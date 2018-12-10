The Rush: Gronk’s stumble heard ‘round the world enables Miami Miracle



WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, December 10th, 2018. And here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It was an insane Sunday of football. The Chiefs and Cowboys both won in overtime. Aaron Rodgers set the record for most passes without an interception. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to find out which other players made history today.

But nothing was crazier than what happened in Miami. On the game’s last play, the Dolphins lateraled their way to a 69 yard touchdown to stun the Patriots. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see Gronk’s failed tackle on the last play.

THE RUSH with Jared Quay will be back tomorrow. In the meantime, check out all archived episodes of The Rush here, plus Yahoo Sports’ other Rush programs.