior, and where leaders never turn a blind eye.

“And I would urge all of you, as leaders in your industry, to look hard at the cultures and processes in your own organisations and the need to change if change is needed.”

Comment: I’m a female comedian – Brand allegations are only the start

Wednesday 20 September 2023 17:30 , Vix Leyton

It felt inevitable, to be honest. Women in comedy were all braced for it. Within minutes of the Russell Brand allegations being made public – allegations Brand has denied in no uncertain terms – people swept in to criticise everyone who was aware of the rumours around him and “did nothing”. Responsibility was placed on us, those who were quietly protecting each other but were deemed to have not taken enough action to prevent this kind of alleged behaviour. And my God, we are so tired.

Realistically speaking, rumours are exactly that unless you hear directly from a victim. With that in mind, it is very difficult to go “on the record” with any information you have received. There is a risk to you for sharing it from a legal standpoint, particularly where you know the person in question has power or money. There is also a risk to the person the information pertains to, if somewhere along the way a detail was misconstrued, and also to the victims whose story isn’t yours to tell.

Read more here:

I’m a female comedian – the Russell Brand allegations are only the start | Vix Leyton

Watch: Vanessa Feltz says Brand was ‘friend’ before ‘offensive comments’

Wednesday 20 September 2023 17:00 , Tara Cobham

YouTube boss speaks on platform’s Brand content

Wednesday 20 September 2023 16:25 , Tara Cobham

On Tuesday, both video-hosting site YouTube, which hosts Brand’s channel, and podcasting platform Acast, where his Under The Skin podcast appears, said he would not make money from advertisements on their sites and apps.

Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon addressed the claims against the presenter, who used to host Channel 4’s Big Brother spin-off shows EFourum and Big Brother’s Big Mouth, as she opened the Royal Television Society (RTS) Cambridge Convention on Wednesday.

During a session at the RTS, which Ms Mahon chaired, she asked the EMEA vice president of YouTube, Pedro Pina, to clarify how turning off the monetisation would affect Brand, to which he replied: “Essentially, he’s not able to make a living through YouTube.”

He added that it would not make an impact on the prioritisation of Brand’s content on the platform as he explained this process was not connected to how they recommended videos based on users’ interests.

Mr Pina continued: “We don’t tolerate harmful content inside the platform. Right now, from what we know, we don’t have harmful content by Russell Brand at YouTube.”

He explained that had previously taken action when there was an incident surrounding “medical misinformation”, adding: “If we find out over the next days, hours, weeks, that there is more reason to take more action, we will.”

Last year, one of Brand’s videos was taken down on YouTube over the site’s policy on Covid-19 disinformation, which prompted him to move his channel to Rumble.

Piers Morgan asked Brand ‘sexual predator’ question in 2006

Wednesday 20 September 2023 15:41 , Tara Cobham

Piers Morgan has reflected on asking Russell Brand if he was a “successful sexual predator” in 2006.

The broadcaster, 58, brought the matter up while discussing the allegations against the comedian, 48, on his Talk TV Show Uncensored on Tuesday (19 September).

On Saturday (16 September), a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches revealed that Brand faces four accusations of sexual assault, one of which includes rape.

In the wake of these allegations, historic interviews and media appearances featuring the comedian are being resurfaced and shared online. One such interview was conducted by Morgan himself in 2006, who asked Brand: “Are you a more successful sexual predator now you don’t drink?”

Jacob Stolworthy reports:

Piers Morgan explains why he asked Russell Brand ‘sexual predator’ question in 2006

Brand claims show ‘terrible behaviour towards women tolerated’, says C4 boss

Wednesday 20 September 2023 15:00 , Tara Cobham

Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon has said the Russell Brand allegations show that “terrible behaviour” towards women has been “historically tolerated” in the industry.

Ms Mahon addressed the claims against the presenter, who used to host Channel 4’s Big Brother spin-off shows EFourum and Big Brother’s Big Mouth, as she opened the Royal Television Society (RTS) Cambridge Convention on Wednesday.

Brand has strongly denied the rape and sexual assault allegations which span between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame while working for the broadcaster, BBC and starring in Hollywood films.

