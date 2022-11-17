Rural councils get down to business

THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Of the 32 positions on councils in municipalities and townships surrounding Thunder Bay, nine new faces entered the council chambers on Tuesday and were sworn in to serve their communities for the next four years.

Conmee Township had the most turnover with three new councillors — Dave Maxwell, David Halvorsen and Chris Kresack — joining incumbent mayor Sheila Maxwell and incumbent councillor Grant Arnold.

Dave Maxwell, who is joined on Conmee council by his mayor-wife Sheila Maxwell, said he’s looking forward to his first term as a councillor.

“I just want to do the best I can for the township and for the residents,” said Dave Maxwell. “Try and keep our township moving forward.

“I’ve been Zooming the council meetings for the last four months trying to get a handle on the current things that they’re going through, so I’m not walking into it totally blind.

“I do have a little bit of an edge there because whatever’s post session, (my wife) can tell me about after the meeting.

“There’s going to be some surprises. I’m sure there’s going to be some things that I didn’t know. Just do the best you can. Common sense is going to go a long way.

“The guys at work were bugging me about having to put my best suit on. I have my top hat and my scepter and if I don’t make a good councilman, at least I’m still the first man of Conmee.”

Both the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge and O’Connor Township have two ‘new’ councillors each on their councils with top vote getter Donna Peacock and Dan Calvert back at Oliver Paipoonge’s municipal office in Rosslyn with John Sobolta and Carly Torkkeli joining council in O’Connor.

Both Peacock and Calvert are no strangers to the municipal office. Peacock worked for the municipality for 35 years and Calvert was an Oliver Paipoonge councillor from 2002 to 2009.

Going into the election, Sobolta was already the municipal appointee for O’Connor on the Lakehead Rural Police Services board, while Torkkeli has experience as a recreation director/local services board member for the unorganized township of Lappe.

The Municipality of Neebing and the Township of Gillies each had one new councillor sworn in Tuesday with Blake Township’s Katherine Hill getting adorned in Neebing and businessman Daniel Vanlenthe of Gillies bringing his financial expertise to council.

In the Municipality of Shuniah, mayor Wendy Landry and all four councillors retained their seats.

John Nagy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal