The Rush: Is Jimmy Butler taking his talents to South Beach?



The Le’Veon Bell saga added a bizarre new chapter yesterday. This one was written by five-time Pro-Bowl linebacker James Harrison. While appearing as a guest on ‘Undisputed’, he put himself into the mind of the Steelers franchise running back:

“If I’m Le’Veon, I’m coming back November 13th, and I’d give you everything in practice … but come Saturday. Something ain’t right. I can’t play on Sunday.”

A player suiting up on Sunday yet refusing to play would surely go over very poorly in the locker room. Just ask Vontae Davis’ former teammates on the Buffalo Bills.

The NBA preseason is about to get underway, but the eyes of the basketball world are on Minnesota and Jimmy Butler. Reports that JB is trying to force his way to the Miami Heat were only the latest twist in an ongoing soap opera. Timberwolves fans have already been fretting over various reports that had him heading to the Knicks, Nets and Clippers. As of this moment, it appears Coach Thibodeau was unsuccessful in his 11th hour attempt to persuade Butler to stay in Minnesota.

On the baseball diamond, a Red Sox MVP candidate made history. Outfielder Mookie Betts stole his 30th bag in the first game of a double header yesterday. When added to the 32 home runs he’s already hit this year, it adds up to a 30 / 30 season. The accomplishment is all the more impressive given the declining number of steals in todays game. He joins Jacoby Ellsbury as the only other Boston player in the 30 / 30 club.