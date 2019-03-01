Russell accepts Williams slowest despite "big step"

Williams started testing at Barcelona late because of build delays with its FW42, which meant F1 rookie Russell and his teammate Robert Kubica have had to compress their programmes.

It has made Williams’s task of bouncing back from a poor 2018 season more difficult, and Russell has admitted the team is starting the new year behind its rivals again.

“I'd be lying if I said we weren't the slowest at the moment,” he said. “I think that's the reality, I think it’s clear we definitely have some work to do.

“But what was positive is we made a big step from when I jumped in the car on Tuesday, made a step since Robert was in the car yesterday, and hopefully when he jumps in the car we'll find another step.

“We understand the issues, we recognise that, and we're doing everything we can to rectify it.”

George Russell, Williams FW42 and Lance Stroll, SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team RP19 Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

