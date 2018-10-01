The Rush: LeBron James makes Lakers debut…and it’s weird AF



The King has landed. LeBron James made his debut in purple in gold in last night’s preseason opener against the Denver Nuggets. First, there was speculation that he wasn’t going to play at all. He did. Then, he was only going to play the first quarter. But there he was, swishing and dishing in the second quarter too. He finished the night with nine points, three assists and three rebounds in fifteen minutes.

Over on the diamond, the regular season has come to an end, yet almost nothing is decided! The playoffs are set to start on Tuesday, but one third of all teams in the National League are currently in first place. So for the first time in baseball history, fans will be treated to two tie-breaking game 163’s. Today at 1pm eastern, the Cubs will host the Brewers for the NL Central crown. Three hours later, the Dodgers and Rockies will square off to see who is the best in the west.

In one of the most entertaining weeks of the NFL season, one quarterback turned into Cinderella just as another was turning back to a pumpkin. The artist formerly known as Ryan Fitzmagic laid and egg and was replaced by Jameis Winston during Tampa’s 48-10 destruction at the hand of the Chicago Bears. Meanwhile, the dud formerly known as Mitchell Trubisky finally grew up, connecting for six touchdown passes. Both teams have a bye next week. Afterwards, the Bears visit the Dolphins while the Bucs visit Atlanta to take on the Falcons.