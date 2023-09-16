Russell Brand latest: Defiant comic performs at Wembley amid sexual assault allegations

Brand leaves Wembley following his live show - James Manning

Russell Brand thanked his fans for their support amid allegations made against him of sexual assault, emotional abuse and one instance of rape.

He told a Wembley crowd at his live show ‘Russell Brand: Biopolarisation’ on Saturday evening: “I really appreciated your support, I love you, I appreciate you.”

The allegations from four women have emerged as part of an investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

Brand, 48, who is currently in the middle of a tour, has vehemently denied the “very, very serious criminal allegations”.

In a YouTube video posted before the claims were made public, the comedian and actor said he had received “two extremely disturbing letters” detailing “a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks” from a TV company and a newspaper.

He denied what he said were “astonishing” and “rather baroque” claims of a “serious nature”, insisting that all of his relationships have been consensual.

The allegations refer to a period between 2006 and 2013, while Brand was working as a presenter for BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4 and went on to become an actor in Hollywood films.

One woman claimed when the comedian was 31-years-old he started an abusive relationship with her when she was only 16-years-old and still at school.

Another woman claimed Brand raped her against a wall at his Los Angeles home. In a text message The Sunday Times claims it has authenticated, the woman told him: “When a girl say[s] NO it means no.” It is claimed Brand replied: “Very sorry”.

A third woman claims he sexually assaulted her while she was working with him in Los Angeles. She told the paper he threatened to take legal action if she dared to tell anyone about her allegation.

The final fourth woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Brand. She also claims he was physically and emotionally abusive towards her.

The women have not been named.

Media bosses face questions over ‘open secret’ of Russell Brand’s behaviour

TV bosses are under pressure to explain what they knew of Russell Brand’s alleged behaviour, following claims that his alleged sexual misconduct was an “open secret” in the industry.

Senior politicians said the allegations, which the entertainer denies, if true point to further evidence of potential “exploitation of power” within television and suggested the police should investigate.

They come within months of sex scandals involving Phillip Schofield and Huw Edwards – and accompanying allegations of cover-up – rocked ITV and the BBC, respectively.

Both the BBC and Channel 4 issued lengthy statements on Saturday after Brand was accused of a rape, sexual assaults and abuse across a number of years.

How Russell Brand sought to get ahead of allegations

Russell Brand sought to preempt allegations about his alleged sexual misconduct by releasing a video accusing the media of a “coordinated attack”.

On Friday evening, with the allegations made by Channel 4 and The Sunday Times less than 24 hours away, he published a nearly three-minute clip with the title “This is happening”.

In it, he denounced what he described as “astonishing” and “rather baroque” claims of a “serious nature”, insisting that all of his relationships have been consensual.

But as well as vehemently denying any criminal wrongdoing, he turned his fire on his expected accusers.

Brand leaves Wembley

Russell Brand leaves Wembley Park Theatre - SUSANNAH IRELAND

Brand leaves after going ahead with performance of his stand up show Bipolarisation - George Cracknell Wright

Allegations 'very serious and concerning', MP says

The allegations Russel Brand faces are “very serious and concerning”, according to the chair of the culture committee.

Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, Chair of the Culture Media and Sports Committee, said: “The Sunday Times has reported some very serious and concerning allegations against Russell Brand. In yet another story of alleged power exploitation within the TV industry, his behaviour has been characterised as an ‘open secret’ by those in his orbit.

“The Culture, Media and Sport Committee are keen to understand the response of the police to the body of evidence collected. We will be closely monitoring the responses of the media, especially our Public Service Broadcasters,

to these allegations, and looking at the questions that this, yet again, raises about the culture in the industry as a whole.”

'Listen to women' Labour MP says

A Labou MPs has suggested the revelations related to Brand are evidence of institutional failure when it comes to looking after women.

Rosie Duffield, the Labour MP for Canterbury, said: “The BBC and Channel 4 certainly have questions to answer. The key point is ‘listen to women’.

“Time and time again, our major institutions have had the chance to listen to mostly women, usually years before scandals unfold - whether it is allegations of sexual misconduct by celebrities, MPs or health care settings where women’s concerns are routinely dismissed.

