The Rush: Breaking up with the Steelers is basically impossible

It’s Wednesday, February 13, 2019, and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Antonio Brown said his goodbye to Pittsburgh. In an Instagram video, he thanks Steeler fans and says it’s time to move on. But if he learned anything from Le’Veon Bell, it’s that if the Steelers don’t want you to leave, you’re not leaving

Bradley Beal took five steps hear ‘round the world against the Pistons. The refs didn’t call a travel, and yesterday they confirmed it was the correct non-call. Are we headed towards an NBA without any drilling at all?

In the only MLB news worth reporting, Yankee relief pitcher Zack Britton changed his name from Zach Britton to Zack Britton. And if you feel like that’s less than exciting news to you, Jared would totally agree with you.

