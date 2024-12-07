Rusling signs new contract with Cornwall

Adam Rusling came up through the youth ranks and Hull Kingston Rovers [Cornwall Sports Media]

Cornwall half-back Adam Rusling has signed a one-year contract extension.

The 21-year-old first joined the club on loan from Hull Kingston Rovers in 2022 and made the move permanent last year.

He was the club's leading points scorer last season despite being hit by injury, scoring one try in 10 games.

Rusling is the latest player to agree to new terms since the club was taken over by businessman Kenny Stone last month.

"There's a new buzz amongst the lads for next year with the new takeover happening," he told the club website.

"The lads are already buying into some things that he wants to put in place."

He added: "I managed to finish the season pretty strong last year getting a good run of games going and getting back to the high standards where I want to be at.

"I'm hoping to get a good pre-season under my belt and have an injury free year."

