WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, February 28, 2019, and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur stated that Eli Manning will be back under center. WELP. We wonder how Odell Beckham Jr. feels about that since GM David Gettleman said that OBJ isn’t getting traded anytime soon.

The thrill isn’t gone! Dwyane Wade shakes off old man vibes to drop the Warriors at the buzzer.

Johnny Manziel has been expelled from the CFL for unspecified reasons. Needless to say, our collective Rush imagination ran wild as to what could’ve earned Johnny Football the boot.

It’s only Spring Training and the Mets are already doing Mets things. Outfielder Brandon Nimmo is forced to take a sick day due to a terrible cooking technique. But where does that rank among dumbest off-field injuries in NY sports?

