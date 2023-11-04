Russell Brand Accused Of Sexual Assault On Set Of ‘Arthur’; Film Extra Names Warner Bros In Suit

Russell Brand has been accused of sexual assault by a film extra during the making of his 2010 comedy Arthur.

The BBC reports that the British presenter is the subject of a civil lawsuit filed Friday in the New York Supreme Court.

In her affidavit, the complainant – referred to as Jane Doe – alleged that Brand, who played the title role in the film, had “appeared intoxicated, smelled of alcohol, and was carrying a bottle of vodka on set” before the assault on July 7 2010.

She claimed that he exposed himself in full view of the cast and crew, before he followed her into a bathroom and assaulted her as “a member of production crew guarded the door from outside.”

Film studio Warner Bros Pictures and other companies involved in the production are also named as defendants.

The film Arthur, a remake of the 1981 film starring Dudley Moore in the title role, co-starred Helen Mirren, Greta Gerwig and Jennifer Garner. It was released in April 2011 and made $48million at the box office.

Brand has yet to respond to this lawsuit. He was previously accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse during the period 2006 to 2013, after a joint investigation by the Sunday Times newspaper and broadcaster Channel 4 in the UK, and a British police investigation is ongoing.

Brand denies the allegations, saying that his relationships in the past were “always consensual.”

After these allegations were first aired in September, Brand posted a video claiming he was the victim of a conspiracy by mainstream media to prevent his success on alternative streaming platforms. He went on stage to perform stand-up the evening after the claims were first published, but his tour was subsequently cancelled.

