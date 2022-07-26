Some rural Sask. taxpayers shortchanged on carbon tax cash back

Taxpayers throughout Saskatchewan saw some extra money in their bank accounts last week — the first of this year’s Climate Action Incentive payments from the federal government.

But not everyone in rural communities got the full amount they were due.

In Saskatchewan, people living outside of the Regina or Saskatoon areas are entitled to an extra 10 per cent supplement, above the base payment sent to people living in the cities.

For example, a family of three living in Saskatoon should have received $481.50 on July 15, while that same family living in Moose Jaw or La Ronge should have seen $529.65 in their bank account.

Mike Biette, an accountant and owner of TaxTeam Accounting Solutions in Moose Jaw, said many people in his community haven’t received their full payment this year — but, in most cases, it’s an easy fix.

“You have to have completed a schedule 14 on your tax return,” he said. “It’s an extra part of your tax return that you have to complete in order to qualify for that extra 10 per cent.

“And we are finding lots of people, especially people that did their own taxes — but even some that got it done professionally — didn’t fill out the form and weren’t receiving that 10 per cent.”

Biette said anyone who realizes they haven’t received their full payment can file a new Schedule 14 with the federal government, or have a professional do it for them.

“If you refile, you can still get that money back,” he said. “And there’s more payments coming out here in October and January.”

Before 2022, Climate Action Incentive payments were folded in with the rest of the tax return — which Biette said made it more difficult to spot mistakes like this.

This year, because the payment is separate, Biette said he has already helped dozens of rural clients get their supplementary payments going back to 2018 — which, for some people, has added up to hundreds of dollars.

“We know that it has been an issue in the past, but now it’s easier to identify,” he said.

Information about the communities eligible for the 10 per cent supplement, and how much money taxpayers should have received, is available on the Canada Revenue Agency website.

Julia Peterson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The StarPhoenix