Ms Mahon, who is also the RTS convention chairwoman, said in her opening speech: “The allegations made against Russell Brand are horrendous and as a CEO of Channel 4 and as a woman in our industry, I found the behaviours described in Dispatches and The Sunday Times and The Times articles disgusting and saddening.

“The allegations of course need to be followed up further and we and the BBC and Banijay are busy investigating.”

She added that her channel had invited anyone that knew about such behaviour to come to them directly, as well as noting that they had set up a process for people to contact the broadcaster anonymously if they needed to.

Calls to change age of consent laws amid Brand allegations

Wednesday 20 September 2023 14:32 , Tara Cobham

Calls have been made for laws around the age of sexual consent to be overhauled amid the allegations against Russell Brand.

Brand, a comedian turned conspiracy theorist, is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl when he was in his thirties.

While he has vehemently denied all allegations and insists his relationships were consensual, the claims have ignited a debate around not only the age of consent but also age gaps.

Maya Oppenheim, Women’s Correspondent reports:

Calls to change age of consent laws amid Russell Brand allegations

Questions on Brand’s BBC departure ‘will always’ remain, says boss

Wednesday 20 September 2023 14:00 , Tara Cobham

BBC director general Tim Davie has said a “rigorous piece of work” was conducted when Russell Brand departed BBC Radio 2 but noted that there will always be questions in hindsight on whether more could have been done at the time.

Mr Davie was the director of audio at the corporation when Brand left his Radio 2 show in 2008 after he and guest Jonathan Ross left a “lewd” voicemail for Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs – who died in 2016 – about his granddaughter.

Asked why more was not done at the time during a session at the Royal Television Society (RTS) Cambridge Conference on Wednesday, Mr Davie said they did a “rigorous piece of work” on the situation which led to “significant departures”.

He added: “I always look back with hindsight when you hear things coming out and you go ‘Could you have done more?’ We’re always going to have questions.”

The BBC boss said he is “proud” of the culture at the corporation, adding: “We’re having, I think, profound conversations and we have been for years now in terms of saying are we getting it right in terms of ensuring that (there are) no abuses of power, that people behave flawlessly in terms of respecting each other, kindness.”

Watch: BBC director-general announcing review into Brand’s time at corporation

Wednesday 20 September 2023 13:26 , Tara Cobham

‘Furious’ Brand ‘left Roast Battle’ after Katherine Ryan ‘predator’ remarks

Wednesday 20 September 2023 12:44 , Tara Cobham

Russell Brand left the series Roast Battle on Comedy Central after co-star Katherine Ryan kept mentioning sexual abuse claims on camera, a new report by Deadline has claimed.

Brand, 48, was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by four women as part of a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches last weekend. He has vehemently denied all allegations and maintained that all of his sexual relationships were consensual.

Ryan starred in the first season of Roast Battle alongside Brand and Jimmy Carr in 2018. Brand departed after six episodes, with Jonathan Ross taking his spot as a judge.

Louis Chilton and Isobel Lewis report:

‘Furious’ Russell Brand ‘left Roast Battle’ after Katherine Ryan ‘predator’ remarks

BBC boss Davie calls for ‘important, healthy dialogue’ around imbalances of power amid Brand allegations

Wednesday 20 September 2023 12:13 , Joe Middleton

Director general Tim Davie has said he feels there is an “important, healthy dialogue” to have around imbalances of power and said the allegations against Russell Brand are “very serious”.

The broadcaster has launched an investigation into the comedian and actor’s time at the broadcaster, along with removing content featuring Brand from its platforms.

Brand, who used to work on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 6 Music programmes from 2006 to 2008, has strongly denied the allegations.

Speaking at the Royal Television Society’s Cambridge Convention on Wednesday, Mr Davie described the rape and sexual assault claims against Brand as “very serious”.

He said: “I wanted to echo Alex’s words which I thought were extremely well put which is I think we just can’t be complacent. And this is not an issue that can be just put down as wholly historic, if I’m honest...

“I think there’s an important, healthy dialogue to have around these deep imbalances of power.”

Mr Davie added that he feels there is a “deep responsibility” for leaders to act on these issues.

