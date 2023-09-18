Russell Brand episodes removed from Channel 4 website following sexual assault allegations

Channel 4 has removed a number of TV episodes starring Russell Brand from its catch-up series, following allegations of sexual assault against the presenter.

The comedian, 48, has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by four women, with the alleged incidents taking place between 2006 and 2013. At the time, Brand was at the height of his fame in the UK and was working as a presenter for BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4.

Brand has vehemently denied the allegations in a video released before the report by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches was made public, saying that his prior relationships have been “absolutely always consensual”.

Follow The Independent’s live coverage for the latest updates

As Channel 4 announced that it had launched its own internal enquiry into the allegations against Brand, content containing Brand was removed from its streaming service (formerly known as All4 and 4OD).

The box set of Big Brother’s Big Mouth, the spin-off show fronted by Brand, has been removed from the platform, Channel 4 confirmed on Sunday (17 September).

Also among the removed content is a 2019 episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off, which Brand co-starred in alongside John Lithgow, Jon Richardson and Hannah Cockroft. He won his episode.

A Channel 4 spokesperson confirmed: “We’ve taken down all content featuring Russell Brand while we look into the matter.

“This includes episodes of The Great British Bake Off and the Big Brother box sets that he appeared on.”

Brand (left) on ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off’ in 2019 (Channel 4)

The Independent has contacted Brand’s representatives for comment.

On Sunday, the BBC said that it is “urgently looking” at the issues raised about Brand in the report and subsequent documentary.

A spokesperson said the investigation had “contained serious allegations, spanning a number of years”, adding: “Russell Brand worked on BBC radio programmes between 2006 and 2008 and we are urgently looking into the issues raised.”

Channel 4 said it was also conducting its own “internal investigation”, adding: “We would encourage anyone who is aware of such behaviour to contact us directly.”

Story continues

Banijay UK, which bought production company Endemol in 2020, said it was launching an “urgent internal investigation” after staff who worked alongside Brand at Endemol said they were made to feel like “pimps”.

Brand hosting ‘Big Brother’s Big Mouth’ in 2006 (Channel 4)

Brand hosted Big Brother’s E4 companion show – originally called Big Brother’s EForum before changing its name to Big Brother’s Big Mouth – from 2005 to 2007. Brand is accused of pursuing audience members for sex while presenting the show.

Banijay UK said they encouraged anybody “who feels that they were affected by Brand’s behaviour while working on these productions to contact us in confidence”.

Brand denied the allegations in a video released on Friday night ahead of the report and Dispatches documentary.

Brand said that he was “very promiscuous” at the time of the alleged incidents, but claimed that “the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual”.

On Sunday, Brand was dropped by his agent Tavistock Wood.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk.

If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)