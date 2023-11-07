Rupi Kaur declines White House invitation over Biden’s support for Israel

Rupi Kaur said Israel was committing "atrocities against Palestinians" - GETTY IMAGES

Rupi Kaur has declined Kamala Harris’s invitation to a Diwali event at the White House over the United States’ position on the war in Gaza.

The “Instapoet”, who has won acclaim from millennials for her minimalist work, accused Joe Biden’s administration of “funding the bombardment of Gaza” and justifying “genocide against Palestinians”.

In a statement released on Twitter on Monday, Ms Kaur said the US government’s support of Israel was incompatible with the message of Diwali, which she described as the “celebration of righteousness over falsehood and knowledge over ignorance.

“A few days ago, I received an invite from the Biden administration for a Diwali event being held by the VP on Nov 8 2023,” she wrote.

“I’m surprised this administration finds it acceptable to celebrate Diwali, when their support of the current atrocities against Palestinians represent the exact opposite of what this holiday means to many of us.”

Ms Kaur, who is Canadian but was born in India, is considered the most prominent of the “Instapoets,” who use social media to release their work rather than traditional media.

‘As a community, we cannot remain silent’

Her poems are all written entirely in lowercase letters in what she has described as an homage to the Punjabi language.

Ms Kaur is Canadian but was born in India - NABIL SHASH

In her statement, she said South Asian people “must not be tokenized by [the government’s] photo-op” and called on other celebrities to “boycott” the administration.

“I refuse any invitation from an institution that supports the collective punishment of a trapped civilian population 50 per cent of whom are children,” she said.

“As a community, we cannot remain silent or agreeable just to get a seat at the table. It comes at too high a cost to human life.

“Many of my contemporaries have told me in private that what’s happening in Gaza is awful, but they aren’t going to risk their livelihood or ‘a chance at creating change from the inside’.

“There is no magical change that will happen from being on the inside.”

Ms Harris, whose mother is Indian and moved to the US when she was 19, hosted the White House’s first ever Diwali celebration last year.

The event was attended by several prominent Indian-Americans, including Vivek Murthy, the US Surgeon General, and the Democratic congressmen Ro Khanna and Raja Krishnamoorthi.