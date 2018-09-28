The Rush: Is LA the center of the sports universe?

The Rams are the toast of the NFL. After beating the Vikings at home in last night’s Thursday game, they moved to a perfect 4-0.

That got The Rush host Jared Quay thinking; is Los Angeles currently the center of the sports universe? The Dodgers are one year removed from the World Series. The Kings are perennial contenders. The Angels field future Hall of Famer Mike Trout and international superstar Shohei Ohtani. Plus, some guy named LeBron just signed with the Lakers. Maybe you’ve heard of him? All this adds up to a sports tidal wave in the city of angels.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is putting his memorabilia up for auction. The Lakers Hall of Famer put up for bidding items such as his All-Star jersey, his Hall of Fame ring and even a personal letter sent to him by President Ronald Reagan. All proceed will go to charity, but that didn’t stop The Rush host Jared Quay from speculating about other reasons Kareem would see his belongings. He did just accept a job in the writing room of the Veronica Mars reboot. Perhaps he’s just looking for ways to make ends meet while trying to break into the entertainment business.