Russell Brand allegations ‘horrendous’, says Channel 4 boss

Wednesday 20 September 2023 11:39 , Joe Middleton

Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon has described the rape and sexual assault allegations levelled at Russell Brand “disgusting and saddening”.

Ms Mahon addressed the claims against the former Channel 4 presenter as she opened the Royal Television Society’s Cambridge Convention on Wednesday.

Brand has been accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame and working for the broadcaster as well as the BBC and starring in Hollywood films, following a joint investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

Russell Brand allegations ‘horrendous’, says Channel 4 boss

I wish Brand-Miliband interview hadn’t happened, says senior Labour MP

Wednesday 20 September 2023 10:56 , Joe Middleton

Labour frontbencher Jonathan Reynolds said he would like to apologise to alleged victims for Russell Brand’s interview with Ed Miliband at the 2015 election, telling Sky News: “I wish that had never happened.”

"I would apologise" for Russell Brand cosying up to Labour during the 2015 election, says Shadow Business Secretary John Reynolds and tells @SophyRidgeSky that it was a "mistake".#PoliticsHub https://t.co/GlTNastFii



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/kvhhPjT25b — Politics Hub with Sophy Ridge (@SkyPoliticsHub) September 19, 2023

Russell Brand’s prank call to rape helpline in 2008

Wednesday 20 September 2023 10:34 , Joe Middleton

Russell Brand was widely condemned in 2008 after prank-calling an emergency rape phoneline during a stand-up routine.

The controversial incident is attracting renewed attention, after Brand, 48, accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by four women, with the alleged incidents taking place between 2006 and 2013.

Brand vehemently denied the allegations in a video released before the report by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches was made public, saying that his relationships have been “absolutely always consensual”.

Russell Brand’s prank call to rape helpline in 2008

Culture Secretary tells media bosses to review processes in wake of Brand claims

Wednesday 20 September 2023 21:51 , Natalie Crockett

The Culture Secretary has said work places should not “allow possible abuses of power” as she called on media industry leaders to look at the culture and processes in their organisations.

During her keynote speech at the Royal Television Society (RTS) Cambridge Conference on Wednesday, Lucy Frazer addressed the allegations raised against comedian Russell Brand, describing the claims as “deeply shocking”.

Brand has been accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame and working for the BBC, Channel 4 and starring in Hollywood films. He has strongly denied all the allegations.

Speaking about the claims, Ms Frazer said: “Those allegations are deeply shocking. And it’s right that the police are encouraging anyone who believes they may be a victim of a sexual offence to come forward.

“It’s also right for the organisations involved in his employment to conduct transparent investigations into whether complaints were made or concerns were raised and what action, if any, was taken.”

Read more on Ms Frazer’s speech here:

FLOW

Rumble responds to UK government concerns over Russell Brand content

Wednesday 20 September 2023 21:45 , Natalie Crockett

Video streaming site Rumble has responded to concerns raised by MPs over Russell Brand’s content on its platform.

In a letter to MPs, it’s CEO Chris Pavlovski wrote that while it deplores sexual assault, rape and serious crimes, allegations made against the comedian has nothing to do with Rumble.

It said it was “deeply inappropriate and dangerous” for the UK parliament to attempt to control who is allowed to speak on the its site or to earn a living from doing so.

It comes after YouTube announced it was blocking Brand’s ability to make money from the content he posts to the site after the allegations were revealed. Brand has 1.4 million followers on Rumble, which he uses to share videos, nearly as many as the 2.3 million he has on TikTok.

Brand denies all allegations against him.

Read Rumble’s full letter here:

Rumble's response to the UK Parliament's letter to our CEO @chrispavlovski pic.twitter.com/iSCpHIHoU4 — Rumble - 🏴‍☠️ $RUM (@rumblevideo) September 20, 2023

‘I’m lucky to be alive’: Andrew Sachs’ granddaughter recalls ‘shame’ after prank call

Wednesday 20 September 2023 09:53 , Joe Middleton

Georgina Baillie says she is “lucky to be alive” as she recalled her “shame” in light Sachs-gate and her relationship with Russell Brand.

