The Rush: Todd Gurley breaks hearts and Kobe Bryant shows us tough love

It’s Christmas Eve! And here’s what Jared and his elves are working on:

Todd Gurley messed up fantasy championship games everywhere when the Rams announced the stud running back was inactive right before his game. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to hear fantasy expert Liz Loza give icy cold comfort to burned Gurley owners.

Kobe Bryant and Diana Taurasi are on the show! If you didn’t know, Jared Quay’s jumper needs serious help so The Rush enlisted the Black Mamba himself for some one-on-one coaching.

The basketball legends surprised a bunch of young hoopers at the Nike Mamba Mentality Unlock Experience. 30 years after launching its “Just Do It” campaign, Nike is inviting young athletes to participate in unique experiences and live out their wildest athletic dreams.

