Russ Fulcher: ‘No sign of residual cancer’ six months after diagnosis, congressman says

Six months after being diagnosed with renal cancer, U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher is cancer-free, according to a post on his Facebook page.

Today, I am elated to share that all of my lab tests now exhibit: “… no sign of residual cancer!” he said in the Friday morning post.

The Idaho Republican Congressman announced his diagnosis in June and has undergone surgery and aggressive chemotherapy, the post said. The renal system includes the kidneys, urinary tract, bladder and urethra.

Fulcher, who represents North and western Idaho, has continued to serve in Congress during his treatment.

“God allowed this harrowing experience in my life to learn and be a better person while providing some perspective,” he wrote on Facebook. “He utilized modern technology through gifted medical professionals to heal me and I will never forget the dedicated team of nurses and doctors.”

The Meridian-raised Republican was elected to represent the state’s First Congressional District in the House of Representatives in 2018. Before that, he spent 10 years in the Idaho Senate, including six years as Majority Caucus Chair.