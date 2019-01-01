The Rush: Tom Brady ages in reverse and other bold sports predictions for 2019



WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s January 1st 2019! New Year’s Day! And here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There are 365 days on the 2019 sports calendar, and Jared knows what’s going to happen on all of them. From Kevin Durant’s new team to proof of Tom Brady’s immortality, Jared is ready to unveil his predictions for the year ahead. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see Jared’s best guesses at what lies ahead in the world of sports in 2019.

THE RUSH with Jared Quay will be back tomorrow. In the meantime, check out all archived episodes of The Rush here, plus Yahoo Sports’ other Rush program: