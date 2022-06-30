Rural commuters exhausted from rising gas prices

·6 min read

After two years of disruption due to COVID-19, many Manitobans were finally able to make a full-time return to the workplace this spring. Unfortunately for these commuters, the skyrocketing cost of fuel has plunged them into a whole new kind of crisis—a crisis of the pocketbook.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the cost at the pump has nearly doubled. As of this writing, it averages an unprecedented 206.8 cents per litre across Manitoba. Times like these may get people to start rethinking their choice of a rural life so far from public transit.

According to an article in the Winnipeg Free Press, a recent Angus Reid survey indicates that 87 percent of Manitobans feel the Progressive Conservative government is doing a poor job of handling inflation.

In provinces where government rebates and subsidies have been introduced, residents are only nominally more impressed.

Manitoba Finance Minister Cameron Friesen says that the province is calling on the federal government to take action, since they are currently collecting three taxes on gasoline sales: an excise tax, the five percent GST, and a carbon levy.

“The federal government makes out like bandits when the price of gas goes up,” Friesen told the Free Press.1

Commuting Woes

Samantha Bisson is a Niverville mom who, when not on maternity leave, commutes 50 minutes to work near Route 90 and Inkster Boulevard. Bisson has worked mostly from home since the pandemic began, travelling to work only to relieve colleagues as they go on vacation.

With the rising cost of gas, she says a full tank for her van now comes to $140 as opposed to the $70 it was prior to the pandemic. When her maternity leave is up, returning to work full-time will mean two fills per week, or nearly $600 per month just for gas.

She’s thankful that her partner works locally.

“As much as I would love to carpool, unfortunately I can’t, as I have younger kids,” Bisson says. “If something happened at school or daycare and they got sick, I would need to be able to leave on a dime to get them.”

Bisson is hopeful that her employer will make allowances for her to continue working from home part-time after her maternity leave is over. In the meantime, she says she and her partner have been making conscientious changes to their shopping habits.

“We can’t afford driving to the city every other day for things,” Bisson says. “So we buy locally now and it pays off to support our town.”

One Winnipeg resident commutes to Niverville for work every day. He chooses to remain anonymous but says he and his partner are finding that inflation is making it a struggle to get by.

“The sudden doubling of our fuel cost has taken a bite out of our disposable income,” he says. “Gas used to be $400 a month. Now it’s $800 and we drive very reasonable vehicles with efficient engines. We have less money for birthday gifts, groceries, household repair money, clothing, etc.”

These same rising fuel costs have put a halt to their dream of travelling abroad to visit family anytime soon.

“All my wife’s family lives in Indonesia, so she never gets to see them in person,” he says. “It’s been four years since we’ve been there and my son is five years old. They only spent four weeks with him when he was nine months old. Then COVID hit. Now this.”

The price of one ticket to Indonesia, he says, has jumped from $1,400 to $2,400.

Another rural resident who requests anonymity agrees with Bisson that carpooling wouldn’t be a viable option for shift workers like herself.

“My shifts are random, so planning to drive with someone else would be near impossible,” she says. “The current gas prices have forced me to use what should be my extra spending money on buying gas. Spending $100+ every week on gas is not something I could have imagined needing to budget for. I drive a fuel-efficient car and I’m still having to pay this.”

In order to help take the edge off fuel costs, she says she’s traded in her paid parking spot at the hospital where she works for free parking, which adds an additional 30 minutes of walking to her daily routine.

She’s considered switching to a hybrid vehicle, but at this point she’s still uncertain as to what that could mean in terms of repair costs compared to a gas vehicle.

Amber Ward took the plunge and traded her vehicle in for a hybrid model this spring. It runs on gas during highway driving and switches to electric at lower speeds. So far, she’s pleased with the gas savings she’s experiencing and happy not to be paying the hydro costs that come with a fully electric vehicle. Hybrid models regenerate the battery through the braking system.

“I noticed how much gas I was using weekly, and with the rising gas prices I decided to look at trading it in for a smaller vehicle,” says Ward. “I found out that I could trade it in for more than I originally got it for and more than what I still owed on my loan. Thank you, crazy car market! My salesperson helped me find a hybrid Ford Escape which would help us with our gas costs.”

Even with a daily commute, she says she can go two weeks between fill-ups and her fuel savings come to around $300 per month. Her fiancé drives a hybrid Ford F150.

Fuel Costs and Local Business

Steve Kehler owns Peak Renovations in Niverville. His small business runs a fleet of four vehicles, providing services all over the southeast and into the lake regions. Current fuel prices mean that Kehler has had to pad his rates by an additional 15 to 20 percent.

“Our prices are all going up,” says Kehler. “We can soak up the inflation just by charging [the customer] more.”

Despite the jump in price, Kehler says he’s astounded by the continuing demand for trades services. His company has never been busier and he suggests that most trades would say the same.

“It’s not sustainable,” Kehler adds. “Everybody’s buying houses and everyone’s renovating houses. COVID had something to do with this, and the stimulus [packages]. It’s been going like this for two years now, but it’s going to come to a crashing halt, I think. Once interest rates go up a bit.”

Ryan Scheurer runs a small trucking company out of Ste. Agathe called Upper Deck Transport. He says rising gas costs have already added 30 percent to shipping rates, and this too gets passed on to the customer.

In the end, though, he says it affects everyone as the majority of Canadian goods travel in by transport.

“The fuel price means everything,” Scheurer says. “In one trip, that’s half your cost. To take a semitruck from Winnipeg to Edmonton, you’re spending $800 in fuel, one way.”

To add insult to injury, the entire industry is witnessing a shortage of experienced drivers to move those goods.

If things don’t change soon in terms of fuel costs and inflation, Scheurer feels that a recession is imminent, which means even tougher times are ahead.

“The trucking industry has seen its ups and downs, but this is kind of unprecedented in a way,” Scheurer says. “We haven’t seen something like this before.”

Brenda Sawatzky, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Niverville Citizen

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Leading off: Mariners-Angels penalties soon, Red Sox rolling

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ DISCIPLINE ON DECK Major League Baseball will certainly soon be handing out penalties after the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got into a huge brawl this weekend at Anaheim. There were eight ejections Sunday — both managers, plus three players on each team. The skirmish stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias threw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Seattle’s Jesse Winker

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • McIntosh wins record second gold, fourth medal as Canada completes best-ever showing

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Fifteen-year-old Summer McIntosh became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a FINA world championships on Saturday with a victory in the women’s 400-metre individual medley. Canada's swimming team added to its best-ever medal performance at the worlds in the pool with two more podium finishes on the last day. The women’s 4x100-metre medley relay added a bronze as anchor Penny Oleksiak became Canada’s all-time most decorated swimmer at a world championships with nine

  • Chun shoots 75, lead down to 3 at Women's PGA Championship

    BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — This was the moment the rest of the field needed: In Gee Chun standing near the trees, contemplating her situation and then eventually heading back to the point of her previous shot. A shaky third round cut her lead at the Women's PGA Championship in half. Chun shot a 3-over 75 on Saturday, leaving her three strokes ahead going into the final round at Congressional Country Club. On a day the leaders had plenty of trouble, Chun was holding her own until she made a double boge

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • Report: VanVleet, Young moving toward extensions with Raptors

    The Toronto Raptors are reportedly closing in on contract extensions with Fred VanVleet and Thaddeus Young.