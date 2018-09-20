The Rush: Super Bowl Champ Greg Jennings puts The Rush on his back



NFL broadcaster Greg Jennings was a Super Bowl champion, a pro-bowler and a first team all-pro. But today he takes on his most challenging roll yet: co-host of The Rush. Watch above as Greg Jennings and Jared Quay break down some of the day’s biggest headlines, including:

Josh Gordon is now a Patriot, and he’s clearly wildly talented. But will he make it to the pro-Bowl with Bill Belichick as his head coach?

Jimmy Butler has requested a trade from the Timberwolves and is rumored to prefer going to the Nets, Knicks or Clippers. Jared and Greg try to figure out which team he’ll end up on.

A Boston fan found the Red Sox AL East banner on the side of the road and held it for ransom. He eventually gave it back for free. But was that the right move? Should he have held out until he got his money?

Based on a new book, Tom Brady is reportedly ready for a divorce from Bill Belichick. So Jared wants to know: if Greg Jennings had to choose between one of the two, whom would he choose?

All this, plus Jared and Greg discuss whether a tie is worse than a loss. And The Rush helps Greg Jennings with his career rushing totals. All this and more on today’s star-studded episode of The Rush with co-host Greg Jennings.