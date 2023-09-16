Russell Brand latest: Elon Musk offers support amid 'very, very serious criminal allegations'

Russell Brand has denied the allegations - Jeff Spicer/GETTY IMAGES

Elon Musk has said he supports Russell Brand over “very, very serious criminal allegations” which have been put to the former broadcaster by a television company and newspaper.

Brand, 48, posted a video on his YouTube channel on Friday night addressing claims he said had been made by journalists working for the “mainstream media”.

Mr Brand said he had received “two extremely disturbing letters” detailing “a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks” from a TV company and a newspaper.

He denied what he said were “astonishing” and “rather baroque” claims of a “serious nature”.

“These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies,” he said.

“As I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. Now, during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual.”

Since ending his career as a stand-up comedian and presenter, including for the BBC, Mr Brand has written a series of political and self-help books.

He has also launched a podcast, Stay Free With Russell Brand, which discusses “revolutionary politics and spiritual awakening”.

He currently runs a mental health and yoga-themed YouTube channel named Awakening with Russell.

In the video, posted to the same channel on Friday night, Mr Brand said it wasn’t “the usual type of video we make on this channel, where we critique, attack and undermine the news […] because in this story, I am the news.”

“I’ve received two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email, one from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper, listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks, as well as some pretty stupid stuff, like my community festival should be stopped, that I shouldn’t be able to attack mainstream media narratives on this channel,” he said.

“But amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks, are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute.

“I was always transparent about that then – almost too transparent. And I’m being transparent about it now as well.

“And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question: is there another agenda at play?”

Musk comments on allegations

Commenting on the unspecified allegations Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, said: “Of course. They don’t like competition.”

The exact allegations that had been put to Brand by the unnamed broadcaster, understood to be Channel Four, and a newspaper, believed to be The Sunday Times, were not clear from the video, which was also uploaded to his social media account.

But Mr Brand accused the outlets of having a “serious and concerted agenda” to silence him, adding: “I feel like I’m being attacked.”

