The Rush: Nobody asked for it, but the XFL is back!



WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, December 6th, 2018. And here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The XFL is back! Eighteen years after its first and only season, Vince McMahon’s roided-out football league is back. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to find out which cities were awarded franchises in the NFL spinoff’s latest installment.

The NHL is growing! The league announced plans to expand into Seattle, with a team owned by Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to find out a few of the possible team nicknames being considered.

THE RUSH with Jared Quay will be back tomorrow. In the meantime, check out all archived episodes of The Rush here, plus Yahoo Sports’ other Rush programs.