The Rush: Free Bud Light for Fans on One Condition

Dilly dilly, Cleveland, you have free Bud Light to look forward to this season. On one condition: the Browns need to win.

This may go down as the greatest, or most torturous, proposition that thirsty Cleveland fans have experienced since a certain someone came and went (then came and went).

On behalf of the Browns organization, Anheuser Busch will be giving away free beer every Sunday that ends with a Cleveland win this season.

But until Tyrod Taylor, Baker Mayfield or some rotating army of other possible starting quarterbacks can give the team its first win since 2016 years, the fridges that house said Bug Light, scattered secretly around the city, will remain under lock and key.