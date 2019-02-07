The Rush: Miami Hurricanes resurrect bad boy image by signing... a punter?



It’s Thursday, February 7, 2019, and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

With 24 hours to go before the trade deadline, the 76ers boosted their chances of winning the east by trading for Tobias Harris. But what were the Clippers thinking when they sent away their best player? Spoiler alert: they weren’t.

On signing day, University of Miami got a verbal commitment from Louis Hedley, a 6’ 4”, 215 pound punter who’s covered in tats from head to toe. Based on Lou at punter, The Rush has created a special “bad boy” line up for the ‘Canes.

The Dwyane Wade goodbye tour now has merch to match. He teamed up with Bleacher Report to create the “D.Wade World Tour” apparel line. It inspired Jared to release his new commemorative footwear, “Show Me The Quay Home”.

