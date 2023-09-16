Russell Brand accused of rape and sexual assaults

Russell Brand (Russell Brand/PA) (PA Media)

Actor and comedian Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse during a seven-year period at the height of his fame.

Four women have alleged sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013, while he was a presenter for BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4 and then as an actor in the US.

Others have made a range of accusations about Brand’s controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour.

The allegations were made as part of a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

Brand denied the allegations and said his relationships have all been consensual.

One woman alleges that Brand raped her against a wall in his Los Angeles home.

She was treated at a rape crisis centre on the same day, according to medical records gathered as part of the investigation.

A second woman alleges that Brand assaulted her when he was 31 and she was 16 and still at school.

She said he referred to her as “the child” during an emotionally abusive and controlling relationship that lasted for about three months, and that Brand once “forced his penis down her throat”, making her choke.

A third woman claims that he sexually assaulted her while she worked with him in Los Angeles, and that he threatened to take legal action if she told anyone else about her allegation.

The fourth described being sexually assaulted by Brand who was physically and emotionally abusive towards her.

In a video to his 6.5 million subscribers Brand refuted the allegations.

He said: “Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute.

“These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies and as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.”

Russell's PR firm MBC PR and talent agent Tavistock Wood have been approached comment.