The Rush: If Odell Beckham were traded to the Patriots…we’d Stan

It’s Tuesday, February 19, 2019, and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Last year, the Giants nearly traded Odell Beckham Jr. to the Patriots. When New England showed interest, New York got cold feet. With the best WR in the game, the Giants went 5-11. Without him, the Pats won the Super Bowl. And so it goes.

New York’s ongoing hostage crisis may finally be nearing an end. Knicks owner James Dolan is reportedly considering loosening his iron grip on the moribund franchise. He’s seeking $5 billion after paying $300 million for the team.

Kevin Garnett admitted in an interview that he offered a $1 million reward to any member of the 2000 USA Basketball Team who could dunk on Yao Ming. No one made it happen, but Vince Carter, the ageless wonder, came the closest.