Ms Baillie’s grandfather Andrew Sachs, was prank-called by Brand in 2008 and told his granddaughter had slept with the comic.

Speaking in an interview with Channel 4, Ms Baillie said: “It was a very very dark time. I was full of shame and self-hatred. Victim blaming was the main consequence. I just fell into a booze and drugs lifestyle. That was pretty dark. I am lucky to be alive, to be honest.”

Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse in an investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches. He denies all allegations.

Russell Brand’s Australia gig cancelled as Paramount+, Channel 4 and BBC pull shows

Wednesday 20 September 2023 09:15 , Joe Middleton

An appearance from Russell Brand at an Australian festival next year has been cancelled after a number of sexual assault allegations were made against the comedian.

Brand, 48, had been due to take part in The Wanderlust Festival in February 2024. Both the festival and Brand have agreed not to proceed with his shows.

The decision was made after a joint investigation, published over the weekend, by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches, revealed that four women have made allegations of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse against Brand.

His alleged actions took place between 2005 and 2013, during which time Brand acted as a presenter for both BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4. Brand has vehemently denied all claims.

Russell Brand’s Australia gig cancelled as Paramount+, Channel 4 and BBC pull shows

‘I confronted Russell Brand about his behaviour years ago – he had no regrets’

Wednesday 20 September 2023 08:56 , Joe Middleton

When she challenged him six years ago about his sexual exploits, Katie Glass found the newly styled guru utterly lacking in self-awareness and contrition. What he told her revealed everything we know about how he sees women – and what is flawed about the age of consent.

‘I confronted Russell Brand about his behaviour years ago – he had no regrets’

Fearne Cotton deletes Russell Brand podcast episodes after ‘unfollowing’ him on Instagram

Wednesday 20 September 2023 08:37 , Joe Middleton

Fearne Cotton has appeared to delete two episodes of her podcast featuring Russell Brand.

The comedian, who faces accusations of sexual assault and rape, is married to Cotton’s good friend, Laura Gallacher, and, in August 2019, he was a guest speaker at her wellness festival Happy Place. In a Facebook post, Brand described the festival as the “Woodstock of Wellness”.

One year later, Cotton invited Brand to appear on her podcast, also titled Happy Place, for a second time. He had previously made a brief guest appearance after it was launched in 2018. Both episodes, as highlighted by Metro.co.uk, appear to have been removed and no longer appear on the podcast’s official pages.

Fearne Cotton deletes Russell Brand podcast episodes and ‘unfollows’ him on Instagram

Paramount+ removes Brand comedy show ‘Live in New York City’

Wednesday 20 September 2023 08:25 , Joe Middleton

Paramount+ has removed Russell Brand’s comedy show ‘Live in New York City’, following the BBC and Channel 4 also taking down the comedian’s content.

Brand has been accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame, following a joint investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

The BBC and Channel 4 have both launched investigations into the comedian and actor’s time at their channels, along with removing content featuring Brand from their platforms.

And now Paramount+ has taken down his ‘Live in New York City’ show, as reported by MailOnline.

It comes after YouTube suspended adverts on the comedian’s channel. Brand can still upload videos to his 6.6 million followers, but he will not profit from advertising. Brand has denied the allegations.

Channel 4 and BBC bosses to talk at TV event amid Brand allegations

Wednesday 20 September 2023 07:51 , Joe Middleton

The bosses of Channel 4 and the BBC are set to speak at a TV industry event amid rape and sexual assault allegations being made against Russell Brand.

Both broadcasters have launched investigations into the comedian and actor’s time at their channels, along with removing content featuring Brand from their platforms.

Brand, who used to present Channel 4’s Big Brother spin-off shows EFourum and Big Brother’s Big Mouth and work on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 6 Music programmes, has strongly denied the allegations.

Chief executive of Channel 4 Alex Mahon and BBC director-general Tim Davie are scheduled to talk at the Royal Television Society (RTS) Cambridge Convention 2023 on Wednesday in King’s College Cambridge.

