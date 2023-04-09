Rural acreage surrounded by police, RCMP as part of ongoing criminal investigation

Police and RCMP are collecting evidence at a rural acreage in Chestermere, Alta. as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. (Tom Ross/CBC - image credit)

Several police vehicles remain at a rural acreage outside of Chestermere, Alta. as officers from the Calgary Police Service and the RCMP secure the home (property) and collect evidence.

The large police presence in the town located about 16 kilometers east of Calgary is part criminal investigation that's been going on for a number of days.

Police said it's the culmination of a months-long investigation.

"With assistance from the RCMP, the Calgary Police Service is currently executing a search warrant on a rural property located on Vale View road, Rocky View County, north of Willow View," said Staff SGt. Mike Saad with Calgary police.

A mobile command vehicle is parked at the front of the house, with marked and unmarked cruisers surrounding it. Police have set up a blue tent in the back as well.

Flood lights have been installed on the perimeter of the property so work can continue into the night.

The street remains open to residents and police said that the surrounded acreage is the only property in question.

Officers first descended on the Vale View Road property on Thursday at around 8 a.m. — and are focused on a shed behind the home.

No more details are available, but police say there will be an update in the coming days, expected by the end of day on Monday.