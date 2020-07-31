News Corp: Rupert Murdoch's son James quits company

: CEO of 21st Century Fox James Murdoch speaks at National Geographic's Further Front Event at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 19, 2017 in New York City.

James Murdoch, the younger son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, has resigned from the board of News Corporation citing "disagreements over editorial content".

In a filing to US regulators, he said he also disagreed with some "strategic decisions" made by the company,

The exact nature of the disagreements was not detailed.

But Mr Murdoch has previously criticised News Corp outlets, which include the Wall Street Journal, for climate change coverage.

Representatives of Mr Murdoch and his wife Kathryn have acknowledged the couple's "frustration" with coverage of the subject by some of most influential Murdoch-owned news brands, including Fox News.

They have also spoken of particular disappointment about climate change denial in Murdoch-owned Australian outlets.

News Corp also owns The Times, The Sun and The Sunday Times in the UK, as well as a stable of Australian newspapers, including The Australian, The Daily Telegraph and The Herald Sun.