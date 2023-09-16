Russell Brand Accused of Rape, Sexual Assault in UK News Special — Watch

Actor and comedian Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse.

The UK’s Channel 4 Dispatches aired a news special on Saturday, Russell Brand: In Plain Sight, in which five women accused Brand of sexual misconduct across a seven-year period.

One alleged victim said Brand assaulted her in 2006 when she was 16 years old and Brand was 30. She said the relationship began consensually, but looking back, Brand “engaged in the behaviors of a groomer.” At one point, he “forced his penis down her throat.”

"I was like, 'oh my god, he raped me'"



A woman shares her story about her experiences with Russell Brand



Brand denies all accusations including rape, sexual assault and controlling and emotionally abusive behaviour.

Another woman alleged that Brand raped her in July 2012.

On Friday, Brand released a statement on X (fka Twitter) denying the “very serious allegations” after UK media outlets had already begun to release reports ahead of the TV special.

“The relationships that I had were absolutely always consensual,” Brand said. “I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent. And I’m being transparent about it now, as well.”

He said his transparency has been “metastasized into something criminal” and suggested the allegations are a “coordinated attack” from the mainstream media.

Brand found fame as a host on MTV UK before starring in films such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek and Rock of Ages, among others. He went on to appear in TV series including The Simpsons, Ballers and more, along with an FX talk show, Brand X With Russell Brand, that ran for two seasons from 2012 to 2013. He was married to singer Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012.

