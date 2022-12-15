Rush-hour traffic backed up near busy Columbia intersection due to cut gas line

Traffic is backed up Thursday afternoon in the area of Rosewood and South Beltline Boulevard due to a cut gas line, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

There have been no injuries and no evacuations, said fire department spokesman Mike DeSumma.

The fire department is currently working to get representatives of Dominion Energy out to the scene to repair the line, DeSumma said.

He warned that traffic backups should be expected in the area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.