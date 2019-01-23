The Rush: Salty Saints fans have no chill



WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, January 23, 2019, and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Saints fans just can’t get over the missed pass interference call in the NFC championship game. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see all the ways they’re lashing out and trying to get back at the NFL.

The Rockets traded Carmelo Anthony to the Bulls where he’s expected to be traded again or waived. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see if LeBron James is serious about balling with his friend on the Lakers.

THE RUSH with Jared Quay will be back tomorrow. In the meantime, check out all archived episodes of The Rush here, plus Yahoo Sports’ other Rush program:

DO YOU GAMBLE? If you don’t, good for you. If you do, find THE GOLD RUSH with Jared Quay every Saturday on Yahoo Sports for gambling advice. Mostly right. Sometimes wrong. Always fun.