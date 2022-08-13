Rural communities lose mobile clinics

·4 min read

THUNDER BAY, ONT. — NorWest Community Health Centres is in the process of eliminating their mobile unit trips to the municipalities and townships of Neebing, Oliver Paipoonge, Conmee and O’Connor by the end of this month.

In its place, residents can travel to Kakabeka Falls to the Evergreen Pharmacy where NorWest is setting up shop for appointments and walk-ins starting in September.

Not every municipality has been keen to the idea, especially Neebing, where residents will have to travel great distances to receive care.

“I did talk to some of my neighbours, the senior ones (who receive mobile unit services), and they all are very upset that it is moving,” said Neebing at-large Coun. Gord Cuthbertson, during Wednesday’s regular council meeting.

“They’re all looking for an option to go to Thunder Bay now. If they have to drive all the way to Thunder Bay to get some clinic work done, they might as well buy their groceries . . . instead of going to Kakabeka. From my house to Kakabeka is over an hour. I can be in Thunder Bay in 40 minutes. Kakabeka will not be an option for the people where I live.”

NorWest chief executive officer Juanita Lawson, who has been with the organization for 14 years and held its top job since 2017, spoke to council and answered questions about the partnership with Evergreen Pharmacy on Wednesday, pointing out that they will still be in the communities.

“We are still going to be in those communities, and hopefully that came across," said Lawson, about her meeting Wednesday with council.

“We will still be in communities to support around health promotion, health prevention. Hopefully doing some community wellness work with some of the municipalities.

“We’ll be bringing other services out there like having potential clinics with other organizations and helping to facilitate that. We still are doing home visits for individuals who are in need or vulnerably housed or at risk. It is like a hybrid model.”

Lawson said the decision to make Kakabeka Falls the centralized clinic for surrounding municipalities and townships was not an easy one.

“There were a lot of reasons and not a quick decision (to make Kakabeka Falls the central hub) by any means,” said Lawson, whose organization was studying the mobile unit’s structure prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s a clinic that we can follow proper COVID-19 protocols, infection control, health and safety for our staff and clients.

“We can actually increase services because our staff will not be losing time with transportation in terms of staff setting up the clinics, taking down the clinics, transporting out there — we’ll have more access to direct client care. which is good for everybody these days.”

The mobile unit is not totally riding off into the sunset. The van will still be making trips to Armstrong and Upsala on a monthly basis to service clients. it’s just not going to Neebing, Oliver Paipoonge, Conmee and O’Connor for monthly visits like it has for more than 15 years.

O’Connor Mayor Jim Vezina, who sympathizes with the Municipality of Neebing over the upcoming travel woes, said he thought the mobile unit would still be part of the picture, only restructured.

“When we offered our support for this, we assumed that the mobile unit would be around still to some degree, not as much as it was before,” Vezina said. “You could probably have pulled what was happening in Conmee, O’Connor and Gillies, cancel that off the board, and still have like a bi-weekly clinic in Neebing.”

NorWest will be holding information sessions at the end of the month to detail their transition to the Kakabeka Falls facility.

The information sessions will be held in Neebing on Aug. 29, Nolalu and O’Connor on Aug. 30 as well as Shebandowan and the Kam community on Sept. 1.

Neebing Mayor Erwin Butikofer said he’s going to listen intently to his constituents’ concerns from the information meeting later this month.

“(Lawson) will be doing a public presentation at Blake Hall on Aug. 29,” Butikofer said. “They’ll be people that are concerned about it at the meeting and putting questions to her regarding the true impact of what is being proposed here.

“Seems like the decision was already made in our estimation, but at this point, we’re going to see how they approach a couple of suggestions we had made. Like everything else, we have to come up with some of our own solutions too with problems. Suggestions were made about volunteers, taxi service and that kind of thing. Until the community hears all the input from (Lawson), I don’t think there’s a whole lot to be said in terms of what we could do at this point.”

Added Butikofer about the impending changes, “(Come September) make that appointment at Kakabeka and if you need some help, phone a neighbour (to get you there).”

John Nagy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal

