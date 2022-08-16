Rural Iowa Town Tears Itself Apart Over a Harvey Milk Book

Brooke Leigh Howard
·5 min read
Paul Mansfield Photography/Getty
Paul Mansfield Photography/Getty

Tensions have been running high in a rural Iowa town after its local library showcased a children’s book about the slain gay rights advocate Harvey Milk, sparking a nasty campaign involving homophobic letters posted on officials’ doors and a contentious town meeting filled with baseless accusations of child grooming.

The furor kicked off when the Logan Public Library showcased the children’s book Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag by Rob Sanders for Pride Month in June. The seemingly innocuous display lit an anti-LGBTQ+ match for some Logan-area residents.

Homophobic letters began appearing on residential doors of library board members and town officials, including Mayor Clint McDonald, Logan City Clerk Marilyn Keizer told The Daily Beast Tuesday.

The New ‘A League of Their Own’ Is the Rare Home-Run Reboot

The five-page letter, obtained by The Daily Beast, read, “Please weigh the consequences of your decision to display this book… The American Library Association clearly has an agenda to push homosexual ideas… There are no resources on exiting the homosexual lifestyle—only ridicule of them.”

The letter also repeated common homophobic falsehoods about homosexuality being linked to pedophilia, same-sex intercourse, promiscuity, and a cause of mood and anxiety disorders, alongside photos from a children’s drag queen story hour at an unidentified library.

Then in an Aug. 10 Facebook post, the library was forced to push back on rumors rapidly spreading about the library’s alleged agenda.

“We have NO PLANS to host a ‘Drag Queen Story Time’ or any related programming. We never have,” the post read. “We have added NO MATERIALS regarding specifically LGBTQIA+ or gender identity related topics since our current director assumed her position.”

Logan Public Library Director Kate Simmons said the Harvey Milk book had been in the library since 2018 with no objections before June.

“The reality of what is happening in our town is a lot of lies and rumors and gossip that have gotten out of hand,” she told The Daily Beast Tuesday. “The public forum was to give people a chance to speak their mind.”

A Tiny Illinois Bakery Wanted to Hold a Drag Brunch. The Town Lost Its Shit.

That public forum took place on Monday night at the library board’s regular meeting, and locals did not hold back from speaking their minds.

Former Logan Public Library director Jennifer Joy Andregg, who resigned on July 9 for unclear reasons, demanded the library change the way it targets books towards children, a move she felt would help ensure children’s safety.

Other community members echoed Andregg’s sentiments.

“I think we have to make a distinction between having (LGBTQ+) resources available and promoting them,” one community member said, according to local outlet KETV Omaha. “And when you put something up in a prominent position in the library you are promoting it.”

Another community member argued it was not up to libraries to promote certain books. “It's a slippery slope,” the person said. “And I believe that you could read whatever you want to read, that's fine, but it is the parents’ role.”

But local author Kailee Coleman countered the calls for censorship, telling attendees she wrote her children’s book And That’s Their Family! to teach kids about diverse families like those with two mothers or two fathers, or children who are raised by grandparents, step-parents, foster parents, or aunts and uncles.

In a very “Phoebe from Friends sort of way, the book started as a song that she posted on TikTok, Coleman later told The Daily Beast. But she said she soon realized the need to extend the conversation about inclusion in her small Iowa town, which she said tends to operate in a closed-minded bubble.

“It’s a song that I wrote…to teach my daycare kids about different family structures because we're in rural Iowa,” Coleman said. “And we don’t see all sorts of diversity.”

Following Monday’s board meeting, Andregg posted a Facebook video demanding the library ban drag queen children’s programming or “children’s displays focused on sexuality,” and proposed a policy regarding the priority in which books should be ordered for the library.

In the video, she seemingly equated drag queens to sex offenders, and implied members of the LGBTQ+ community had mental disorders.

“The whole point of this policy is that we don’t want things getting slipped by us, things the board would never have approved of,” she said before recalling the horror of someone once asking the sexual orientation of her 13-year-old child.

“Which is basically saying, ‘Who do you want to have intercourse with?’” Andregg said, wrongly conflating sexual identity with sexual attraction. “I don’t want my 13-year-old asked that question. And then when she doesn’t know, they call her asexual, and she’s not. She’s a normal, healthy child.”

Andregg did not address the removal of the Harvey Milk children’s book or what is considered appropriate reading material for kids in an emailed comment to The Daily Beast Tuesday. Instead, she provided comments on an unrelated proposal she mentioned during the board meeting about improving the library’s process of obtaining books.

Simmons told The Daily Beast that the library had no intention of hosting a drag queen hour and that most of residents’ concerns over LGTBQ+ material were completely blown out of proportion. She said there is already a process for challenging library books, too.

“To request removal, or any change…there's a form. ...It comes with the library's mission and our collection development policy,” Simmons said.

She said a form has to be submitted on a challenged book, the board reviews the book, the person who submitted the complaint has the opportunity to explain their disapproval of the book, and then the board votes on it.

As of Tuesday, the children’s book on Harvey Milk has not been removed from the Logan Public Library.

“The library board decided over a month before the meeting that they would follow the law and keep the book,” Andregg said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • McTavish puts up six points, Canada crushes Slovakia 11-1 at world juniors

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish didn't have to pull on the Maple Leaf and play in an unusual summer world junior hockey championship. The 19-year-old forward will head back to the Anaheim Ducks next month, the NHL team where he put up a goal and two assists in nine appearances last season. Skipping an August tournament to focus on preparing for training camp likely wouldn't raise eyebrows. But McTavish has been clear — he loves playing hockey and he loves representing Canada The dedication paid off Th

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Spaun leads playoff opener; Scheffler, McIlroy miss cut

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — J.J. Spaun hopes he's only getting started on the road to the FedEx Cup finale. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth will have to wait another week. As for Jason Day, his season is over. Spaun made a late birdie for a 3-under 67 to take a one-shot lead Friday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the opening event in the PGA Tour postseason that no longer has three of its biggest stars for the weekend at the TPC Southwind. Scheffler, the Masters champion and No.

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe