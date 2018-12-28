The Rush: NFL coaches bring their best Grinch game to the field



WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, December 28th, 2018. And here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Matt Patricia has had a mostly down first year as head coach of the Lions, and yesterday it got worse. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to find out what an ex-player had to say about Patricia that raised eyebrows around the league.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is apparently unimpressed with the team’s multi-million dollar training facility. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to find out about the 40 state of the art TVs in the draft room that he wishes were magnets.

THE RUSH with Jared Quay will be back tomorrow. In the meantime, check out all archived episodes of The Rush here, plus Yahoo Sports’ other Rush programs.