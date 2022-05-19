When Rush Limbaugh Forcibly Kissed ‘24’ Actress on the Lips

Mary Lynn Rajskub is a comedian and actress best known for playing Chloe O’Brian on “24” and Gail the Snail on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

In this excerpt from her new book, “FAME-ISH: My Life at the Edge of Stardom,” she reflects on a shocking interaction with the late Rush Limbaugh at a 2006 panel discussion titled “‘24’ and America’s Image in Fighting Terrorism: Fact, Fiction, or Does It Matter?”

In June 2006 I was invited to go to Washington, D.C., and participate in a forum about 24. The show had a strong conservative audience that consisted of not only regular TV viewers but also people in Washington. They liked the show’s nationalistic themes and the accurate depictions of the complexity and seriousness of homeland security work.

The show itself premiered less than a month after 9/11. The event was sponsored by a right-wing policy think tank, and it was really just an excuse for them to get people from the show they loved to the Capitol. They flew a few of us actors and producers up to Washington, D.C., and showed us around. They had a big dinner for us. At dinner I was seated next to Secretary of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff.

As someone who had previously gone to therapy for social anxiety, I still did not have the ability to make small talk. (Here’s a hot tip: If you go to therapy, be prepared to talk about yourself! Don’t sit across from the therapist asking her, “How are you today? What did you do after lunch?” I spent $3,000 one year to help the therapist plan her son’s bar mitzvah.) I didn’t know how to talk to people that I had stuff in common with, let alone high-ranking government officials. I had no idea where to begin with this guy. I spouted some comedy, some non sequiturs to break up all of the dry conversation and false humility going on around the place.

The day of the event I put on my seersucker A-line skirt that I bought for this occasion at Ross Dress for Less and made my way to the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center amphitheater.

The topic of the forum was “24 and America’s Image in Fighting Terrorism: Fact, Fiction, or Does It Matter?” It was a discussion about whether the fictional techniques used on the TV show influenced the tactics of government and the military in real life. The panel featured myself as well as the co-creators of 24, Joel Surnow and Robert Cochran, producer Howard Gordon, and a couple of people who studied or worked with homeland security policy. Michael Chertoff gave the opening remarks. Rush Limbaugh moderated the panel.

I don’t remember much of what was talked about or what I contributed, but in researching this event from my past I found an ABC News article written by America’s own Jake Tapper, who beautifully captured my experience. He wrote that I exclaimed that I didn’t know what I was doing there, what was going on, or who I am anymore. He wrote, “Rajskub said being embraced by the power structure in Washington is ‘sort of odd, you know? I don’t really know what to think of it. I really am kind of beside myself and speechless to be here, it’s really very, very strange.’” He also remarked that I gave Justice Thomas a shout-out asking him what to say. Apparently I said I need to start reading more if I’m going to be invited to Washington.

Thank you, Jake Tapper, for your accurate reporting. This is why we need journalists. What I do recall is at the beginning of the panel, Rush Limbaugh walked behind us and introduced everyone. When he got to me, his way of saying “hello” was to bend down behind me. I turned to look up and that’s when it happened. When I turned he was coming down to give me a kiss… on the lips?! I have no idea how he got his body around so quickly for a full-on kiss. As it happened, tons of camera flashes went out. He had to have known what he was doing. He knew there were 10 photographers there—I did not. I should have but I didn’t. I also didn’t know how to stop the kiss from happening.

In one shrewd move of his, an image went out into the world that showed I was a supporter of the right-wing cause. I was not. It also showed I found Rush Limbaugh attractive. I did not. The kiss was weird. Intentional for him, and accidental for me.

It was a big moment in the news cycle. I remember getting calls during the days following. Even NPR called me to get a statement on it. An ex-boyfriend of mine who had a lot of musician friends called me in a state of fury, “How could you be dating Rush Limbaugh?” I told him I wasn’t, numerous times, because he kept repeating it until he followed up with telling me the members of my favorite indie rock band were no longer fans of mine. He read that.

I went along with a lot of publicity stuff for work. I knew I was shilling for the success of the show, to keep my job, to stay on the air, and to take the spotlight when the show was in the spotlight. But to become a right-wing darling was too much. Thank god it didn’t last more than one news cycle. I still don’t understand what Michael Chertoff did as Homeland Security secretary.