“We are the majority of the UK’s population yet not of the UK’s leaders and senior management. We have had enough of being dismissed, ignored and sidelined when we raise these issues.”

Rachael Maskell, the Labour MP for York Central, said: “The comments made by Russell Brand would appear that he has no concept as to how he, as a powerful man in the public spotlight, is accused of misusing his power for his own gratification

Gallacher deletes post of support for Brand

Kirsty Gallacher appears to have deleted the Instagram post supporting her brother-in-law that she originally shared of his two-minute video with a large red love heart on Saturday morning.

The post disappeared from her Instagram stories after the investigation was published in full at 4pm.

Brand tells fans: 'I really appreciated you support, I love you'

Brand was greeted by a standing ovation after stepping onstage to a packed house at Wembley Park Theatre.

Fans had come out to see the comedian despite allegations of sexual assault being levelled against him.

“I really appreciated your support, I love you, I appreciate you.

“There are a lot of things I want to talk about, a can’t talk about. I’m sure you’ll understand.

“I love you all already.”

Documentary airs

A new documentary accusing comedian and actor Russell Brand of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse has begun on Channel 4 Dispatches.

Russell Brand: In Plain Sight sees four women who have alleged sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame, working for BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4 as well as starring in Hollywood films.

The 48-year-old vehemently denies the allegations and in a video posted online on Friday, stated all of his relationships have been consensual, before accusing the media of a “co-ordinated attack”.

It is a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

Laurence Fox says surfaced allegations are 'strange revenge'

Laurence Fox, posted a video questioning the veracity of allegations related to Brand on X.

He said: “It’s fascinating to see some parts of the legacy media talking about Russell Brand like we are going to believe anything they say about anything.

“Whatever Russell Brand got up to, and I can guarantee it because I was around, everything he would have done, would have been sort of acceptable.

“Because otherwise his producers would have called him out and fired him.

“Now that may be an uncomfortable thing to deal with for people but that’s how the world was then.

“And this desire to destroy him smacks to most of us who are distrustful of mainstream media as revenge, strange revenge.”

Brand arrives at Wembley

Brand has vehemently denied the allegations - Jeff Gilbert

The 48-year-old could be seen arriving at the Troubabour Wembley Park theatre in north-west London on Saturday evening, as he faces claims about his sexual behaviour at the height of his fame.

He has vehemently denied the allegations.

The venue has a capacity of 2,000 and staff could be heard telling audience members who arrived late that the show was due to start shortly before Brand’s arrival.

The sold-out performance had been due to begin at 7pm, but was delayed by more than 45 minutes.

Russell Brand career

Born in Grays, Essex, Russell Brand’s parents Ron and Barbara split up when he was six.

The comedian rose to fame with his stand-up performances, making his Edinburgh Festival debut in 2000 before achieving prominence as host of Big Brother’s spin-off show Big Mouth from 2004 for three years.

His fame was boosted by the 2008 book ‘My Booky Wook’ soon afterwards, in which he told of his heroin addiction and sex with prostitutes and joyless orgies.

Brand’s career in the US soared following the Sachsgate scandal, starring in a number of major Hollywood films including Forgetting Sarah Marshall opposite Kristen Bell, and Get Him To The Greek with Jonah Hill, both in which he plays the same anarchic British rock star Aldous Snow.

Russell Brand: Biopolarisation at Wembley

Fans have started turning up at Wembley ahead of a live show with Russell Brand which is due to start at 7pm.

Hundreds have reportedly arrived at the venue to see “Russell Brand: Biopolarisation” with the event looking set to take place as scheduled.

Despite speculation among fans that the gig would not go ahead, ticket holders of all ages filled the bars of the Wembley Park Theatre.

Fans speaking to the Telegraph were of the opinion that Brand remains innocent until proven guilty.

Dan Humphreys said: “I think he’s innocent until proven guilty. It’s easy to throw out allegations, I think it’s really good of him to continue.”

He added: “I’ve always found him funny and engaging.”

