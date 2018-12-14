The Rush: Stephen A. Smith needs to be restored to factory settings
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Friday, December 14th, 2018. And here’s what Jared’s cooking up:
While previewing the Chargers / Chiefs game on First Take, Stephen A. Smith’s brain appeared to go to commercial break. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see Stephen’s string of embarrassing mistakes.
A private conversation between a Redskins player and an internet troll was made public in which the player called out the team’s fans. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to find out how the player should have handled the troll.
In a matchup of AFC powers, the Chargers travelled to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to find out whether LA clinched a playoff appearance or KC clinched the AFC West.
THE RUSH with Jared Quay will be back tomorrow. In the meantime, check out all archived episodes of The Rush here, plus Yahoo Sports’ other Rush programs.
DO YOU GAMBLE? If you don’t, good for you. If you do, find THE GOLD RUSH with Jared Quay every Saturday on Yahoo Sports for gambling advice. Mostly right. Sometimes wrong. Always fun.
DO YOU PLAY FANTASY SPORTS? So do we. Find THE FANTASY RUSH with Jared Quay this Monday on Yahoo Sports and Snapchat. Because winning your league should be more than a fantasy.