Rush hour chaos as fuel price protests block motorways

Drivers are facing more chaos during this morning’s rush hour as campaigners blocked motorways in a protest over soaring fuel prices.

Protesters created a rolling blockade along the M4, heading towards the Prince of Wales bridge. Similar demonstrations are also expected in Yorkshire and Essex.

Police warned of “serious disruption throughout the day”, with motorists urged to stay at home where possible.

There are currently delays westbound on the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge with traffic moving slowly. The bridge remains open in both directions. — Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) July 4, 2022

It comes amid growing discontent about the surging cost of petrol and diesel on petrol station forecourts, which has been driven higher by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

But motoring groups have complained that pump prices have remained high even after wholesale costs began to fall back.

Howard Cox, founder of the FairFuelUK Campaign, said: "These are not just demonstrations against the record excruciatingly high petrol and diesel prices that rise each and every day.

"They are also about the sickening chronic manipulation of pump prices and the complete lack of scrutiny by our out of touch Government, in allowing unchecked petrol and diesel profiteering to run rife."

Devon and Cornwall Police tweeted: "We are aware of a go-slow protest having commenced at 7:10am from Exeter Services heading northbound.

"This is currently around a dozen vehicles in size and is being accompanied by police vehicles to ensure the safety of all road users."

Mobile welder Richard Dite, 44, from Maesteg, South Wales said it is costing him over £300 in fuel to get to work every week due to price hikes.

"It's costing me £300 a week before I even get to work and earn anything," Mr Dite told PA news agency.

"My only option soon will be to put the welding gear in the shed and call it a day, maybe go on the doll.

"Face it at this rate I'll be on more that way."

He was joined at Magor Service Station with around a dozen or more other people who have driven this morning across the Prince of Wales Bridge in protest of fuel tax.