Mallory, who travelled from Swindon with her father to watch the gig, said: “I’m not one to believe anything that is in the headlines. I think everyone should have a fair trial.”

Andrew Tate tweets support for Brand

Andrew Tate has tweeted his support for Russell Brand after it emerged Brand faces a string of allegations concerning sexual misconduct.

Tate was released from a prison in Romania on house arrest in April and has since been charged with rape, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women.

He wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Welcome to the club @rustyrockets”, alongside a picture with the caption “On my way to fight the crazy b---h allegations”.

06:29 PM BST

Tavistock Wood and Curtis Brown remove Brand

It is understood Tavistock Wood and Curtis Brown have removed Russell Brand from their talent agency websites.

Channel 4 full statement regarding Brand allegations

Channel 4 said in a statement: “Channel 4 is appalled to learn of these deeply troubling allegations, including behaviour alleged to have taken place on programmes made for Channel 4 between 2004 and 2007.

“We are determined to understand the full nature of what went on. We have carried out extensive document searches and have found no evidence to suggest the alleged incidents were brought to the attention of Channel 4. We will continue to review this in light of any further information we receive, including the accounts of those affected individuals.

“We will be asking the production company who produced the programmes for Channel 4 to investigate these allegations and report their findings properly and satisfactorily to us.

“In the many years since the alleged incidents took place, there has obviously been extensive change in Channel 4’s management and commissioning teams. Today, Channel 4 has a zero-tolerance approach to unacceptable behaviour and has a robust Code of Conduct. We require all suppliers to have in place rigorous safeguarding policies and provide whistleblowing support, including Channel 4’s Speak Up facility.

“We are committed to ensuring our industry has safe, inclusive and professional working environments.”

Read about Brand's transformation from left to right

Once known for the comedy which he used to skewer the political establishment in the early-2010s, how has Russell Brand evolved into an anti-woke podcast hero of the alt-right with a subscriber base of 6.59m on YouTube?

BBC statement

A BBC spokesperson said: “Russell Brand worked for a number of different organisations, of which the BBC was one. As is well known, Russell Brand left the BBC after a serious editorial breach in 2008 - as did the then-controller of Radio 2.

“The circumstances of the breach were reviewed in detail at the time. We hope that demonstrates that the BBC takes issues seriously and is prepared to act.

“Indeed, the BBC has, over successive years, evolved its approach to how it manages talent and how it deals with complaints or issues raised.

“We have clear expectations around conduct at work, these are set out in employment contracts, the BBC Values, the BBC Code of Conduct and the Anti-Bullying and Harassment Policy.

“We will always listen to people if they come forward with any concerns, on any issue related to any individual working at the BBC, past or present.”

Pictured: Russell Brand throughout the period of allegations

Russell Brand pictured during the period the allegations are said to have taken place. Brand denies the claims being made about him.

Russell Brand poses for portraits to promote his gig at Wembley Arena on 6th March in aid of Comic Relief at The Savoy Hotel on January 31, 2013 - Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Russell Brand at the "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" press conference at the Four Seasons Hotel on March 15, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California - Vera Anderson/WireImage

Russell Brand on The Russell Brand show - BBC

Channel 4 Dispatches

EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand denies accusations of rape, sexual assault and controlling and emotionally abusive behaviour.



Five women share their stories with @C4Dispatches in a joint investigation with @thetimes.



Watch Russell Brand: In Plain Sight tonight at 9pm on @Channel4 pic.twitter.com/gmVMCAsh2B — Channel 4 Dispatches (@C4Dispatches) September 16, 2023

Russell Brand statement in full

Russell Brand statement in full

Where to watch it

Russell Brand - In Plain Sight will air on Channel 4 Dispatches tonight at 9pm.

Brand has denied the allegations which have been put to him.

Brand due to perform at Wembley tonight

Russell Brand is due to perform in front of thousands at Wembley tonight, despite an expose which is due to air this evening.

The show titled Russell Brand: Biopolarisation will begin at 7pm and end just before 9pm.

Recap: Russell Brand video

Recap: Russell Brand has denied unspecified “very, very serious criminal allegations” he said had been put to him by a television company and newspaper.

