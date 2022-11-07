The rural communities living in fear of the plague of HGVs

Peter Stanford
·5 min read
The ever-increasing number of HGVs thundering through villages on roads originally built for horse and carts need to be obliged to use more suitable routes - John Morrison / Alamy
Eloise Jackson was riding her green BMX bike home from a park with her mother, Laura, when the accident happened. An inquest on Tuesday, November 1, heard that the seven-year-old died after colliding with a heavy goods lorry in Collingbourne Ducis in July 2021.

Her parents and other residents are now campaigning for a total ban on heavy lorries using the A338 as it passes right through the heart of this pretty Wiltshire village, used as a shortcut to Swindon and the M4. According to ex-Metropolitan Police officer Philip Palmer, now the clerk of the neighbouring parish council, their presence is turning the place into “the wild west”.

Outlawing HGVs, the campaigners say, will be Eloise’s legacy. But Collingbourne Ducis is by no means alone as a community blighted by them.

In North Lincolnshire’s South End, residents have counted almost 350 passing each way through a one-lane stretch on a single day, sometimes 57 in an hour, many wanting a quicker route to or from the port of Immingham. James and Claire Ramsay’s young son was involved in a near miss with a lorry, yet they say local authorities appear deaf to their protests. “If they continue to do nothing, there will be a fatality,” says Claire. “With this volume of traffic, it is inevitable.”

The problem seems a straightforward one to solve. The ever-increasing number of HGVs thundering through villages on roads originally built for horse and carts need to be obliged to use more suitable routes. Yet, effective solutions – even when local authorities are willing to work in partnership with residents – have proved elusive.

An HGV on a narrow road - travelib europe / Alamy
At St Hilary in the Vale of Glamorgan, the 170 residents have been trying for years to halt the lorries clogging up its narrow main street – many of them supplying the Aston Martin Lagonda factory in nearby St Athan. “It comes up as the most direct route to St Athan,” says resident Terry Dennis. “But what the sat nav doesn’t tell them is they will get stuck in the hedges on the tight bends around our village.”

As many as five or six times each month, lorries get wedged and can only escape when locals help them. Those that do get through unscathed often leave behind a trail of damage of dented parked cars, ancient walls bashed or even partially demolished and telephone wires brought down.

Department of Transport figures show volumes of road freight have been rising steadily since 2014 to around 1.5 billion tons by 2019. The growth reflects the dominance of “just-in-time” national and international supply lines in both manufacturing and food distribution. Roads are also preferred over more expensive, less flexible options such as air or rail, whose market share of the freight business has dropped to five per cent.  One consequence is that in 2021 there were 216 people killed and 847 seriously injured in accidents involving HGVs reported to the police.

Many different fixes have been tried. Speed bumps and traffic cameras have made some impact but, with local government finances being squeezed and central initiatives cut back, they are hard to come by. Conservative MP Danny Kruger has taken up Eloise’s case. He says that he is currently holding talks with ministers at the Department of Transport on two nationwide proposals.

Eloise Jackson - Family/Solent News &amp; Photo Agency
“I’d like to see a new system introduced for designating roads by the type of traffic that can use them. It would mean, for example, that the A338 would be clearly designated as not suitable for heavy goods trucks, except those making deliveries locally,” says Kruger.

It would then be down to traffic police to enforce any violations. To put such a new system into practice will, he points out, require political will in the face of what he anticipates would be opposition from hauliers. “For these firms time is money and the reason the A338 is used so much is that the alternative, on the busy A34, would add 40 minutes to the journey time from the south coast to Swindon.”

His second solution would be to regulate sat nav providers more closely, so as to ensure that certain routes, even if A-roads, would be clearly marked not suitable for heavy lorries.

It would be down to councils to designate roads as closed to lorries, and then sat nav suppliers would be obliged to upload their devices with that information. “This would require engaging with the providers,” says Kruger, “and, again, more police enforcement and more cameras. But if they were clearly marked, overseas drivers who rely entirely on sat nav will be sent by other safer routes.”

Safer but slower, his proposed scheme raises a wider point; How far should hauliers and companies that use their vehicles be held responsible for the disruption they cause when going through villages?

Residents at Redmarshall, a rural village with a 12th-century, grade-one-listed church, achieved some success in this regard when they compiled details of the worst-offending vehicles. The parish council wrote to asphalt giant Tarmac at the end of 2021 to request it stop its drivers using their village street as a short-cut between the A66 and A19 trunk roads.

Tarmac responded and promised to tell its drivers to give Redmarshall a wide berth. They also sent a representative to attend the parish council. In St Hilary, they have tried a different approach. Working with their council, a new warning sign was installed on the main road telling lorry drivers to ignore what their sat navs say and find another route. It was the first of its kind in Wales – with the icon for a sat nav above a lorry with a red bar struck through it, all set against a blue background. There was talk of these signs being rolled out across Wales to help other villages, but this solution has proved to be no such thing. “It hasn’t made much difference,” laments Dennis. “Drivers from overseas don’t seem to understand what the sign means and even some villagers failed to get it.”

And so, while Collingbourne Dulcis mourns Eloise Jackson, too many rural villages blighted by HGVs continue to live in fear that their communities may one day suffer a similar tragedy.