Culture, Media and Sport Committee chairwoman Dame Caroline Dinenage wrote to broadcasters on Tuesday, including Channel 4 and the BBC, to request further details on what actions they are taking in response to the allegations.

Brand has been accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame and working for the BBC, Channel 4 and starring in Hollywood films, following a joint investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

Brand has denied the allegations. He has been “promiscuous” but that all of his relationships have been “consensual”.

BBC director general Tim Davie announces review into Russell Brand’s time at corporation

Wednesday 20 September 2023 07:31 , Joe Middleton

BBC director general Tim Davie has announced a review into Rusell Brand’s time at the corporation following allegations of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse against the comedian. Brand denies all the allegations.

Mr Davie has now announced a review will take place “as swiftly as possible” with results in weeks.

He said: “We will look at any complaints made about Russell Brand’s conduct during his time, what was known at the time and what was done, so full transparency.

“I just want to say one thing because that came up as an allegation, that the review will also look at any cars used by the BBC at that time.”

BBC boss Tim Davie announces review into Russell Brand’s time at corporation

Comment: What’s next for Russell Brand?

Wednesday 20 September 2023 07:00 , Sean O'Grady

The decision by YouTube to “demonetise” Russell Brand is a slightly curious one. They certainly hit him where it hurts: in his bank balance. About £1 million a year. Yet they’ve allowed his existing back catalogue of conspiracism and gobbledegook “wellness” material to remain up; and he can knock out as much self-aggrandising nonsense as he wants, provided he doesn’t make any money out of it. I think we know that the first post-demonetisation Brand video of the new era will be like: baroque, you might say.

So, he’s been sort of half-cancelled by YouTube. It’s as if the board and its advisors couldn’t quite decide what to do about him, and they opted for a messy compromise. Like all compromises, however, no one ends up satisfied. The Brand-haters will think YouTube are still offering this despicable misogynist a platform to air his unhinged views and exercise his obscene passion for self-love. Yet the Brand fanbase will conclude that “they” – the world government of fevered imagination – have ordered YouTube to do it.

Read more here:

What’s next for Russell Brand? | Sean O’Grady

First look at Russell Brand’s time at Channel 4 finds no reports to bosses – CEO

Wednesday 20 September 2023 06:30 , Maroosha Muzaffar

The boss of Channel 4 says the broadcaster has “carried out extensive document searches and thus far have found no evidence to suggest the alleged incidents” about Russell Brand were reported to management.

The comedian and actor, 48, is facing allegations of rape, emotional abuse and sexual assault.

Channel 4 has launched an investigation into his time at the channel after he was accused of pursuing audience members for sex while presenting the broadcaster’s Big Brother spin-off shows EFourum and Big Brother’s Big Mouth.

Brand has strongly denied the allegations, in a video posted online on Friday, saying he has been “promiscuous” but that all of his relationships have been “consensual”.

Culture, Media and Sport Committee chairwoman Dame Caroline Dinenage wrote to broadcasters on Tuesday, including Channel 4, to request further details on what actions they are taking in response to the allegations.

First look at Russell Brand’s time at Channel 4 finds no reports to bosses – CEO

Recap: Brand episodes removed from C4 website following allegations

Wednesday 20 September 2023 06:00 , Tara Cobham

Channel 4 has removed a number of TV episodes starring Russell Brand from its catch-up series, following allegations of sexual assault against the presenter.

As Channel 4 announced that it had launched its own internal enquiry into the allegations against Brand, content containing Brand was removed from its streaming service (formerly known as All4 and 4OD).

The box set of Big Brother’s Big Mouth, the spin-off show fronted by Brand, has been removed from the platform, Channel 4 confirmed on Sunday (17 September).

Also among the removed content is a 2019 episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off, which Brand co-starred in alongside John Lithgow, Jon Richardson and Hannah Cockroft. He won his episode.

A Channel 4 spokesperson confirmed: “We’ve taken down all content featuring Russell Brand while we look into the matter.

“This includes episodes of The Great British Bake Off and the Big Brother box sets that he appeared on.”

YouTube suspends monetisation of Russell Brand’s channel for ‘violating policy’

Wednesday 20 September 2023 05:30 , Maroosha Muzaffar

YouTube has suspended the monetisation of Russell Brand’s channel for “violating our Creator Responsibility policy”, the Google-owned company said.

