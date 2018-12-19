The Rush: Will James Dolan finally sell the New York Knicks?



WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, December 19th, 2018. And here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

James Dolan sat down with ESPN in a lengthy interview and had some interesting tidbits about potentially selling the Knicks. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see just how much Dolan is asking for the franchise.

The Sports Business Journal named the American gambler as the most influential person in sports business. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see who gamblers beat out to take the top spot.

Manchester United finally sacked Jose Mourinho and it’s about time. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOUT to find out what Jared needs to do to lose his job as host of the Rush.

THE RUSH with Jared Quay will be back tomorrow. In the meantime, check out all archived episodes of The Rush here, plus Yahoo Sports’ other Rush programs.

DO YOU GAMBLE? If you don’t, good for you. If you do, find THE GOLD RUSH with Jared Quay every Saturday on Yahoo Sports for gambling advice. Mostly right. Sometimes wrong. Always fun.

DO YOU PLAY FANTASY SPORTS? So do we. Find THE FANTASY RUSH with Jared Quay this Monday on Yahoo Sports and Snapchat. Because winning your league should be more than a fantasy.