The 48-year-old posted the video to his YouTube channel on Friday night addressing claims he said had been made about him.

Mr Brand said he received “two extremely disturbing letters” detailing “a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks” from a “mainstream media TV company and a newspaper”.

He denied what he said were “astonishing” and “rather baroque” claims of a “serious nature”.

Russell Brand posted a video online saying he "absolutely" denies unspecified criminal allegations - PA

Kirsty Gallacher backs brother-in-law

Kirsty Gallacher has backed Russell Brand after reposted his two minute video denying “very serious criminal allegations made against him”.

Ms Gallacher, 47, is the older sister of Brand’s wife Laura. The Smooth Radio presenter shared the video on Instagram with a large red love heart.

Kirsty Gallacher (right) with her sister Laura Brand (left), who is married to star Russell Brand - Instagram @gallacherkirsty

Brand responded to allegations on YouTube channel

Since ending his career as a stand-up comedian and presenter, including for the BBC, Mr Brand has written a series of political and self-help books.

He has also launched a podcast, Stay Free With Russell Brand, which discusses “revolutionary politics and spiritual awakening”.

He currently runs a mental health and yoga-themed YouTube channel named Awakening with Russell.

Laura Brand: ‘Russell is amazing – he’s naturally very playful’

Laura Brand said Russell is “amazing” in an interview with The Telegraph.

12:13 PM BST

Elon Musk responds to Brand video

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 15, 2023

Brand career

Brand became famous shortly after the turn of the Millennium. He worked as a TV and radio presenter, hosting series including Channel 4’s Big Brother’s Big Mouth and a BBC Radio 2 show.

The comedian then starred in a number of Hollywood movies, including films such as Rock of Ages, Get Him to the Greek, Despicable Me, and more recently Death on the Nile.

Suggestions of 'coordinated attacks'

Brand accused media outlets of a “coordinated attack” in the video posted online.

“I’m aware of news media making phone calls, sending letters to people I know, for ages and ages,” he said.

“It’s been clear to me, or at least it feels to me, like there’s a serious and concerted agenda to control these kinds of spaces and these kinds of voices – and I mean my voice along with your voice.”

Without listing the allegations against him, Mr Brand added: “It’s worth mentioning that there are witnesses whose evidence directly contradicts the narratives that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct, apparently in what seems to me to be a coordinated attack.

“Now, I don’t want to get into this any further because of the serious nature of the allegations, but I feel like I’m being attacked and plainly they are working very closely together.

“We are obviously going to look into this matter, because it’s very, very serious.”

Brand received 'disturbing letters'

In the video, posted to the his YouTube channel on Friday night, Mr Brand said it wasn’t “the usual type of video we make on this channel, where we critique, attack and undermine the news […] because in this story, I am the news.”

“I’ve received two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email, one from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper, listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks, as well as some pretty stupid stuff, like my community festival should be stopped, that I shouldn’t be able to attack mainstream media narratives on this channel,” he said.

“But amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks, are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute.

“These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies.”

“As I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. Now, during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual.

“I was always transparent about that then – almost too transparent. And I’m being transparent about it now as well.

“And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question: is there another agenda at play?”

11:46 AM BST

Commenting on the unspecified allegations Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, said: “Of course. They don’t like competition.”

The exact allegations that had been put to Brand by the unnamed broadcaster, understood to be Channel Four, and a newspaper, believed to be The Sunday Times, were not clear from the video, which was also uploaded to his social media account.

But Mr Brand accused the outlets of having a “serious and concerted agenda” to silence him, adding: “I feel like I’m being attacked.”

Elon Musk tweeted support for Brand - Al Drago/Bloomberg

Russell Brand posted a video online saying he “absolutely” denies unspecified criminal allegations

Russell Brand has posted a video online saying he “absolutely” denies unspecified criminal allegations about his personal life outlined in two “extremely disturbing letters”.

Brand posted the video on his YouTube and social media accounts on Friday, saying he received the letters from a “mainstream media TV company” and a newspaper which he said included a “litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks”.