The online video platform said the suspension, which will still allow Brand to upload videos, was because of the allegations made against him.

In a statement, YouTube said: “We have suspended monetisation on Russell Brand’s channel for violating our Creator Responsibility policy. If a creator’s off-platform behaviour harms our users, employees or ecosystem, we take action to protect the community.”

The company said that it had suspended Brand’s channel from the YouTube Partner Program “following serious allegations against the creator. This action means the channel is no longer able to monetise on YouTube”.

The decision applies to all channels that may be owned or operated by the comedian, it added.

The announcement on Tuesday morning comes after the remaining shows on Brand’s Bipolarisation tour were postponed.

YouTube blocks Russell Brand from earning revenue after ‘violating policy’

Who is Laura Gallacher, Russell Brand’s wife of six years?

Wednesday 20 September 2023 05:00 , Tara Cobham

Russell Brand’s personal life was once the subject of regular media headlines, surrounded by scandal and controversy due to his very public antics.

In recent years, however, Brand, 44, appears to have made efforts to keep his home life out of the spotlight, following a tumultuous marriage and subsequent divorce from pop star Katy Perry.

While the comedian, actor and presenter is back in the headlines as he denies allegations of rape and sexual assault, little is known about his wife of six years, Laura Gallacher.

The couple have three children together and dated briefly before Brand’s first marriage to Perry in 2010, while he was still growing his comedy career. They then reconnected after splitting from their respective partners.

Roisin O'Connor reports:

Who is Laura Gallacher, Russell Brand’s wife of six years?

Sean Lock said he ‘hates’ Russell Brand and ‘fears’ his daughters ‘will take someone like him home’ in resurfaced clip

Wednesday 20 September 2023 04:45 , Maroosha Muzaffar

A clip of the late comedian Sean Lock discussing his contempt for Russell Brand has gone viral in the wake of criminal allegations being made against the 48-year-old comedian.

Last weekend, Brand was the subject of an expose in The Times, The Sunday Times and a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, featuring allegations of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse from four women.

The alleged crimes took place between 2006 and 2013. Brand has denied all claims.

The clip in question is taken from the Channel 4 comedy panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats, and originally aired in November 2014. In the footage, Lock says that he “hates” Brand because of his role as a father, and “fears” his daughters would “bring someone like that home”.

Lock, who died in 2021 at the age of 58, is seen discussing Brand in the wake of the comedian’s controversial comments about voting. In October 2013, Brand had urged people not to vote during an interview with Newsnight’s Jeremy Paxman.

Sean Lock explains why he ‘hates’ Russell Brand in resurfaced clip

Jimmy Fallon tells off Russell Brand for bouncing Katharine McPhee on his lap in resurfaced clip

Wednesday 20 September 2023 04:30 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Jimmy Fallon can be seen in a newly resurfaced clip scolding Russell Brand for making Katharine McPhee uncomfortable by bouncing her on his lap.

The clip began making the rounds online after a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches revealed four women have made allegations of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse against Brand.

The victims allege that his actions took place between 2006 and 2013 when Brand was a presenter for both BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4. Before the investigation was published, he took to Instagram to disavow and deny the accusations.

In light of the recent allegations against Brand, an old clip resurfaced of the stand-up comic’s 2013 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in which he tried to flirt with the American Idol alum to the point that she appeared visibly uncomfortable.

In the interview, Brand refused to move out of the interview chair when McPhee - who was married at the time - stepped on stage as the second guest of the night.

Jimmy Fallon tells off Russell Brand for bouncing Katharine McPhee on his lap

Recap: Brand ‘quits two of his businesses’ in wake of allegations

Wednesday 20 September 2023 04:00 , Tara Cobham

Russell Brand has reportedly quit two of his businesses in the wake of a number of allegations made against him.

The comedian has held Director roles at both One Arm Bandit Limited and Mayfair Film Partnership Limited for well over a decade.

However, according to Companies House, he resigned from both on Tuesday. Each business now lists a document on his “termination of appointment”.