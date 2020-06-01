Rush Limbaugh Denies Existence of White Privilege on ‘The Breakfast Club’: ‘That Is a Liberal, Political Construct’

Click here to read the full article.

Radio host Rush Limbaugh denied the existence of white privilege during a conversation about the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter Movement with the hosts of “The Breakfast Club” in a pre-recorded interview that aired on Monday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Limbaugh joined Charlamagne tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy on “The Breakfast Club,” a New York radio show that features discussion about hip-hop and Black culture, where he shared his outrage over the recent death of Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in police custody last week in Minneapolis, which has ignited protests across the country.

More from Variety

“What happened to George Floyd sickened me,” said Limbaugh. “I wanted to reach out and tell you all this. I wanted to make sure you have no doubt, and I’m not the only American who feels that way, the senselessness of it.”

However, it was Limbaugh’s denial of white privilege that sparked the debate that lead Charlamagne tha God to call out the conservative host for being “delusional.”

“I don’t buy into the notion of white privilege,” said Limbaugh in response to Charlamagne’s question about how the right-wing host plans to use his white privilege to combat prejudice in the U.S.

“You’re being delusional,” Charlamagne fired back.

“That is a liberal political construct right along the lines of political correctness. It’s designed to intimidate and get people to shut up and admit they are guilty for doing things they haven’t done,” Limbaugh argued. “I don’t have any white privilege.”

The conversation moved forward, but the topic came up again towards the end of the discussion when Charlamagne added that he would not be interested in speaking with Limbaugh in the future if he continued to deny the existence of white privilege.

Story continues

Limbaugh held his stance adding, “I’m not denying that there are certain individuals out there that think they are better than other people. But structurally, institutionally, white supremacy — that’s a construct.”

“You can’t see how white people are just treated better in this country?” Charlamagne asked.

Limbaugh replied saying that he has been “mistreated” his whole life by other groups and individuals, and went on to add that he has been fired nine times throughout his career.

Although Limbaugh did not change his stance on white privilege, the debate ended with both sides saying they appreciated the dialogue and agreed the remaining police officers involved in Floyd’s death should be held accountable.

Listen to the full conversation below:

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.